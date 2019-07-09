Banco Santander : Primary and secondary segments recast for the three years ended December 31, 2018

|
|
Form 20-F Item Number and Caption
|
Location
|
Page
|
Presentation of Financial and Other Information
|
Exhibit 99.1: 1. Presentation of Financial and Other Information
|
3
|
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
|
Exhibit 99.1: 2. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
|
5
|
|
|
Statements
|
|
PART I
|
|
|
|
ITEM 1.
|
IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS
|
|
|
|
A. Directors and Senior Management
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
|
B. Advisers
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
|
C. Auditors
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
ITEM 2.
|
OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE
|
|
|
|
A. Offer Statistics
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
|
B. Method and Expected Timetable
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
ITEM 3.
|
KEY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
A. Selected financial data
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
B. Capitalization and indebtedness
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
|
C. Reasons for the offer and use of proceeds
|
Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F
|
-
|
|
D. Risk factors
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
ITEM 4.
|
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
|
|
|
|
A. History and development of the company
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
Acquisitions, Dispositions, Reorganizations
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
Capital Increases
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
Recent Events
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
B. Business overview
|
Exhibit 99.1: 3. Economic and Financial Review by Segment
|
7
|
|
Selected Statistical information
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
Competition in Spain
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
Supervision and Regulation
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
C. Organizational structure
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
D. Property, plant and equipment
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
ITEM 4A.
|
UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
ITEM 5.
|
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS
|
|
|
|
Critical accounting policies
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
A. Operating results
|
Exhibit 99.1: 3. Economic and Financial Review by Segment
|
7
|
|
B. Liquidity and capital resources
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
C. Research and development, patents and licenses, etc.
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
D. Trend information
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
E. Off-balance sheet arrangements
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
F. Tabular disclosure of contractual obligations
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
ITEM 6.
|
DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES
|
|
|
|
A. Directors and senior management
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
B. Compensation
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
C. Board practices
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
|
D. Employees
|
Exhibit 99.1: 4. Other Geographical and business segment disclosures
|
70
|
|
E. Share ownership
|
There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the
|
-
|
|
|
introductory explanatory note
|
|
ITEM 7.
|
MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
|
|