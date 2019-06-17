Banco Santander : The board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. resolved to call an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting. The notice will be published shortly

than the date of implementation of the resolution. The new shares will

be fully subscribed and paid up by means of in-kind contributions

consisting of securities representing the share capital of Santander

México, i.e. ordinary series B shares (including those represented

through American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) of Santander México,

in the form technically and legally appropriate to coordinate the

various clearing and settlement systems and the legal provisions

applicable in Spain, Mexico and the United States, including, without

limitation, the ability to deliver rights to such shares, whether or not

represented by certificates (the "Complementary Increase").

Express provision for the possibility of incomplete subscription.

Delegation of powers to the board of directors, which may in turn

delegate such powers to any of its delegated decision-making bodies

or to any director, to establish the terms and conditions of the

increases as to all matters not provided for by the shareholders at the

general shareholders' meeting, to take such actions as may be

required for implementation hereof, to amend the text of sections 1

and 2 of Article 5 of the Bylaws to reflect the new amount of share

capital, and to execute such documents as may be necessary or

appropriate to carry out the increases.

Application to the appropriate domestic and foreign authorities for

admission to trading of the new shares on the Madrid, Barcelona,

Valencia and Bilbao stock exchanges through Spain's Automated

Quotation System (Continuous Market) and on the foreign stock

exchanges on which the shares of the Bank are listed (currently

London, Warsaw and, through ADSs, on the New York Stock

Exchange), as well as on the Mexican Stock Exchange, all in the

manner required by each of such stock exchanges.

Two.- Authorisation to the board of directors to interpret, remedy,

supplement, implement and develop the resolutions approved by the

shareholders at the meeting, as well as to delegate the powers

received from the shareholders at the meeting, and grant of powers