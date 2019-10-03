Banco Pine S A : 10/05/2019 - 1Q19 Earnings Conference Call

Highlights

Consolidation of the Bank's strategy to increase its operations in the Corporate II segment, with expanded loan portfolio reaching R$ 837 million (13.3% growth over the previous quarter) and 217 clients.

Income from financial intermediation grew 28.1% in 1Q19 in relation to 4Q18, reaching R$ 131 million. In relation to the same period of the previous year, there was a decrease of 10.4%. It is worth mentioning that the income from financial intermediation was based on the expanded loan portfolio of R$ 4.3 billion (22.2% lower than the loan portfolio of 1Q18 - R$ 5.4 billion), reflecting the success of the implementation of the Pine ´ s strategy to insert in the Corporate II Segment in exchange for the reduction of exposure in the Corporate I Segment.

Increase of Pine's number of active clients by 24.1% versus the same period of 2018, totaling 490 groups.

Continuous loan portfolio diversification, with an average ticket under R$ 9.0 million.

BIS ratio of 12.3%, which is appropriate for the Bank's strategy.

Balance sheet with a very comfortable liquidity level of R$ 2.3 billion.

Diversified funding strategy maintained, with approximately 86.9% of the portfolio represented by individuals' deposits, with an average ticket around R$ 70 thousand.

Operational optimization and cost controls resulted in lower administrative expenses, which fell by 15.5% versus the previous quarter, in line with the Bank's new structure.