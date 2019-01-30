Log in
Banco Santander

BANCO SANTANDER (SAN)
My previous session
News 
News

Banco Santander : Santander fourth-quarter net profit rises on upbeat performance in Brazil

01/30/2019 | 02:02am EST
FILE PHOTO - A Santander logo is seen in Rio de Janeiro

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander reported on Wednesday a 4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, buoyed by strong performance in Brazil and higher net interest income.

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, said net profit rose to 2.07 billion euros (1.81 billion pounds) in the October-December period.

Net interest and fee income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, hit 12.02 billion euros in the quarter from 10.99 billion in the previous three-month period.

Net profit rose 1.4 percent to 663 million euros in Santander's largest market - Brazil. In its home market in Spain, the lender's quarterly profit slumped 18 percent to 432 million euros, dented by high contributions to the deposit guarantee fund.

However, the company posted a 28 percent jump in its full-year profit. The lender's net profit for 2018 touched 7.81 billion euros, up from 6.62 billion euros a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 7.83 billion euros for the full-year result.

(Reporting by Axel Bugge; Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47 896 M
EBIT 2018 25 239 M
Net income 2018 7 875 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,19
P/E ratio 2019 8,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 70 467 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,22 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER9.24%80 661
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
BANK OF AMERICA19.28%286 501
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%286 158
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%235 833
WELLS FARGO8.12%234 515
