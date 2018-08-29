Banco Pine : 08/28/2018 - Material Fact

Banco Pine S.A.

Publicy Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 62.144.175/0001-20

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, August 28th, 2018 - Pine (B3: PINE4) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that its Board of Directors has appointed Mauro Sanchez as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

Norberto Zaiet Junior, to whom the Bank is grateful for the years of dedication, finishes his cycle ahead of Pine's command.

