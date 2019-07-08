Log in
BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
Banco Santander : Santander commits to the financial empowerment of 10 million people and to raising EUR 120 billion in green finance

07/08/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

Santander has today announced 10 targets that reflect its commitment to help address the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and to ensure all its daily operations are conducted in a responsible way. The targets include a new commitment to raise over €120 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2025, as well as a commitment to financially empower more than 10 million people over the same period through the expansion of the bank's microfinance, financial education programmes and other tools to provide access to financial services.
Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:17:04 UTC
