BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
Banco Santander : Restructuring Costs Hit Santander 2Q -- Earnings Review

07/23/2019 | 07:03am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) reported Tuesday its second-quarter results. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The Spanish bank's net profit for the period fell 18% on the year to 1.39 billion euros ($1.56 billion). Analysts had expected the bank to report a net profit of EUR1.27 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

REVENUE: Total income rose 3% to EUR12.35 billion. This compares with expectations of EUR12.17 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-RESTRUCTURING CHARGES: The bank reported a EUR706 million charge in the quarter, most of which--EUR626 million--related to restructuring costs in Spain and the U.K.

-CAPITAL: The bank's core Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--was 11.30% in June, compared with 11.23% at the end of March.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 1.92% 368.9638 Delayed Quote.2.12%
BANCO SANTANDER -0.36% 3.9885 End-of-day quote.0.39%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49 553 M
EBIT 2019 26 680 M
Net income 2019 8 024 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 8,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 64 711 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,97  €
Last Close Price 3,99  €
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER0.39%72 603
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.31%368 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%281 519
BANK OF AMERICA19.32%274 672
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.11%203 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%202 610
