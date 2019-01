Orcel, formerly of UBS, was appointed in September.

"It has now become clear that the cost to Santander of compensating Mr Orcel for the deferred awards he has earned over the past seven years, and other benefits previously awarded to him, would be a sum significantly above the board's original expectations at the time of the appointment," Santander said in a statement.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ingrid Melander)