Banco Pine : 08/28/2018 - Material Fact

Banco Pine S.A.
Publicy Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 62.144.175/0001-20
MATERIAL FACT
São Paulo, August 28th, 2018 - Pine (B3: PINE4) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that its Board of Directors has appointed Mauro Sanchez as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.
Norberto Zaiet Junior, to whom the Bank is grateful for the years of dedication, finishes his cycle ahead of Pine's command.
BANCO PINE S.A.
EDUARDO MAGALHÃES FONSECA
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Banco Pine SA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 00:16:05 UTC