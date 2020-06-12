Banco Santander Brasil S A : 06/12/2020 - MDB - Risk and Compliance Committee
06/12/2020 | 05:38pm EDT
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.
Public Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 90.400.888/0001-42
Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067
Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 12, 2020
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., by audioconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") has met, with the attendance of the majority of its members.
CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: Held in accordance with article 16, §1 of the Company's Bylaws.
MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.
AGENDA: To resolve on (i) the appointment of Mr. Virginie Genès-Petronilho as member of the Risks and Compliance Committee of the Company; and (ii) the confirmation of the composition of the Company's Risk and Compliance Committee.
RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors approved:
to appoint, pursuant to article 14, paragraph 6, of the Company's Bylaws and the favorable recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, for a term of office until the investiture of the elected members at the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2021, Mrs.VirginieGenès-Petronilho, Brazilian and French citizen, married, business administrator, bearer of the identity card RG nº 60.015.681- 3 SSP-SP, registered with the Individual Taxpayers' Roll ("CPF/MF") nº 226.851.378-58, with business address at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek nº 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A - Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP, as member of the Risks and Compliance Committee of the Company. It remains to be noted that Mrs. Virginie Genès-Petronilho meets the independence requirements established in art. 45 §§ 5 and 6, of CMN Resolution nº. 4,557, of February 23, 2017.
to confirm the composition of the Company'sRisks and Compliance Committee, all for a term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first meeting of the Board of Directors being held after the 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting: Mr. Pedro Augusto de Melo, Brazilian citizen, married, accountant, bearer of the identity card RG nº 8.343.735-6, registered with the Individual Taxpayers' Roll ("CPF/MF") nº 011.512.108-03,as member and Coordinator, Mr. Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza, Portuguese citizen, married, economist, bearer of identity card RNE nº W401505-E, registered with the Individual
Taxpayers' Roll ("CPF/MF") nº 249.630.118-91; Mr. José de Paiva Ferreira, Portuguese, married, business administrator, bearer of Foreigners Identity Card RNE No. W274948-B, enrolled with CPF/MF under No. 007.805.468-06; and Mr. René Luiz Grande, Brazilian citizen, married, economist, bearer of the identity card RG nº 6.309.316-9 SSP/SP, registered with the Individual Taxpayers' Roll ("CPF/MF") nº 583.893.348-87; and Mrs. Virginie Genès-
Petronilho, above qualified, all with offices at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A - Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP. Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Mr. René Luiz Grande and Virginie Genès-Petronilho fulfill the independence requirements pursuant to the article 45 §5º and Mrs. Pedro Augusto de Melo, acting as Coordinator of the Committee, fulfill the independence requirements pursuant to the article 45 §§ 5º and 6, all of CMN Resolution nº 4.557 of February 23, 2017
ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, Chairman. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman; Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial
Vice Chairman; Deborah Stern Vieitas, Deborah Patricia Wright, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Maria Nus Badía e Marília Artimonte Rocca - Directors.
I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of Directors Meetings Book of the Company.
