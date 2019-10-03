Banco Pine S A : 10/05/2019 - 1Q19 Earnings Conference Call
Highlights
Consolidation of the Bank's strategy to increase its operations in the Corporate II segment, with expanded loan portfolio reaching R$ 837 million (13.3% growth over the previous quarter) and 217 clients.
Income from financial intermediation grew 28.1% in 1Q19 in relation to 4Q18, reaching R$ 131 million. In relation to the same period of the previous year, there was a decrease of 10.4%. It is worth mentioning that the income from financial intermediation was based on the expanded loan portfolio of R$ 4.3 billion (22.2% lower than the loan portfolio of 1Q18 - R$ 5.4 billion), reflecting the success of the implementation of the Pine´s strategy to insert in the Corporate II Segment in exchange for the reduction of exposure in the Corporate I Segment.
Increase of Pine's number of active clients by 24.1% versus the same period of 2018, totaling 490 groups.
Continuous loan portfolio diversification, with an average ticket under R$ 9.0 million.
BIS ratio of 12.3%, which is appropriate for the Bank's strategy.
Balance sheet with a very comfortable liquidity level of R$ 2.3 billion.
Diversified funding strategy maintained, with approximately 86.9% of the portfolio represented by individuals' deposits, with an average ticket around R$ 70 thousand.
Operational optimization and cost controls resulted in lower administrative expenses, which fell by 15.5% versus the previous quarter, in line with the Bank's new structure.
Growth recovery of the Expanded Loan Portfolio, reflecting the commercial effort in the implementation of the Bank's new strategy.
Portfolio Results - 1Q19
R$ '000
1Q19
4Q18
QoQ
Gross inc ome from financ ial intermediation
19,260
(23,502)
N/D
Income from financial intermediation
130,735
102,044
28.1%
Gross income from financial intermediation
(111,475)
(125,546)
-11.2%
Corporate Portfolio
6,639
32,900
-79.8%
Gross income from financial intermediation
12,834
26,124
-50.9%
Provision for loan losses
(6,195)
6,775
N/D
Monitored Portfolio
12,621
(56,402)
N/D
Gross income from financial intermediation
(23,610)
(46,815)
-49.6%
Provision for loan losses
36,231
(9,586)
N/D
Fee inc ome
10,368
15,712
-34.0%
Corporate Portfolio
10,055
15,393
-34.7%
Monitored Portfolio
314
319
-1.8%
Personnel expenses
(20,714)
(23,187)
-10.7%
Administrative expenses
(20,383)
(25,896)
-21.3%
Tax expenses
(11,628)
(1,881)
518.2%
Other operating (expenses) inc ome
(36,915)
(7,605)
385.4%
Operating inc ome
(60,011)
(66,359)
-9.6%
Corporate Portfolio
16,871
2,037
728.0%
Monitored Portfolio
416
390
6.7%
Non-operating Inc ome
17,287
2,427
612.3%
Inc ome tax and soc ial c ontribution
3,530
(3,445)
N/D
Profit Sharing
(1,552)
(7,630)
-79.7%
Ac c ounting Net inc ome
(40,747)
(75,007)
-45.7%
Financial Margin - 1Q19
R$ million
1Q19
4Q18
1Q18
Financial Margin
Income from financial intermediation
28
(15)
37
Extraordinary income (A)
-
-
1
Provision for loan losses
(30)
3
(20)
Overhedge effect
(8)
(8)
(1)
Managerial income from financial intermediation¹ (B)
(11)
(21)
17
Average earning assets² (C)
5,534
5,550
5,571
Managerial Financial Margin (%) (B-A)/C
-0.8%
-1.5%
1.2%
Financial Margin (%) (B/C)
-0.8%
-1.5%
1.2%
Income from financial intermediation includes a non-recurring effect in the margin.
Excludes repo transactions and the liability portion of derivatives and term sale of non-operating assets.
Closed Deals¹
1,737
1,006
605621
456
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
¹Closed Deals matches assets, onlendings, working capital, trade finance, exchange, guarantees among others.
Operational Data
125 232
55 109
165 352
jan17 fev17
