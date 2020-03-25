Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/24
13.77 BRL   +14.75%
04:08aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 03/25/2020 - New structure for the Managerial NII
PU
01/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
01/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Informe de Resultados 4T19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/25/2020 - New structure for the Managerial NII

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID Number ("CNPJ/MF"): 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry Number ("NIRE"): 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, with the purpose of providing greater transparency to the information disclosed by the Company and to adapt it to the best market practices, as from the disclosure of the results for the first quarter of 2020, will adopt a new structure for the Managerial Net Interest Income("Managerial NII").

In order to allow comparability of the Company's performance and to give the market enough time to adapt to the proposed changes, today we make the Excel file available on the Company's Investor Relations website, with historical data of the new Managerial NII.

The following tables detail the previous and new structure of the Managerial NII, as well as the composition of the new structure:

PREVIOUS

NEW

Managerial NII

Managerial NII

Loan

Customers

Average volume

Product Margin

Spread (Annualized)

Average volume

Funding

Spread (Annualized)

Average volume

Working Capital

Spread (Annualized)

Other

Market Activities

NEW MANAGERIAL NII COMPOSITION

Customers

Product Margin

  • Result of loan and funding operations and other transactions, such as prepayment and derivatives with customers

Working Capital

  • Working capital remunerated at market rate

Market Activities

  • Result obtained from market operations, including asset and liability management and trading

São Paulo, March 25th, 2020.

Angel Santodomingo

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S
04:08aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 03/25/2020 - New structure for the Managerial NII
PU
01/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
01/29BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : Informe de Resultados 4T19
PU
01/24BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : annual earnings release
01/06BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/06BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Interest on Eq..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 69 035 M
EBIT 2020 35 485 M
Net income 2020 14 997 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,77  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Director
José de Paiva Ferreira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.-41.48%20 414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-43.31%271 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%253 217
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.29%183 482
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%134 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group