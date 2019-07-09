Log in
Banco Santander : Primary and secondary segments recast for the three years ended December 31, 2018

07/09/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

Commission File Number: 001-12518

Banco Santander, S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ciudad Grupo Santander

28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) Spain

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-FXForm 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

YesNoX

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

X

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

________________________

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Exhibit 99.1. Certain financial information included in Banco Santander, S.A.'s Form 20-F relating to the three years ended December 31, 2018, recast as a result of certain changes in the geographic and business segments of Banco Santander, S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

Exhibit 99.2Consolidated Financial Statements for the three years ended December 31, 2018, recast as a result of certain changes in the Group's geographic and business segments.

Exhibit 23.1Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

SIGNATURE

The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this annual report on its behalf.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

By: /s/ José G. Cantera

Name:

José G. Cantera

Title:

Chief financial officer

Date:July 8, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY FORM 20-F, RETROSPECTIVELY RECAST AS A RESULT OF CERTAIN CHANGES IN THE GEOGRAPHIC AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS OF BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. AND IT'S SUBSIDIARIES.

Banco Santander, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Form 20-F Item Number and Caption

Location

Page

Presentation of Financial and Other Information

Exhibit 99.1: 1. Presentation of Financial and Other Information

3

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Exhibit 99.1: 2. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking

5

Statements

PART I

ITEM 1.

IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS

A. Directors and Senior Management

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

B. Advisers

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

C. Auditors

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

ITEM 2.

OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

A. Offer Statistics

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

B. Method and Expected Timetable

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

ITEM 3.

KEY INFORMATION

A. Selected financial data

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Capitalization and indebtedness

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

C. Reasons for the offer and use of proceeds

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

D. Risk factors

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

ITEM 4.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

A. History and development of the company

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

Acquisitions, Dispositions, Reorganizations

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

Capital Increases

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

Recent Events

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Business overview

Exhibit 99.1: 3. Economic and Financial Review by Segment

7

Selected Statistical information

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

Competition in Spain

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

Supervision and Regulation

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

C. Organizational structure

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

D. Property, plant and equipment

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

ITEM 4A.

UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

introductory explanatory note

ITEM 5.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

Critical accounting policies

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

A. Operating results

Exhibit 99.1: 3. Economic and Financial Review by Segment

7

B. Liquidity and capital resources

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

C. Research and development, patents and licenses, etc.

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

D. Trend information

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

E. Off-balance sheet arrangements

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

F. Tabular disclosure of contractual obligations

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

ITEM 6.

DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

A. Directors and senior management

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Compensation

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

C. Board practices

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

D. Employees

Exhibit 99.1: 4. Other Geographical and business segment disclosures

70

E. Share ownership

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

ITEM 7.

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

1

A. Major shareholders

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Related party transactions

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

C. Interests of experts and counsel

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

ITEM 8.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

A. Consolidated statements and other financial information

Financial statements

Exhibit 99.2 Consolidated financial statements

4

Legal proceedings

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

Shareholders remuneration

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Significant Changes

Not applicable

-

ITEM 9.

THE OFFER AND LISTING

A. Offer and listing details

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Plan of distribution

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

C. Markets

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

D. Selling shareholders

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

E. Dilution

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

F. Expense of the issue

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

ITEM 10.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

A. Share capital

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

B. Memorandum and articles of association

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

C. Material contracts

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

D. Exchange controls

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

E. Taxation

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

F. Dividends and paying agents

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

G. Statement by experts

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

H. Documents on display

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

I. Subsidiary information

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

ITEM 11.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISKExhibit 99.1: 4. Other Geographical and business segment disclosures

64

ITEM 12.

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES

A. Debt Securities

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

B. Warrants and Rights

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

C. Other Securities

Not required for Annual Report on Form 20-F

-

D. American Depositary Shares

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

PART II

ITEM 13.

DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES

Not applicable

-

ITEM 14.

MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERSNot applicable

-

AND USE OF PROCEEDS

ITEM 15.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

ITEM 16

[Reserved]

A. Audit Committee Financial Expert

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

B. Code of Ethics

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

C. Principal Accountant Fees and Services

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

D. Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees

Not applicable

-

E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

F. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

Not applicable

-

G. Corporate Governance

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

H. Mine Safety Disclosure

Not applicable

-

PART III

ITEM 17.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Exhibit 99.2 Consolidated financial statements

4

ITEM 18.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Exhibit 99.2 Consolidated financial statements

4

ITEM 19

EXHIBITS

There are no material changes derived from the recast described in the

-

introductory explanatory note

2

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 20:57:04 UTC
