Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  Banco Macro SA    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO SA (BMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Macro : Material Fact - Extension of the Agreement with the Province of Misiones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Sarmiento 447 - C1041AAI Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires República Argentina 0810-555-2355www.macro.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, October 11th, 2018

To

Comisión Nacional de Valores 25 de mayo 175, 3er. Piso

Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires Argentina

Re Banco Macro S.A. Reports material fact.

Extension of the Agreement with the Province of Misiones

In my capacity as attorney-in-fact of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank"), I hereby inform you that, on the date hereof, the Bank has been notified of the extension of the term of the Agreement with the Province of Misiones (the "Province") by which the Bank serves as financial agent to the Province (the "Agreement").

In this regard, we inform that the Agreement has been extended for a period of ten years starting on January 1st, 2020, consequently, expiring on December 31st, 2029.

Sincerely,

Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO MACRO SA
10/11BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Extension of the Agreement with the Province of Mi..
PU
09/21BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Press Allegations
PU
09/11BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 09-11-2018
PU
09/04BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 09-04-2018
PU
09/03BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 09.03.2018
PU
08/27BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 08-27-2018
PU
08/23BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 08-23-2018
PU
08/23BANCO MACRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/23BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 (solo en Inglés)
PU
08/23BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (10/02/2018) 
09/25Argentina central bank head resigns after three months 
09/24Morgan Stanley upgrades EM currencies as U.S. stock stay strong 
09/20FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (09/20/2018) 
09/06After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/06/2018) 
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 41 310 M
EBIT 2018 20 460 M
Net income 2018 14 513 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 6,88
P/E ratio 2019 5,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 96 200 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 255  ARS
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez General Manager
Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Chairman
Ricardo Mendoza Alban Manager-Operations & Technology
Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Pablo Brito Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO SA0.00%2 588
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.24%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.95%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%274 785
WELLS FARGO-13.58%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.64%217 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.