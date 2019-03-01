Log in
BANCO SANTANDER

BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander : Andrea Orcel rejects advisory role at Santander – source

03/01/2019 | 01:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Santander bank in London

(Reuters) - Andrea Orcel, who had an offer withdrawn to be CEO of Santander, has rejected an advisory role at the Spanish bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Italian banker was seeking compensation from Santander after the bank withdrew its offer to make him chief executive earlier this year as it would not meet his pay expectations.

The decision, announced in January, raised questions about Sandanter's hiring process.

Santander and Orcel, who had been head of UBS's investment banking business, will continue talking, the source told Reuters.

Santander declined to comment. Orcel was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sam Edwards. Editing by Ingrid Melander and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER -0.97% 4.2545 End-of-day quote.8.13%
UBS GROUP 0.04% 12.705 Delayed Quote.3.80%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 030 M
EBIT 2019 26 888 M
Net income 2019 8 324 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,52
P/E ratio 2020 7,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 69 752 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,11 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER8.13%79 308
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.72%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%298 120
BANK OF AMERICA19.85%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%238 842
WELLS FARGO8.29%234 844
