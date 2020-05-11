Log in
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 05/08/2020 - Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on 06/10/2020

05/11/2020 | 03:19am EDT

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) 35.300.332.067

CALL NOTICE -EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - The shareholders are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on June 10, 2020, at 3 p.m., at the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") head offices, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek No. 2235, 2º mezzanine, Vila Olímpia, to resolve on the following Agenda:

  1. To ELECT a new member to compose the Company´s Board of Directors;
  2. to CONFIRM the composition of the Company's Board of Directors;
  3. To APPROVE the adjustment in the wording of articles 24 and 27 of the Company's Bylaws in order to correct references to other provisions of the document; and
  4. Due to the deliberate in item (iii), APPROVE the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws.

Attention:

Considering the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic (the new Coronavirus) and the measures taken by the health and government authorities to contain the spread of such disease at the time of publication of this Call Notice, the Santander Brasil, ensuring the preservation of the health of its customers, employees and shareholders, advise against attending the Meeting in person. Our recommendation to shareholders is to make use of remote voting instruments, either by the electronic means available or by sending written votes to the Company or granting standardized powers of attorney with voting guidance, according to instructions provided in the Manual of the Shareholders Meeting.

General Instructions:

  1. As provided for in CVM Instruction No. 165/91, as amended by CVM Instruction No. 282/98, the minimum percentage of stake in the voting capital required to request the multiple voting process for the election of members of the Board of Directors is equal to five percent (5%);
  2. The shareholders or their legal representatives should attend the EGM bringing the relevant identity documents. In the event of representation of a shareholder by means of a proxy, the shareholders shall deliver at the Company's head office, no less thanseventy-two (72) hours before the EGM, a power of attorney granted according to the law; and
  3. The documents related to the matters to be analyzed at the EGM are available to shareholders (i) at the Company's head office, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino

Kubitschek, No. 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A, Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP, 9th floor - Corporate Law Department, where they can be consulted, on business days, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and also at its website (www.ri.santander.com.br - in Corporate Governance > Minutes and Management Meeting); (ii) at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), at Rua Sete de Setembro No. 111, 5th Floor, Consultation Center, Rio de Janeiro/RJ or at Rua Cincinato Braga No. 340, 2nd to 4th floors, Ed. Delta Plaza, São Paulo/SP and on its website (www.cvm.gov.br) and (iii) at the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, at Rua XV de Novembro No. 275, São Paulo/SP and on its website (www.b3.com.br); and

4. Remote Voting Form: the Company implemented the remote voting system in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09, enabling Shareholders to send remote voting form directly to the Company, to the bookkeeping or their respective custodian, according to the procedures described in the Manual for Participation in Shareholder´s meeting.

São Paulo, May 8, 2020 -Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman of the

Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 07:18:03 UTC
