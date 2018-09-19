Banco Santander : Santander to Sell Portfolio of Residential Properties to Cerberus

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander has reached an agreement to sell a portfolio of residential properties to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP (CRP.XX) for about 1.54 billion euros ($1.80 billion), it said Wednesday.

The price corresponds to 55% of the portfolio's gross book value, the Spanish bank said.

"This portfolio of foreclosed properties consists of 35,700 residential properties and associated parking and storage and will be serviced by Haya Real Estate, a property-management company affiliated with the Cerberus group," it said in a statement.

The bank expects the deal to be completed by the first quarter of next year, and doesn't see it having a significant impact on results and capital.

