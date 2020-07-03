Log in
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

(SANB4)
Banco Santander Brasil S A : 07/03/2020 - MDB - Executive Officer

07/03/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public Company with Authorized Capital Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registration (NIRE) No. 35.300.332.067

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 03, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On July 03, 2020, at 12 a.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company" or "Santander") have met, with the attendance of all of its members.

CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was dismissed due to the attendance of the Directors fully representing the Company's Board of Directors.

MEETING BOARD: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary.

AGENDA: To take resolution about the election of Mr. João Marcos Pequeno De Biase as Executive Officer without specific designation of the Company.

RESOLUTIONS: Made the necessary clarifications, the members of the Board of Directors by unanimously approved the election, for a complementary term of office entering in force until the investiture of the elected persons at the first Board of Directors' Meeting being held after the 2021 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, as Officer without specific designation, Mr. João Marcos Pequeno De Biase, brazilian, married, economist, holder of Identity Card RG nº 365980092 (SSP/SP), registered with CPF/ME under nº 908.677.697-34, with office at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 and 2235 - Bloco A - Vila Olímpia, São Paulo/SP.

It remains recorded in the minutes that: (i) the election approved above was recommended by the Company´s Nomination and Governance Committee; and (ii) the Officer just elected declares that he is not forbidden by law to perform the activities proper to his office and fulfills all the conditions set forth in Resolution CMN 4.122/2012, presenting the respective representations and authorizations required by the mentioned Resolution, and he will only take office of his respective post after authorization of his election by the Central Bank of Brazil.

ADJOURNMENT: There being no further matters to be resolved, the Meeting was finalized, and these minutes have been prepared, which were read, approved, and signed by all the attendees. Board: Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza, President. Daniel Pareto, Secretary. Signatures: Mr. Álvaro Antônio Cardoso de Souza - Chairman; Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial - Vice President; Deborah Stern Vieitas, Deborah Patricia Wright, José Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, José de Paiva Ferreira, José Maria Nus Badía and Marilia Artimonte Rocca - Directors.

I certify that this is a true transcript of the minutes recorded in the Minutes of the Board of

Directors Meetings Book of the Company.

Daniel Pareto

Secretary

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 22:23:03 UTC
