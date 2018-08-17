Log in
BANCO MACRO SA (BMA)
Banco Macro : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 08-17-2018

08/17/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

Sarmiento 447 - C1041AAI Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires República Argentina 0810-555-2355www.macro.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, August 17th, 2018

To:

Comisión Nacional de Valores 25 de Mayo 175, 3rd. Floor

City of Buenos Aires Republic of Argentina

Re.: Banco Macro S.A. Reports Relevant Event in Compliance with Section 3, subsection 23,

Chapter I of Book XII of the Rules of the

Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Dear Sirs,In my capacity as attorney-in-fact of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank") and in compliance with Section 3, subsection 23, Chapter I of Book XII of CNV Regulations, I hereby inform the Comisión Nacional de Valores (the "CNV") that the Bank has acquired its own shares issued by the Bank under the provisions of Section 64 of Law 26,831 and applicable CNV Rules and Regulations.

In that respect, we inform you that the Bank acquired 1,058,550 common, book entry, Class B shares with a par value of Ps$. 1 (one Peso) each and entitled to 1 (one) vote per share, with an average weighted price of Ps$. 139.222 per share, and an aggregate amount of Ps$. 147,373,562.1

In case of any doubt or inquiry, please contact me.

Sincerely,Jorge F. Scarinci Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 21:30:03 UTC
