BANCO SANTANDER

BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
News 
Official Publications

Banco Santander : Santander announces offer to acquire the minority shareholders' interests in Santander Mexico for a consideration of up to EUR 2,560 million*

04/12/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Banco Santander today announced its intention to offer to acquire up to 25% of its Mexican subsidiary through an exchange offer, equivalent to €2,560 million euros*. Speaking at the bank’s Annual General Meeting, Ana Botín, Banco Santander executive chairman, said: We believe in Mexico, in the potential of its financial sector and in Santander Mexico which is one of the leading banks in the country today”.
 
According to the terms of the transaction, tendering shareholders of the Group’s subsidiary in Mexico will receive 0.337 new Banco Santander shares for each Santander Mexico share or 1.685 new Banco Santander ADSs for every Santander Mexico ADS, which implies a premium of 14% over yesterday’s closing price. The maximum investment that Banco Santander would make to carry out the transaction, which is expected to have a neutral impact on earnings per share and a slightly positive impact on capital, would be €2,560 million*, to be paid with new shares. 
 
[*] Estimated valuation based on total shares owned by minority shareholders of 1.7 billion valued at 28.40 Mexican pesos per share at close yesterday, with an exchange rate of 21.2826 Mexican pesos per euro, and a premium of 14% over yesterday’s closing Price.
 

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 08:47:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 49 985 M
EBIT 2019 26 795 M
Net income 2019 8 233 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
P/E ratio 2020 8,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 72 543 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,15 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER12.69%81 876
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%342 130
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%295 847
BANK OF AMERICA17.98%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.76%237 886
WELLS FARGO3.71%217 060
