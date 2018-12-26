Log in
BANCO MACRO SA (BMA)
Banco Macro : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 12-26-2018

12/26/2018 | 10:50pm CET

Av. Eduardo Madero 1182 - C1106ACY Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires República Argentina 0810-555-2355www.macro.com.ar

City of Buenos Aires, December 26th, 2018

To:

Comisión Nacional de Valores 25 de Mayo 175, 3rd. Floor

City of Buenos Aires Republic of Argentina

Re.: Banco Macro S.A. Reports Relevant Event in Compliance with Section 3, subsection 23,

Chapter I of Book XII of the Rules of the

Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Dear Sirs,

In my capacity as attorney-in-fact of Banco Macro S.A. (the "Bank") and in compliance with Section 3, subsection 23, Chapter I of Book XII of CNV Regulations, I hereby inform the Comisión Nacional de Valores (the "CNV") that the Bank has acquired its own shares issued by the Bank under the provisions of Section 64 of Law 26,831 and applicable CNV Rules and Regulations.

In that respect, we inform you that the Bank acquired 711,386 common, book entry, Class B shares with a par value of Ps$. 1 (one Peso) each and entitled to 1 (one) vote per share, with an average weighted price of Ps$ 138.255 per share, and an aggregate amount of Ps$. 98,352,712

Sincerely,

Jorge F. Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Macro SA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 21:49:04 UTC
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 41 733 M
EBIT 2018 29 001 M
Net income 2018 14 195 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 6,62
P/E ratio 2019 5,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 94 958 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 236  ARS
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez General Manager
Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo Chairman
Ricardo Mendoza Alban Manager-Operations & Technology
Jorge Francisco Scarinci Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Pablo Brito Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO MACRO SA0.00%2 503
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-13.84%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 422
BANK OF AMERICA-23.00%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.23%219 868
WELLS FARGO-28.14%212 391
