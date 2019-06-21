Banco Santander : Notice of call to the extraordinary general shareholder's meeting

RIGHT TO ATTEND THE MEETING

Every holder of any number of the Bank's shares registered in the shareholder's name five days prior to the date on which the general shareholders' meeting is to be held and who meets the other requirements established in the Bylaws has the right to attend this meeting. Such right to attend may be delegated pursuant to the provisions governing this matter under sections 184 and 522 et seq. of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting.

PROXY-GRANTING, DISTANCE VOTING AND REMOTE ATTENDANCE AT THE MEETING

Shareholders having the right to attend may grant a proxy and exercise their voting rights through remote means of communication and prior to the holding of the meeting, pursuant to the provisions of articles 27 and 34 of the Bylaws and articles 8 and 20 of the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting and on the terms and conditions described in the "General shareholders' meeting" section of the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com). The mechanisms for the exercise of voting rights and proxy-granting prior to the meeting by electronic means will cease operation on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com), at the Bank's Internet address www.juntasantander.comand on the "Santander Shareholders and Investors" application for mobile devices compatible with Android or Apple iOS operating systems at 6:00 p.m. on 21 July 2019.

In addition, as permitted by the provisions of section 6 of article 34 of the Bylaws and the Additional Provision of the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting, the board has resolved that attendance at the meeting is also possible through the use of data transmission means that allow for real-time connection with the premises where the meeting is held ("remote attendance"). The means to remotely attend the meeting will be available on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) at 7:00 a.m. on 22 July 2019 (first call) and, if applicable, at 7:00 a.m. on the following day, 23 July 2019 (second call); shareholders (or their representatives) wishing to attend remotely, whether on first or second call, must register no later than 8:00 a.m. on the relevant day. For those persons who attend the meeting remotely, the mechanisms for remote attendance will cease operation at the end of the general meeting or, if applicable, upon determination that the quorum required to hold the meeting is not present.

In reliance on the aforementioned provisions, the board of directors has developed the following rules applicable to proxy-granting and distance voting prior to the meeting and to remote attendance:

PROXY-GRANTING AND DISTANCE VOTING PRIOR TO THE MEETING

1. Proxy-granting by remote means of communication Means whereby a proxy may be granted

The remote means of communication that are valid to grant such proxy representation are the following: