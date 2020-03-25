Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/25/2020 - New structure for the Managerial NII

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer ID Number ("CNPJ/MF"): 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registry Number ("NIRE"): 35.300.332.067
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, with the purpose of providing greater transparency to the information disclosed by the Company and to adapt it to the best market practices, as from the disclosure of the results for the first quarter of 2020, will adopt a new structure for the Managerial Net Interest Income("Managerial NII").
In order to allow comparability of the Company's performance and to give the market enough time to adapt to the proposed changes, today we make the Excel file available on the Company's Investor Relations website, with historical data of the new Managerial NII.
The following tables detail the previous and new structure of the Managerial NII, as well as the composition of the new structure:
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
NEW
|
Managerial NII
|
|
Managerial NII
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
|
Customers
|
Average volume
|
|
Product Margin
|
Spread (Annualized)
|
|
Average volume
|
Funding
|
|
Spread (Annualized)
|
Average volume
|
|
Working Capital
|
Spread (Annualized)
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Market Activities
NEW MANAGERIAL NII COMPOSITION
Customers
Product Margin
-
Result of loan and funding operations and other transactions, such as prepayment and derivatives with customers
Working Capital
-
Working capital remunerated at market rate
Market Activities
-
Result obtained from market operations, including asset and liability management and trading
São Paulo, March 25th, 2020.
Angel Santodomingo
Investor Relations Officer
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A
Disclaimer
