BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
Banco Santander : Notice of call to the extraordinary general shareholder's meeting

06/21/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Banco Santander, S.A. - Domicilio Social: Paseo de Pereda, 9-12. 39004 SANTANDER - R. M. de Santander, Hoja 286, Folio 64, Libro 5º de Sociedades, Inscripción 1ª. C.I.F. A-39000013

Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Banco Santander, S.A. hereby informs that it has sent today an announcement of the call to an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting. This announcement is also available on the corporate website (www.santander.com) together with the rest of the documentation related to the referred general meeting.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 21 June 2019

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

Extraordinary general shareholders' meeting

The board of directors of this Bank has resolved to call the shareholders to the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held in Santander, at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos (Avenida del Racing, s/n), on 23 July 2019 at 8:30 a.m., on second call, in the event that, due to failure to reach the required quorum, such meeting cannot be held on first call, which is also hereby convened to be held at the same place and time on 22 July 2019, in order for the shareholders to consider and resolve upon items One and Two of the following

AGENDA

One.-

Increases in share capital by such amount as may be determined pursuant to

the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and placement into

circulation of new ordinary shares that will be fully subscribed and paid up

by means of in-kind contributions, to be used to acquire all of the securities

representing the share capital of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución

de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ("Santander

México") not held by the Santander Group in an exchange offer. The two

capital increases would be used to settle the exchange offer in two steps,

although only one of them may be implemented if the settlement finally

takes place all at once:

- Increase in share capital by such amount as may be determined pursuant

to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and placement into

circulation of new ordinary shares having a par value of one-half (0.50) euro

each, with a share premium to be determined by the board of directors, or by

any of its delegated decision-making bodies or by any director, by

delegation therefrom, pursuant to Section 297.1.a) of the Spanish Capital

Corporations Law, no later than the date of implementation of the

resolution. The new shares will be fully subscribed and paid up by means of

in-kind contributions consisting of securities representing the share capital

of Santander México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those

represented through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander

México, in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the

various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions applicable

in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without limitation, the

ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not represented by

certificates (the "Primary Increase"). Express provision for the possibility

of incomplete subscription.



1/14

- Increase in share capital by such amount as may be determined pursuant

to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and placement into

circulation of new ordinary shares having a par value of one-half (0.50) euro

each, with a share premium to be determined by the board of directors, or by

any of its delegated decision-making bodies or by any director, by

delegation therefrom, pursuant to Section 297.1.a) of the Spanish Capital

Corporations Law, no later than the date of implementation of the

resolution. The new shares will be fully subscribed and paid up by means of

in-kind contributions consisting of securities representing the share capital

of Santander México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those

represented through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander

México, in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the

various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions applicable

in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without limitation, the

ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not represented by

certificates (the "Complementary Increase"). Express provision for the

possibility of incomplete subscription.

Delegation of powers to the board of directors, which may in turn delegate

such powers to any of its delegated decision-making bodies or to any

director, to establish the terms and conditions of the increases as to all

matters not provided for by the shareholders at the general shareholders'

meeting, to take such actions as may be required for implementation hereof,

to amend the text of sections 1 and 2 of Article 5 of the Bylaws to reflect the

new amount of share capital, and to execute such documents as may be

necessary or appropriate to carry out the increases.

Application to the appropriate domestic and foreign authorities for

admission to trading of the new shares on the Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia

and Bilbao stock exchanges through Spain's Automated Quotation System

(Continuous Market) and on the foreign stock exchanges on which the

shares of the Bank are listed (currently London, Warsaw and, through

ADSs, on the New York Stock Exchange), as well as on the Mexican Stock

Exchange, all in the manner required by each of such stock exchanges.

Two.-

Authorisation to the board of directors to interpret, remedy, supplement,

implement and develop the resolutions approved by the shareholders at the

meeting, as well as to delegate the powers received from the shareholders at

the meeting, and grant of powers to convert such resolutions into notarial

instruments.

PARTICIPATION OF A NOTARY AT THE MEETING

The board of directors has resolved to request the presence of a Notary Public to record the minutes of the meeting pursuant to section 203 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, read together with article 101 of the Regulations of the Commercial Registry (Reglamento del Registro Mercantil) and article 4.2 of the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting.



2/14

RIGHT TO ATTEND THE MEETING

Every holder of any number of the Bank's shares registered in the shareholder's name five days prior to the date on which the general shareholders' meeting is to be held and who meets the other requirements established in the Bylaws has the right to attend this meeting. Such right to attend may be delegated pursuant to the provisions governing this matter under sections 184 and 522 et seq. of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting.

PROXY-GRANTING, DISTANCE VOTING AND REMOTE ATTENDANCE AT THE MEETING

Shareholders having the right to attend may grant a proxy and exercise their voting rights through remote means of communication and prior to the holding of the meeting, pursuant to the provisions of articles 27 and 34 of the Bylaws and articles 8 and 20 of the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting and on the terms and conditions described in the "General shareholders' meeting" section of the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com). The mechanisms for the exercise of voting rights and proxy-granting prior to the meeting by electronic means will cease operation on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com), at the Bank's Internet address www.juntasantander.comand on the "Santander Shareholders and Investors" application for mobile devices compatible with Android or Apple iOS operating systems at 6:00 p.m. on 21 July 2019.

In addition, as permitted by the provisions of section 6 of article 34 of the Bylaws and the Additional Provision of the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting, the board has resolved that attendance at the meeting is also possible through the use of data transmission means that allow for real-time connection with the premises where the meeting is held ("remote attendance"). The means to remotely attend the meeting will be available on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) at 7:00 a.m. on 22 July 2019 (first call) and, if applicable, at 7:00 a.m. on the following day, 23 July 2019 (second call); shareholders (or their representatives) wishing to attend remotely, whether on first or second call, must register no later than 8:00 a.m. on the relevant day. For those persons who attend the meeting remotely, the mechanisms for remote attendance will cease operation at the end of the general meeting or, if applicable, upon determination that the quorum required to hold the meeting is not present.

In reliance on the aforementioned provisions, the board of directors has developed the following rules applicable to proxy-granting and distance voting prior to the meeting and to remote attendance:

  1. PROXY-GRANTINGAND DISTANCE VOTING PRIOR TO THE MEETING

1. Proxy-granting by remote means of communication Means whereby a proxy may be granted

The remote means of communication that are valid to grant such proxy representation are the following:

  1. Electronic means:
    In order to grant a proxy by means of electronic communication with the Company, the shareholders of the Bank must do so through the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) or through the Bank's Internet address, www.juntasantander.com. Shareholders with a mobile device compatible with Android or Apple iOS operating



3/14

systems may also use the "Santander Shareholders and Investors" application, which they must have previously downloaded from Google Play or App Store, respectively.

The mechanisms to grant a proxy by electronic means must be such as properly guarantee the security and the identity of the person granting the proxy. Therefore, shareholders wishing to use these proxy-granting mechanisms must have previously signed one of the following agreements with the Bank, giving them a set of passwords to access the distance voting and proxy-granting software applications and, by means thereof, an electronic signature:

  1. Consumer Digital Banking Agreement (Contrato de Banca Digital de particulares): shareholders who are individuals and who have already entered into a Consumer Digital Banking Agreement with the Bank may make use thereof, using the passwords and electronic signature already available to them under such agreement for purposes of electronic proxy-granting.The security passwords of Openbank will also work for these purposes.
  2. Agreement for Access to Electronic Voting and Proxy-Grantingand Remote Attendance: shareholders who are individuals and have not entered into a Consumer Digital Banking Agreement and shareholders that are legal entities (even if they have entered into a Consumer Digital Banking Agreement) must execute, for the sole purpose of using the electronic voting and proxy-granting mechanisms, and without any charge by the Bank, an Agreement for Access to Electronic Voting and Proxy-Granting and Remote Access ("Agreement for access to and use of the area for voting and proxy-granting by electronic means and attendance at the meeting through remote means of communication").

From the date of publication of the announcement of the call to meeting, the information and requirements to sign either of such agreements may be viewed on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com). Once a shareholder has signed either of the aforementioned agreements and the shareholder has the corresponding set of passwords and electronic signature, such shareholder may, through the "General shareholders' meeting" section of the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) or through the Bank's Internet address www.juntasantander.comor through the "Santander Shareholders and Investors" application (for mobile devices compatible with the Android or Apple iOS operating systems), grant a proxy to another person to represent the shareholder at the meeting, all on the terms and conditions described in each case.

Shareholders who grant a proxy by electronic means undertake to notify the appointed representative of the proxy granted. Where a proxy is granted to a director and/or the general secretary of the Bank or a remote attendee at the meeting, such notice shall be deemed given upon receipt by the Bank of such electronic proxy.

Electronic proxies must be accepted by the proxy-holder, and may not be used without such acceptance. For such purpose, all electronic proxies granted to persons other than the directors and/or the general secretary and/or a remote attendee at the meeting must be printed, signed and produced, together with an identifying document, by the appointed proxy-holder to the staff in charge of the shareholders' register on the date and at the place of the meeting, beginning one hour prior to the time established for commencement of the meeting. In the case of electronic proxies sent through the Bank and granted to persons attending the meeting from a distance, the Bank's software application will show such remote attendees the proxies received in order for them to accept such proxies, if



4/14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 05:19:05 UTC
