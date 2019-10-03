Log in
Banco Pine S A : 10/05/2019 - 1Q19 Earnings Conference Call

10/03/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

Conference Call

1st Quarter - 2019

Highlights

  • Consolidation of the Bank's strategy to increase its operations in the Corporate II segment, with expanded loan portfolio reaching R$ 837 million (13.3% growth over the previous quarter) and 217 clients.
  • Income from financial intermediation grew 28.1% in 1Q19 in relation to 4Q18, reaching R$ 131 million. In relation to the same period of the previous year, there was a decrease of 10.4%. It is worth mentioning that the income from financial intermediation was based on the expanded loan portfolio of R$ 4.3 billion (22.2% lower than the loan portfolio of 1Q18 - R$ 5.4 billion), reflecting the success of the implementation of the Pine´s strategy to insert in the Corporate II Segment in exchange for the reduction of exposure in the Corporate I Segment.
  • Increase of Pine's number of active clients by 24.1% versus the same period of 2018, totaling 490 groups.
  • Continuous loan portfolio diversification, with an average ticket under R$ 9.0 million.
  • BIS ratio of 12.3%, which is appropriate for the Bank's strategy.
  • Balance sheet with a very comfortable liquidity level of R$ 2.3 billion.
  • Diversified funding strategy maintained, with approximately 86.9% of the portfolio represented by individuals' deposits, with an average ticket around R$ 70 thousand.
  • Operational optimization and cost controls resulted in lower administrative expenses, which fell by 15.5% versus the previous quarter, in line with the Bank's new structure.
  • Growth recovery of the Expanded Loan Portfolio, reflecting the commercial effort in the implementation of the Bank's new strategy.

2

Portfolio Results - 1Q19

R$ '000

1Q19

4Q18

QoQ

Gross inc ome from financ ial intermediation

19,260

(23,502)

N/D

Income from financial intermediation

130,735

102,044

28.1%

Gross income from financial intermediation

(111,475)

(125,546)

-11.2%

Corporate Portfolio

6,639

32,900

-79.8%

Gross income from financial intermediation

12,834

26,124

-50.9%

Provision for loan losses

(6,195)

6,775

N/D

Monitored Portfolio

12,621

(56,402)

N/D

Gross income from financial intermediation

(23,610)

(46,815)

-49.6%

Provision for loan losses

36,231

(9,586)

N/D

Fee inc ome

10,368

15,712

-34.0%

Corporate Portfolio

10,055

15,393

-34.7%

Monitored Portfolio

314

319

-1.8%

Personnel expenses

(20,714)

(23,187)

-10.7%

Administrative expenses

(20,383)

(25,896)

-21.3%

Tax expenses

(11,628)

(1,881)

518.2%

Other operating (expenses) inc ome

(36,915)

(7,605)

385.4%

Operating inc ome

(60,011)

(66,359)

-9.6%

Corporate Portfolio

16,871

2,037

728.0%

Monitored Portfolio

416

390

6.7%

Non-operating Inc ome

17,287

2,427

612.3%

Inc ome tax and soc ial c ontribution

3,530

(3,445)

N/D

Profit Sharing

(1,552)

(7,630)

-79.7%

3

Ac c ounting Net inc ome

(40,747)

(75,007)

-45.7%

Financial Margin - 1Q19

R$ million

1Q19

4Q18

1Q18

Financial Margin

Income from financial intermediation

28

(15)

37

Extraordinary income (A)

-

-

1

Provision for loan losses

(30)

3

(20)

Overhedge effect

(8)

(8)

(1)

Managerial income from financial intermediation¹ (B)

(11)

(21)

17

Average earning assets² (C)

5,534

5,550

5,571

Managerial Financial Margin (%) (B-A)/C

-0.8%

-1.5%

1.2%

Financial Margin (%) (B/C)

-0.8%

-1.5%

1.2%

  1. Income from financial intermediation includes a non-recurring effect in the margin.
  2. Excludes repo transactions and the liability portion of derivatives and term sale of non-operating assets.

4

Closed Deals¹

1,737

1,006

605621

456

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

¹Closed Deals matches assets, onlendings, working capital, trade finance, exchange, guarantees among others.

Operational Data

125 232

55 109

165 352

jan17 fev17

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Pine SA published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:46:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
