Banco Santander

BANCO SANTANDER (BNC)
My previous session
News 
News

Santander, Mapfre Create Spain Insurance JV

01/21/2019

By Nathan Allen

Banco Santander and Mapfre signed an agreement to create a joint venture that will provide insurance services within Spain, the companies said Monday.

Mapfre will invest 82 million euros ($93.2 million) for a 50.01% stake in the JV, while Santander Insurance will hold the remaining 49.99%, the companies said.

Under the agreement Santander will distribute several types of insurance policies through its network in Spain.

"The alliance with Santander significantly increases our commercial reach, bringing more than 4,000 additional points of sale into play," Mapfre Chief Executive Jose Manuel Inchausti said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 2.31% 4.3555 End-of-day quote.9.63%
BANCO SANTANDER -0.47% 382.35 Delayed Quote.8.43%
MAPFRE 1.07% 2.464 End-of-day quote.6.21%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47 852 M
EBIT 2018 25 231 M
Net income 2018 7 875 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,28
P/E ratio 2019 8,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 70 718 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,24 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER8.43%80 336
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%347 805
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%287 556
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 169
WELLS FARGO8.53%235 409
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.24%227 522
