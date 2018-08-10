Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  Banco Macro SA    BMA   ARBANS010010

BANCO MACRO SA (BMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Macro : Material Fact - Shares repurchased 08-10-2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

Sarmiento 447 - C1041AAI Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires República Argentina 0810-555-2355www.macro.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, August 10th, 2018

To:

Comisión Nacional de Valores 25 de Mayo 175, 3rd. Floor

City of Buenos Aires Republic of Argentina

Re.: Banco Macro S.A. Reports Relevant Event in Compliance with Section 3, subsection 23,

Chapter I of Book XII of the Rules of the

Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Dear Sirs,In my capacity as attorney-in-fact of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank") and in compliance with Section 3, subsection 23, Chapter I of Book XII of CNV Regulations, I hereby inform the Comisión Nacional de Valores (the "CNV") that the Bank has acquired its own shares issued by the Bank under the provisions of Section 64 of Law 26,831 and applicable CNV Rules and Regulations.

In that respect, we inform you that the Bank acquired 949,824 common, book entry, Class B shares with a par value of Ps$. 1 (one Peso) each and entitled to 1 (one) vote per share, with an average weighted price of Ps$. 151.321 per share, and an aggregate amount of Ps$. 143,727,986.45

In case of any doubt or inquiry, please contact me.

Sincerely,Jorge F. Scarinci Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 21:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO MACRO SA
08/10BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased 08-10-2018
PU
08/10BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Acquisition of Banco del Tucuman Shares
PU
08/09BANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
08/07BMA NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against B..
BU
07/26Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on Popular and Three More Foreign Regi..
AC
06/14BANCO MACRO SA : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of B..
AC
06/13BMA Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Banco..
BU
06/12Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Banco Mac..
BU
06/12NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Clai..
BU
05/16BANCO MACRO : announces Results for the First Quarter of 2018 (solo en Inglés)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/10/2018) 
08/07FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/07/2018) 
07/16The Smart Way To Find Undervalued Stocks 
07/09FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/09/2018) 
07/03FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 30 am (07/03/2018) 
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 39 372 M
EBIT 2018 21 579 M
Net income 2018 14 993 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 7,32
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 103 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 299  ARS
Spread / Average Target 89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez General Manager
Delfín Jorge E. Carballo Chairman
Ricardo Mendoza Alban Manager-Operations & Technology
Jorge Pablo Brito Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marcos Brito Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO SA3 679
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.29%401 049
BANK OF AMERICA7.05%317 626
WELLS FARGO-3.68%288 425
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.16%280 797
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%239 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.