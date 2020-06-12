Banco Santander Brasil S A : 06/12/2020 - MDB - Risk and Compliance Committee

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 12, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of the majority of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: Held in accordance with article 16, §1 of the Company's Bylaws.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To resolve on (i) the appointment of Mr. Virginie Genès-Petronilho as member of the Risks and Compliance Committee of the Company; and (ii) the confirmation of the composition of the Company's Risk and Compliance Committee.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors approved: