BANCO SANTANDER

BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
Banco Santander : Santander to fight 100 million euro Orcel claim

07/23/2019 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Andrea Orcel leaves after attending a UK parliamentary inquiry into Libor interest rates in London

MADRID (Reuters) - Santander said it would contest a 100 million euro ( £90 million) lawsuit being brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel after it withdrew an offer to make him its chief executive.

Santander offered Orcel, one of Europe's highest profile bankers, the role but then changed its mind in January, saying it could not meet his pay demands.

Former UBS banker Orcel has filed a lawsuit in Madrid, claiming breach of contract and Santander is due to respond formally this week.

"The bank has acted with total transparency and will present and defend its position before the courts," secretary of the board Jaime Perez Renovales said during an extraordinary general meeting in the northern Spanish city of Santander.

"We are going to prove that the reasons given on the day to annul the appointment respond to reality and that the necessary conditions were not met for his appointment and hiring to be effective," Renovales said after Chairman Ana Botin passed the question over to him.

Santander has said the cost of compensating Orcel for the deferred awards he had earned over the past seven years at UBS and other benefits would be significantly above the board's original expectations at the time of appointment.

"The bank's decision, although difficult, was the best for the group, and for its shareholders, and a rigorous governance process took place," Renovales said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Andres González; Editing by Paul Day and Keith Weir)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49 553 M
EBIT 2019 26 680 M
Net income 2019 8 024 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 8,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 64 711 M
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER0.39%72 603
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.31%368 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%281 519
BANK OF AMERICA19.32%274 672
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.11%203 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%202 610
