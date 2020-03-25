Banco Santander Brasil S A : 03/25/2020 - New structure for the Managerial NII

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID Number ("CNPJ/MF"): 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry Number ("NIRE"): 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, with the purpose of providing greater transparency to the information disclosed by the Company and to adapt it to the best market practices, as from the disclosure of the results for the first quarter of 2020, will adopt a new structure for the Managerial Net Interest Income("Managerial NII").

In order to allow comparability of the Company's performance and to give the market enough time to adapt to the proposed changes, today we make the Excel file available on the Company's Investor Relations website, with historical data of the new Managerial NII.

The following tables detail the previous and new structure of the Managerial NII, as well as the composition of the new structure:

PREVIOUS NEW Managerial NII Managerial NII Loan Customers Average volume Product Margin Spread (Annualized) Average volume Funding Spread (Annualized) Average volume Working Capital Spread (Annualized) Other Market Activities

NEW MANAGERIAL NII COMPOSITION

Customers

Product Margin

Result of loan and funding operations and other transactions, such as prepayment and derivatives with customers

Working Capital

Working capital remunerated at market rate

Market Activities

Result obtained from market operations, including asset and liability management and trading

São Paulo, March 25th, 2020.

Angel Santodomingo

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A