BANCO PINE SA    PINE4

BANCO PINE SA

(PINE4)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Banco Pine : 08/05/2019 - Notice to the Market - Clarification on B3 Letter No. 678/2019-SLS

0
08/05/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Banco Pine S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 62.144.175/0001-20

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CLARIFICATION ON B3 LETTER No. 678/2019-SLS

São Paulo, August 5, 2019 - Banco Pine S.A. (B3: PINE4), through this Notice to the Market, provides the clarifications requested by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão in its Letter No. 678/2019-SLS, received on August 2, 2019, regarding atypical stock movement.

Eduardo Magalhães Fonseca

Investor Relations Officer

To

B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

Superintendent of Inspection of Listing and Supervision of Issuers

Attn.: Ms. Ana Lúcia Pereira

C.c.: Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendent of Company Relations

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendent of Relations with Market and Intermediaries

B3 Letter No. 678/2019-SLS

  1. LETTER

Banco Pine S.A.

Att.: Mr. Eduardo Magalhães Fonseca

Investor Relations Officer

August 2, 2019

678/2019-SLS

Re: Atypical stock movement

Dear Sir,

Considering the recent fluctuations in the price, number of trades and volume traded of the common shares issued by this company, as shown below, we hereby request you to inform by August 5, 2019, whether you are aware of any fact that could justify them.

  1. CLARIFICATIONS

With regard to the recent fluctuations in the number of trades and the trading volume of shares issued by the company, as described in said Letter, after asking the managers and the controlling shareholder, we hereby inform that, in accordance with the latest financial statements disclosed by the company, the following are currently and simultaneously in progress: (a) implementation of a new business model aimed at progressively expanding the customer base, diversifying risks and increasing returns from the core operation by adopting agile methodologies and automating service shifts and channels, which will lead to a more exponentially pronounced growth curve of the customer base; (b) continued revamp of the monitored portfolio and divestment of non-core assets, especially properties and other financial assets received as payment in previous periods, related to the erstwhile Corporate operation.

In this scenario, which envisages a new cycle of growth and treatment of legacy assets, the company and its controlling shareholder are constantly examining alternatives to maximize the company's capital structure, but so far: (i) no decision has been made about the execution of one or more operations, as well as their respective frameworks or characteristics; (ii) no financial or legal advisors have yet been hired to execute these operations; and (iii) no transactions have been carried out that constitute a material fact or event subject to disclosure to the market and which could have impacted trading on our shares.

Banco Pine S.A. remains at your disposal for further clarifications.

Disclaimer

Banco Pine SA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:19:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2016 405 M
EBIT 2016 46,0 M
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 1,25x
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 506 M
Chart BANCO PINE SA
Duration : Period :
Banco Pine SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO PINE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,18  BRL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norberto Zaiet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noberto Nogueira Pinheiro Chairman
Ulisses Márcio Alcantarilla Vice President-Operations
João Vicente P. de Brito Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Treasury
Eugenio Fabbri Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO PINE SA44.80%100
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.24%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
