Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER

(SAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander : The board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. resolved to call an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting. The notice will be published shortly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Banco Santander, S.A. - Domicilio Social: Paseo de Pereda, 9-12. 39004 SANTANDER - R. M. de Santander, Hoja 286, Folio 64, Libro 5º de Sociedades, Inscripción 1ª. C.I.F. A-39000013

Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

The board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Bank" or "Santander"), at its meeting held today, resolved to call an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held in Santander, at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos (Avenida del Racing, s/n), on 22 July 2019, at 8:30 a.m., on first call, or on 23 July 2019 at the same time, on second call, with the following agenda:

One.-

Increases in share capital by such amount as may be determined

pursuant to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and

placement into circulation of new ordinary shares that will be fully

subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions, to be used

to acquire all of the securities representing the share capital of Banco

Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo

Financiero Santander México ("Santander México") not held by the

Santander Group in an exchange offer. The two capital increases

would be used to settle the exchange offer in two steps, although only

one of them may be implemented if the settlement finally takes place

all at once:

- Increase in share capital by such amount as may be determined

pursuant to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and

placement into circulation of new ordinary shares having a par value

of one-half (0.50) euro each, with a share premium to be determined

by the board of directors, or by any of its delegated decision-making

bodies or by any director, by delegation therefrom, pursuant to

Section 297.1.a) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, no later

than the date of implementation of the resolution. The new shares will

be fully subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions

consisting of securities representing the share capital of Santander

México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those represented

through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander México,

in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the

various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions

applicable in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without

limitation, the ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not

represented by certificates (the "Primary Increase"). Express

provision for the possibility of incomplete subscription.

- Increase in share capital by such amount as may be determined

pursuant to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and

placement into circulation of new ordinary shares having a par value

of one-half (0.50) euro each, with a share premium to be determined

by the board of directors, or by any of its delegated decision-making

bodies or by any director, by delegation therefrom, pursuant to

Section 297.1.a) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, no later

than the date of implementation of the resolution. The new shares will

be fully subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions

consisting of securities representing the share capital of Santander

México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those represented

through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander México,

in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the

various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions

applicable in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without

limitation, the ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not

represented by certificates (the "Complementary Increase").

Express provision for the possibility of incomplete subscription.

Delegation of powers to the board of directors, which may in turn

delegate such powers to any of its delegated decision-making bodies

or to any director, to establish the terms and conditions of the

increases as to all matters not provided for by the shareholders at the

general shareholders' meeting, to take such actions as may be

required for implementation hereof, to amend the text of sections 1

and 2 of Article 5 of the Bylaws to reflect the new amount of share

capital, and to execute such documents as may be necessary or

appropriate to carry out the increases.

Application to the appropriate domestic and foreign authorities for

admission to trading of the new shares on the Madrid, Barcelona,

Valencia and Bilbao stock exchanges through Spain's Automated

Quotation System (Continuous Market) and on the foreign stock

exchanges on which the shares of the Bank are listed (currently

London, Warsaw and, through ADSs, on the New York Stock

Exchange), as well as on the Mexican Stock Exchange, all in the

manner required by each of such stock exchanges.

Two.-

Authorisation to the board of directors to interpret, remedy,

supplement, implement and develop the resolutions approved by the

shareholders at the meeting, as well as to delegate the powers

received from the shareholders at the meeting, and grant of powers

to convert such resolutions into notarial instruments.

The relevant call of meeting will be published in the coming days.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 17 June 2019

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 17:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER
01:24pBANCO SANTANDER : The board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. resolved to ca..
PU
06/16RBS says Saudi bank merger boosts its core capital
RE
06/14EUROPE MARKETS: China Data Whacks European Markets
DJ
06/12SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
06/12EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Stumble As Weak Oil Prices, Trade Worries Weigh..
DJ
06/11BANCO SANTANDER : Openbank, main sponsor of the Angel Nieto Team in MotoE
PU
06/10Banco Santander S.A. Has $701,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc.
AQ
06/07UK watchdog shakes up 'dysfunctional' bank overdraft market
RE
06/03BANCO SANTANDER : Santander leverages its size and international presence to imp..
PU
05/28BANCO SANTANDER : Detailed information on the activities that Banco Santander is..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 48 977 M
EBIT 2019 26 439 M
Net income 2019 8 029 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 8,02
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 64 370 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,10 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-0.47%71 985
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.50%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.80%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About