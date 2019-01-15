Banco Santander : Santander Cancels Andrea Orcel's Appointment as CEO Over Compensation

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Andrea Orcel's appointment to chief executive officer of Grupo Santander's board won't proceed, Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) said late Tuesday.

The bank said it was unable to determine how much it would have to compensate Mr. Orcel for his departure from his previous employer when it first announced his appointment last year, proceeding with what it said was an estimate.

The board has now determined that the sum needed to compensate Mr. Orcel is significantly above its original expectations.

Jose Antonio Alvarez will continue to serve in his role of group chief executive officer, and will also serve as vice chairman of the board.

"The board considers that for Santander to pay this amount to facilitate the hiring of one individual, even one of the calibre and background of Mr Orcel, would be unacceptable for a retail and commercial bank such as Santander," the bank said in a statement.

