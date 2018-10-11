Banco Macro : Material Fact - Extension of the Agreement with the Province of Misiones

Sarmiento 447 - C1041AAI Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires República Argentina 0810-555-2355www.macro.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, October 11th, 2018

To

Comisión Nacional de Valores 25 de mayo 175, 3er. Piso

Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Argentina

Re Banco Macro S.A. Reports material fact.

Extension of the Agreement with the Province of Misiones

In my capacity as attorney-in-fact of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank"), I hereby inform you that, on the date hereof, the Bank has been notified of the extension of the term of the Agreement with the Province of Misiones (the "Province") by which the Bank serves as financial agent to the Province (the "Agreement").

In this regard, we inform that the Agreement has been extended for a period of ten years starting on January 1st, 2020, consequently, expiring on December 31st, 2029.

Sincerely,

Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer