Banco Santander : Correction of the 2018 Responsible Banking chapter errors (English version)

Correction of the 2018 Responsible Banking chapter errors

(English version)

On 29 July 2019, editing errors detected in the pages detailed below in the Responsible Banking section of the 2018 Annual Report are corrected in this document.

Chapter: Responsible Banking (English version) - Annual Report 2018

P. 76 - Some environmental footprint data was wrong. The years of the title of the environmental footprint were wrong.

ERROR