Banco Santander : Santander to Sell Portfolio of Residential Properties to Cerberus

09/19/2018 | 11:18am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Santander has reached an agreement to sell a portfolio of residential properties to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP (CRP.XX) for about 1.54 billion euros ($1.80 billion), it said Wednesday.

The price corresponds to 55% of the portfolio's gross book value, the Spanish bank said.

"This portfolio of foreclosed properties consists of 35,700 residential properties and associated parking and storage and will be serviced by Haya Real Estate, a property-management company affiliated with the Cerberus group," it said in a statement.

The bank expects the deal to be completed by the first quarter of next year, and doesn't see it having a significant impact on results and capital.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 2.03% 4.4755 End-of-day quote.-19.94%
BANCO SANTANDER 2.19% 397.3 Delayed Quote.-19.88%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 48 085 M
EBIT 2018 24 387 M
Net income 2018 7 865 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 9,13
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 70 781 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,63 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
BANCO SANTANDER-19.94%82 104
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.88%382 603
BANK OF AMERICA2.57%302 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%268 969
WELLS FARGO-10.17%261 564
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%223 962
