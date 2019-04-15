Banco Santander : Approved resolutions and voting (407 KB)

(4)Items 16 to 29, not included in the agenda, were submitted to a separate vote. Each item refers to the proposal of dismissal and removal of the following directors: Ms Ana Patricia Botín- Sanz de Sautuola y O'Shea (item 16), Mr José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez (17), Mr BruceCarnegie-Brown (18), Mr Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo (19), Ms Homaira Akbari (20), Mr Ignacio Benjumea Cabeza de Vaca (21), Mr Francisco Javier Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y O'Shea (22), Mr Álvaro de Souza (23), Ms Sol Daurella Comadrán (24), Mr Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero (25), Mr Carlos Fernández González (26), Ms Esther Giménez-Salinas i Colomer (27), Ms Ramiro Mato García-Ansorena (28) and Ms Belén Romana García (29).

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.

With regard to the annual renewal of one-third of the board positions as provided by article 55 of the Bylaws, to re-elect the following persons for a new three-year period:

Three B.- To appoint Henrique de Castro as a director, with the classification of independent director. The effectiveness of this appointment is subject to obtaining the regulatory approvals provided for in Law 10/2014 of 26 June on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, in Council Regulation (EU) No 1024/2013 of 15 October 2013 and in Regulation (EU) No 468/2014 of the European Central Bank regarding suitability.

Three A.- To set the number of directors at 15, which is within the maximum and the minimum established by the Bylaws.

To approve the application of results in the amount of 3,301,177,629 euros obtained by the Bank in Financial Year 2018, to be distributed as follows:

Three F.- To re-elect Mr José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez as a director, with the classification of executive director.

Three G.- To re-elect Ms Belén Romana García as a director, with the classification of independent director.

ITEM FOUR

To elect PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., with its registered office in Madrid, at Paseo de la Castellana, no 259 B, with Tax Identification Number (CIF) B-79031290 and registered with the Official Registry of Accounts Auditors of the Institute of Accounting and Audit of Accounts of the Ministry of Economy and Business Affairs under number S0242, as external auditor to verify the annual accounts and the directors' report of the Bank and of the consolidated Group for Financial Year 2019.

ITEM FIVE

I)To deprive of effect, to the extent not used, the authorisation granted by Resolution Four II) of the shareholders acting at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 23 March 2018 for the derivative acquisition of treasury shares by the Bank and by the subsidiaries making up the Group.

II)To expressly authorise the Bank and the subsidiaries making up the Group to acquire shares representing the share capital of the Bank for any valuable consideration allowed by law, within such limits and subject to such requirements as are legally applicable, until reaching a maximum number of shares (added to those already held) equal to ten per cent of the share capital existing at any time or to such higher maximum percentage as may be established by law during the effectiveness of this authorisation, such shares being totally paid up, at a minimum price per share equal to the nominal value thereof and a maximum price of up to 3 per cent in excess of the last listing price for trading operations in which the Bank does not act for its own account on the Continuous Market of the Spanish Stock Exchanges (including the block market) prior to the relevant acquisition. This authorisation may only be used within a term of five years as from the date the meeting is held.

It is expressly stated that shares may be acquired pursuant to this authorization both in order to transfer or cancel them, and in order to apply them for the remuneration systems contemplated in the third paragraph of letter a) of number 1 of article 146 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law (Ley de Sociedades de Capital), or to hedge any remuneration system to be settled in shares or linked to share capital.

In particular, in the context of this authorisation for the acquisition of own shares, the board of directors may resolve to launch a buy-back programme addressed to all shareholders in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures or in accordance with another mechanism with a similar purpose. Such programme may be aimed at a subsequent reduction of the share capital of the Company through the redemption of the acquired shares, subject to the prior agreement to be granted by a general shareholders' meeting to be held after the end of the term of the corresponding programme.

ITEM SIX

Increase in share capital with a charge to reserves

1.- Capital increase

It is resolved to increase the share capital by the amount that results from multiplying (a) the par value of one- half (0.5) euro per share of Banco Santander, S.A. ("Banco Santander" or the "Bank") by (b) the determinable number of new shares of Banco Santander resulting from the formula set forth under section 2 below (the "New Shares").

The capital increase is carried out through the issuance and flotation of the New Shares, which shall be ordinary shares with a par value of one-half (0.5) euro each, of the same class and series as those currently outstanding, represented in book-entry form.

The capital increase is entirely charged to reserves of the type contemplated in section 303.1 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law.

