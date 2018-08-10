Banco Macro : Material Fact - Acquisition of Banco del Tucuman Shares

Sarmiento 447 - C1041AAI Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires República Argentina 0810-555-2355www.macro.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, August 10th, 2018

To:

Comisión Nacional de Valores 25 de Mayo 175, 3rd. Floor

City of Buenos Aires Republic of Argentina

Re.: Banco Macro S.A. Reports Relevant Event.

Acquisition of Banco del Tucuman Shares

Please be advised that on the date hereof the Province of Tucumán transferred to Banco Macro S.A. 43,960 Class B common registered and non-endorsable shares of par value $100 each and entitled to one vote per share of Banco del Tucumán S.A., representing 10% of the capital stock and votes.

Sincerely,Jorge F. Scarinci Chief Financial Officer