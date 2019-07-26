Banco Santander : Santander escalates war of words with Orcel in court battle

By Jesús Aguado

Orcel, one of Europe's most high profile bankers, filed a lawsuit in Madrid this month claiming breach of contract. He was offered the CEO job at Santander last year but the bank changed its mind in January, saying it could not meet his pay demands.

Orcel has alleged that a four-page letter written in September in which Santander offered him the job, along with a stock and bonus package to compensate for deferred pay he risked losing by quitting UBS, is legally binding.

But Santander said in a statement on Friday that the letter to Orcel was not a contract as required by Spanish law.

"A contract was never completed or fulfilled," it said.

Santander said it had learned through Orcel's lawsuit that in January he started to record private conversations, without other parties' knowledge or consent.

"This is a practice of dubious ethical and moral behaviour for someone who was potentially to become Santander's CEO and has ultimately confirmed that the board of directors' decision not to proceed with his appointment was right".

A spokesman for Orcel had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit is expected to be handled by Madrid's court Juzgado de Primera Instancia which could take more than 18 months to reach a verdict, several lawyers have told Reuters.

Santander's decision to withdraw its job offer marked a rare U-turn on such a high-profile appointment at a major bank. Orcel had resigned as head of UBS's investment banking business to take up the Santander offer.

While Santander's balance sheet and share price are unlikely to be affected by a lengthy and draining lawsuit, the bank might feel uncomfortable at the level of public attention, in particular at home in Spain, a country still recovering from one of Europe's biggest recent banking crises.

In its statement, Santander, which had for months largely dodged questions on the dispute with Orcel, goes into a lot of detail into how its job offer fell apart.

"From the beginning, Mr. Orcel conveyed expectations regarding UBS' position with regard to the payment of his deferred compensation that were never met," the statement said.

"In the course of negotiations, not only did Mr. Orcel not make his best efforts to get UBS to pay a significant portion of his deferrals, he also refused to attribute the 13.7 million euros that UBS agreed to pay him (as non-deferred 2018 bonus and deferrals that were due in February) to reducing the cost to Santander."

During an interview with the Financial Times in May, Orcel, who presents a very different take on the whole process, said: "I'm not known to be a person that lets go, especially when I think that the right thing to do is to not let go. It's not only for me. Just imagine this situation on somebody who is less visible. It's not right."

