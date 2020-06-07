Banco Santander Brasil S A : 05/27/2020 - MDB - Amendment to the Internal Regulations

Log in
06/07/2020 | 07:06am EDT

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 27, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On May 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of totally of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND NOTICE: Held in accordance with article 16, §1 of the Company's Bylaws.

MEETING BOARD: Mr. Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Mr. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: Approve, according to the documents received for evaluation, the amendment to the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the Risks and Compliance Committee.

RESOLUTIONS: After due clarification, it was recorded in the minutes that (a) the changes

aim to adjust the Regulations: (i) to the guidelines of the Group Subsidiary Governance Model 2019; (ii) to the rules of the Central Bank of Brazil published since its last review; and (iii) in the case of the Internal Regulation of the Audit Committee, to the Board of Directors and Advisory Committees Regulation standards. It was also stated that: (a) the amendments to the Internal Regulation of the Risks and Compliance Committee were approved electronically by the Risk and Compliance Committee on April 28, 2020; and (b) the amendments to the Audit Committee's Internal Regulation were approved electronically by the Audit Committee on May 5, 2020. The new versions of the regulations of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the Risk and Compliance Committee were approved unanimously. Finally, the Board of Directors authorized the Executive Management to perform all acts necessary to disclose the Regulations now approved, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Mr. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman; Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial - Vice Chairman; Mrs.Deborah Stern Vieitas, Mrs. Deborah Patricia Wright, Mr. José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, Mr. José de Paiva Ferreira, Mr. José Maria Nus Badía e Mrs. Marília Artimonte Rocca - Directors.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 11:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
