Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander : Decision of the European Central Bank regarding prudential minimum capital requirements for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:57pm EST

Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

BancoSantander, S.A.-DomicilioSocial:PaseodePereda,9-12.39004SANTANDER-R.M.deSantander,Hoja286,Folio64,Libro5ºdeSociedades,Inscripción1ª.C.I.F.A-39000013

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") has been informed by the European Central Bank ("ECB") about its decision regarding the prudential minimum capital requirements as of 1 March 2019, following the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

The ECB decision requires Santander to maintain a Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of at least 9.7%1 on a consolidated basis. Santander's last reported consolidated fully loaded CET1 ratio, as of 31 December 2018, was 11.3%2.

This CET1 capital requirement of 9.7% includes: the Pillar 1 requirement (4.5%); the Pillar 2 requirement (1.5%); the capital conservation buffer (2.5%); the requirement deriving from its consideration as a global systemic financial institution (1%); and the counter-cyclical buffer (0.2%3).

On an individual basis the ECB requires Santander to maintain a CET1 ratio of at least

8.6%1. Santander's individual fully loaded CET1 ratio as of 31 December 2018 was 18.2%2.

Including the minimum Pillar 1 requirement of Additional Tier 1 (1.5%) and Tier 2 (2%), Santander is required to maintain a total capital ratio of at least 13.2%1 on a consolidated basis and 12.1%1 on an individual level. Santander's last reported total fully loaded capital ratios, as of 31 December 2018, were 14.8%2 and 22.7%2 on a consolidated and individual basis, respectively.

Taking into account Santander's consolidated and individual current capital levels, these capital requirements do not imply any limitations on distributions in the form of dividends, variable remuneration or payments to holders of Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by Santander.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), February 14, 2019

1 Note that the applicable transitional periods under Regulation (EU) 575/2013 have expired and as a consequence that from the 1 January 2019, the capital requirements criteria commonly known as fully-loaded and phased-in requirements are the same.

  • 2 Data calculated applying the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

  • 3 This requirement comes from the business performed by the Group in the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 18:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER
01:57pBANCO SANTANDER : Decision of the European Central Bank regarding prudential min..
PU
08:45aBANCO SANTANDER : DBRS Upgrades and Confirms Ratings on FT Santander Consumer Sp..
AQ
02/12BANCO SANTANDER : Santander Bond Move Unnerves Bank-Debt Investors -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/12BANCO SANTANDER : Santander Bond Move Unnerves Bank-Debt Investors -- Update
DJ
02/12BANCO SANTANDER : Santander Bond Move Unnerves Bank-Debt Investors
DJ
02/11EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Rally Ahead Of Latest Round Of U.S., China T..
DJ
02/06BANCO SANTANDER : S.A. informs that has carried out a placement of preferred sec..
PU
02/06BANCO SANTANDER : Santander Private Banking, named 'Best Private Bank' in Latin ..
PU
02/05BANCO SANTANDER : Partial redemption and cancellation of the "Ninth Issuance of ..
PU
02/04BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 152 M
EBIT 2019 26 784 M
Net income 2019 8 529 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
P/E ratio 2020 7,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 65 060 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,14 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER0.86%73 360
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.10%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.44%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.