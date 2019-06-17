Banco Santander : The board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. resolved to call an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting. The notice will be published shortly
06/17/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
Banco Santander, S.A.
Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:
RELEVANT INFORMATION
The board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Bank" or "Santander"), at its meeting held today, resolved to call an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held in Santander, at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos (Avenida del Racing, s/n), on 22 July 2019, at 8:30 a.m., on first call, or on 23 July 2019 at the same time, on second call, with the following agenda:
One.-
Increases in share capital by such amount as may be determined
pursuant to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and
placement into circulation of new ordinary shares that will be fully
subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions, to be used
to acquire all of the securities representing the share capital of Banco
Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo
Financiero Santander México ("Santander México") not held by the
Santander Group in an exchange offer. The two capital increases
would be used to settle the exchange offer in two steps, although only
one of them may be implemented if the settlement finally takes place
all at once:
- Increase in share capital by such amount as may be determined
pursuant to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and
placement into circulation of new ordinary shares having a par value
of one-half (0.50) euro each, with a share premium to be determined
by the board of directors, or by any of its delegated decision-making
bodies or by any director, by delegation therefrom, pursuant to
Section 297.1.a) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, no later
than the date of implementation of the resolution. The new shares will
be fully subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions
consisting of securities representing the share capital of Santander
México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those represented
through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander México,
in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the
various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions
applicable in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without
limitation, the ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not
represented by certificates (the "Primary Increase"). Express
provision for the possibility of incomplete subscription.
- Increase in share capital by such amount as may be determined
pursuant to the terms of the resolution, by means of the issuance and
placement into circulation of new ordinary shares having a par value
of one-half (0.50) euro each, with a share premium to be determined
by the board of directors, or by any of its delegated decision-making
bodies or by any director, by delegation therefrom, pursuant to
Section 297.1.a) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, no later
than the date of implementation of the resolution. The new shares will
be fully subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions
consisting of securities representing the share capital of Santander
México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those represented
through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander México,
in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the
various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions
applicable in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without
limitation, the ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not
represented by certificates (the "Complementary Increase").
Express provision for the possibility of incomplete subscription.
Delegation of powers to the board of directors, which may in turn
delegate such powers to any of its delegated decision-making bodies
or to any director, to establish the terms and conditions of the
increases as to all matters not provided for by the shareholders at the
general shareholders' meeting, to take such actions as may be
required for implementation hereof, to amend the text of sections 1
and 2 of Article 5 of the Bylaws to reflect the new amount of share
capital, and to execute such documents as may be necessary or
appropriate to carry out the increases.
Application to the appropriate domestic and foreign authorities for
admission to trading of the new shares on the Madrid, Barcelona,
Valencia and Bilbao stock exchanges through Spain's Automated
Quotation System (Continuous Market) and on the foreign stock
exchanges on which the shares of the Bank are listed (currently
London, Warsaw and, through ADSs, on the New York Stock
Exchange), as well as on the Mexican Stock Exchange, all in the
manner required by each of such stock exchanges.
Two.-
Authorisation to the board of directors to interpret, remedy,
supplement, implement and develop the resolutions approved by the
shareholders at the meeting, as well as to delegate the powers
received from the shareholders at the meeting, and grant of powers
to convert such resolutions into notarial instruments.
The relevant call of meeting will be published in the coming days.