Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Pine SA    PINE4   BRPINEACNPR8

BANCO PINE SA (PINE4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Pine : 08/28/2018 - Material Fact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Banco Pine S.A.

Publicy Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 62.144.175/0001-20

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, August 28th, 2018 - Pine (B3: PINE4) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that its Board of Directors has appointed Mauro Sanchez as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

Norberto Zaiet Junior, to whom the Bank is grateful for the years of dedication, finishes his cycle ahead of Pine's command.

BANCO PINE S.A.

EDUARDO MAGALHÃES FONSECA

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Pine SA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 00:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO PINE SA
02:17aBANCO PINE : 08/28/2018 - Material Fact
PU
01/10BANCO PINE : 01/10/2018 - Announcement - Corporate Governance
PU
01/08BANCO PINE : 01/08/2018 - Material Fact - Readjustment of Free Float
PU
2017BANCO PINE : 12/13/2017- Material Fact- Block Trade
PU
2017BANCO PINE : 12/01/2017- Material Fact- Block Trade
PU
2017Brazil's Triunfo clinches $673 million restructuring with banks
RE
2017Brazil's Triunfo clinches $673 million restructuring with banks
RE
2017BANCO PINE : 05/10/2017 - Notice to the Market - Clarification on Articled Publi..
PU
2017BANCO PINE : 05/08/2017- Material Fact- Board of Directors decision to keep the ..
PU
2017BANCO PINE : 04/28/2017 - Material Fact - Changes in the composition of the Boar..
PU
More news
Chart BANCO PINE SA
Duration : Period :
Banco Pine SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO PINE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Norberto Zaiet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noberto Nogueira Pinheiro Chairman
Ulisses Márcio Alcantarilla Vice President-Operations
João Vicente P. de Brito Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Treasury
Eugenio Fabbri Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO PINE SA-31.14%70
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.24%385 426
BANK OF AMERICA4.64%308 537
WELLS FARGO-3.26%282 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%275 363
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.03%236 243
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.