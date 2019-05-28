Banco Santander : Detailed information on the activities that Banco Santander is offering football fans for the Champions League final in Madrid

Download map

Madrid, 28 May 2019 - PRESS RELEASE

Banco Santander, UEFA Champions League sponsor, will act as host for the final of the competition between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC, which will be played in the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, on 1 June. The bank has organised numerous activities around the city to assist both local fans and those visiting from abroad, as Santander together with Ronaldo Nazário, the bank's ambassador, announced two weeks ago. Here are all the details:

Santander Volunteers. The bank will have almost 1,000 volunteers available to assist fans. These will be Santander customers and employees, or any local citizen that wishes to participate. They will be located at key points around the city to, among other things, give out maps, provide information and support the Bank's various activities.



- Where: Airports, rail and underground stations, tourist attractions, certain Santander branches, etc.

- When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



- Where: The two Santander Work Cafés located at Sagrados Corazones, 1, and Velázquez, 31; which have mobile phone charging stations and high-speed Wi-Fi, and sun visors will also be handed out. There will be free coffee for Santander customers from any part of the world.

- When: Thursday and Friday from 09.00 to 19.00; Saturday 10.00 to 16.00.

- NB: The Smart Red branches at Alcalá, 28 and Gran Vía, 80, will also be open on Thursday and Friday from 09.00 to 14.00 as meeting points and to give away sun visors.



- Where: Plaza Mayor.

- When: Thursday and Friday from 11.00 to 00.00; Saturday from 11.00 to 18.00 and Sunday from 11.00 to 22.00.



- Where: Santander Work Café branch at Sagrados Corazones, 1 (opposite the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium), Plaza de Colón, Cibeles, Neptuno, Santander Work Café branch at Veláquez, 31.

- When: Friday from 11.00 to 20.00; Saturday 10.00 to 14.30. Free.

- NB: There will also be a shuttle-bus service available for Santander customers from Plaza de Colon to the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, between 15:30 and 19:30.



- Where: Check on www.madridapie.com

- When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11.00, 17.30, 18.00 and 20.00.



- Where: Plaza de la Villa.

- When: Thursday and Friday from 12.00 to 00.00; Saturday 12.00 to 18.00.



- Where: Plaza Mayor.

- When: Friday at 19.30.



- Where: Plaza Mayor.

- When: Thursday at 11.00.



