BANCO SANTANDER

BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
  Report  
News 
News

Banco Santander : Correction of the 2018 Responsible Banking chapter errors (English version)

08/07/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

Correction of the 2018 Responsible Banking chapter errors

(English version)

On 29 July 2019, editing errors detected in the pages detailed below in the Responsible Banking section of the 2018 Annual Report are corrected in this document.

Chapter: Responsible Banking (English version) - Annual Report 2018

  • P. 76 - Some environmental footprint data was wrong. The years of the title of the environmental footprint were wrong.

ERROR

CORRECTION

  • P. 69 - The percentage of the renewable energy among the environmental footprint data was wrong.

ERROR

CORRECTION

  • P. 79 - The percentage of the renewable energy among the environmental footprint data on the "Responsible Consumption and Production" 12thSDG was wrong.

ERROR

CORRECTION

  • P. 78 - The amount of themicro-entrepreneurs helped was wrong.

ERROR

CORRECTION

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:04:09 UTC
