Santander Invests in London-Based Startup Nivaura

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander fintech venture capital fund is investing in Nivaura, a London-based startup whose focus is on automating the issuance of securities.

Santander InnoVentures is among the investors taking part in Nivaura's $20 million funding round led by the London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN), the Spanish bank said Wednesday.

The startup offers a digital investment banking platform for banks and other financial institutions.

"Nivaura has proven its ability to deliver substantial cost reduction and open up new markets for clients that up to now remained unserved," said Manuel Silva Martinez, managing partner and head of investments at Santander InnoVentures.

