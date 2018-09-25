Banco Santander : Names UBS Investment Bank Head Andrea Orcel as Next CEO

By Margot Patrick



Spain's Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) named Andrea Orcel, a longtime deal maker for the bank, as its next chief executive Tuesday.

Santander said Mr. Orcel will take over early next year from Jose Antonio Alvarez, who has been in the job since 2015. Mr. Alvarez will become vice-chairman of the Santander group and executive chairman for Santander Spain, the bank said.

The move will put Mr. Orcel, one of Europe's best-known investment bankers, in charge of a banking giant he helped to create. During a 20-year career at Merrill Lynch, he advised Santander on its 2004 purchase of Britain's Abbey National PLC, as well as less successful deals including the Spanish bank's purchase of ABN Amro NV with two other banks just before the financial crisis.

"Andrea has worked closely with us for the past two decades, in the development and execution of our strategy, and understands and is aligned with the Santander culture," Santander Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement.

Under Mr. Orcel, UBS went through one of Europe's most dramatic bank restructurings, reducing the size of its investment bank to focus on wealth management and private banking. Santander is set to lay out a new strategy plan early next year.

UBS said Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky will replace Mr. Orcel, serving as co-presidents of the investment bank.

