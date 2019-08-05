Banco Pine : 08/05/2019 - Notice to the Market - Clarification on B3 Letter No. 678/2019-SLS

Considering the recent fluctuations in the price, number of trades and volume traded of the common shares issued by this company, as shown below, we hereby request you to inform by August 5, 2019, whether you are aware of any fact that could justify them.

CLARIFICATIONS

With regard to the recent fluctuations in the number of trades and the trading volume of shares issued by the company, as described in said Letter, after asking the managers and the controlling shareholder, we hereby inform that, in accordance with the latest financial statements disclosed by the company, the following are currently and simultaneously in progress: (a) implementation of a new business model aimed at progressively expanding the customer base, diversifying risks and increasing returns from the core operation by adopting agile methodologies and automating service shifts and channels, which will lead to a more exponentially pronounced growth curve of the customer base; (b) continued revamp of the monitored portfolio and divestment of non-core assets, especially properties and other financial assets received as payment in previous periods, related to the erstwhile Corporate operation.

In this scenario, which envisages a new cycle of growth and treatment of legacy assets, the company and its controlling shareholder are constantly examining alternatives to maximize the company's capital structure, but so far: (i) no decision has been made about the execution of one or more operations, as well as their respective frameworks or characteristics; (ii) no financial or legal advisors have yet been hired to execute these operations; and (iii) no transactions have been carried out that constitute a material fact or event subject to disclosure to the market and which could have impacted trading on our shares.

Banco Pine S.A. remains at your disposal for further clarifications.