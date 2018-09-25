Log in
Banco Santander : Names UBS Investment Bank Head Andrea Orcel as Next CEO

09/25/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

By Margot Patrick

Spain's Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) named Andrea Orcel, a longtime deal maker for the bank, as its next chief executive Tuesday.

Santander said Mr. Orcel will take over early next year from Jose Antonio Alvarez, who has been in the job since 2015. Mr. Alvarez will become vice-chairman of the Santander group and executive chairman for Santander Spain, the bank said.

The move will put Mr. Orcel, one of Europe's best-known investment bankers, in charge of a banking giant he helped to create. During a 20-year career at Merrill Lynch, he advised Santander on its 2004 purchase of Britain's Abbey National PLC, as well as less successful deals including the Spanish bank's purchase of ABN Amro NV with two other banks just before the financial crisis.

"Andrea has worked closely with us for the past two decades, in the development and execution of our strategy, and understands and is aligned with the Santander culture," Santander Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement.

Under Mr. Orcel, UBS went through one of Europe's most dramatic bank restructurings, reducing the size of its investment bank to focus on wealth management and private banking. Santander is set to lay out a new strategy plan early next year.

UBS said Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky will replace Mr. Orcel, serving as co-presidents of the investment bank.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER -0.06% 4.476 End-of-day quote.-18.26%
BANCO SANTANDER 0.46% 401.85 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 48 043 M
EBIT 2018 24 387 M
Net income 2018 7 860 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 9,32
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 72 266 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 5,59 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-18.26%84 862
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%392 282
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%288 539
WELLS FARGO-9.36%261 324
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%233 726
