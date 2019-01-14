Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER (SAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander : Spanish court backs Reuben Brothers' bid for Santander headquarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 01:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spain's biggest bank Santander is seen on top of a tower at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Boadilla del Monte

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander lost a battle to regain ownership of its headquarters outside Madrid on Monday when a Spanish court ruled that the billionaire Reuben brothers had won a tender with a cash bid, net of debt, of 283 million euros (£252 million).

By Sam Edwards and Andrés González

Santander pays millions of euros in monthly rent to the owner of the 250 hectare plot whose nine futuristic buildings include offices, restaurants and a residence for its employees, which has an enterprise value of almost 3 billion euros, a source with the knowledge of the deal said.

The tender made by Reuben Brothers, a fund with investments from real estate to mining owned by British businessmen David and Simon Reuben who are ranked 88th in the Forbes list of world's billionaires, was net of debt.

A Santander spokesman said the bank would appeal against the result of the tender, which was part of a liquidation settlement of Marme Investments, which bought Santander's headquarters for 1.9 billion euros in a 40-year sale-and-leaseback deal in 2018.

Santander, which had offered 232 million euros, still has the right of first offer for the asset, the source said.

Although Santander does not disclose the rent it pays for its headquarters on a standalone basis, it paid 330 million euros total for renting all its 1,152 offices, ten buildings and the headquarters in 2017 under leaseback deals, its annual results show.

(Reporting by Sam Edwards and Andres Gonzalez, editing by Andrei Khalip and Alexander Smith)

By Sam Edwards and AndrÃ©s GonzÃ¡lez

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER
01:46pBANCO SANTANDER : Spanish court backs Reuben Brothers' bid for Santander headqua..
RE
11:24aU.K. Launches Task Force to Tackle Financial Crime
DJ
01/11British banks' new disputes service too limited, MPs say
RE
01/10BANCO SANTANDER : Santander Consumer Bank AS successfully issues its seventh Eur..
AQ
01/09Santander Chile and LATAM Airlines Renew Historic Alliance for 7 Years
AQ
01/07BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Santander Chile and LATAM Airlines renew historic allian..
AQ
2018A euro curse? European banking stocks' lost decades
RE
2018BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : opens 40th Work Café in Chile
AQ
2018BANCO SANTANDER : Financial calendar
AQ
2018Kier fundraising gets cool response from investors
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47 833 M
EBIT 2018 25 224 M
Net income 2018 7 883 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 9,11
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 69 541 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,27 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER7.80%78 784
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.35%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.88%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.