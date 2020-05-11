Banco Santander Brasil S A : 05/08/2020 - Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on 06/10/2020

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) 35.300.332.067

CALL NOTICE -EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - The shareholders are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on June 10, 2020, at 3 p.m., at the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil" or "Company") head offices, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek No. 2235, 2º mezzanine, Vila Olímpia, to resolve on the following Agenda:

To ELECT a new member to compose the Company´s Board of Directors; to CONFIRM the composition of the Company's Board of Directors; To APPROVE the adjustment in the wording of articles 24 and 27 of the Company's Bylaws in order to correct references to other provisions of the document; and Due to the deliberate in item (iii), APPROVE the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws.

Attention:

Considering the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic (the new Coronavirus) and the measures taken by the health and government authorities to contain the spread of such disease at the time of publication of this Call Notice, the Santander Brasil, ensuring the preservation of the health of its customers, employees and shareholders, advise against attending the Meeting in person. Our recommendation to shareholders is to make use of remote voting instruments, either by the electronic means available or by sending written votes to the Company or granting standardized powers of attorney with voting guidance, according to instructions provided in the Manual of the Shareholders Meeting.

General Instructions: