Banco Santander

BANCO SANTANDER (BNC)
My previous session
News 
News

Red Faces as Top Bankers Get Their Math Wrong--Overheard

01/16/2019 | 09:21am EST

By Paul J. Davies

Hiring chief executives is complicated, but rarely does it go so wrong that an appointment is canceled months after the new boss has publicly accepted and disappeared on gardening leave.

This is what happened at Europe's second-biggest bank Banco Santander, when it hired Andrea Orcel, formerly head of UBS's investment bank. Santander misjudged the cost of paying deferred compensation from UBS that Mr. Orcel would lose, which turned out to be more than $57 million.

It would take nearly five years for Ana Botín, the executive chairman who actually runs the Spanish retail bank, to earn that in fixed and variable pay and pension contributions at 2017's level. She also has long-term share awards for the past six years, but they are worth at most EUR8.5 million ($9.7 million) at today's share price. Her current CEO's pay is much lower.

Balking at such a sum to hire Mr. Orcel is understandable, but only realizing the cost now is an astounding error. Santander should be deeply embarrassed.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER -0.64% 378.75 Delayed Quote.7.53%
BANCO SANTANDER 0.40% 4.2625 End-of-day quote.7.29%
UBS GROUP 1.89% 13.195 Delayed Quote.5.80%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47 842 M
EBIT 2018 25 230 M
Net income 2018 7 883 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,16%
P/E ratio 2018 9,03
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 68 932 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,27 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER7.53%78 590
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
