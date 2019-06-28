Log in
Banco Santander Brasil : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Interest on Equity

06/28/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the General Annual Meeting to be held on 2020, for the distribution of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to Articles 17, item XVIII, and 37, second paragraph of the Company's Bylaws, in the gross amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00 (one billion Brazilian Reais), which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 850,000,000,00 (eight hundred and fifty million Reais), except for immune and/or exempt shareholders:

Interest on Equity

Interest on Equity

Shares

(gross value)

(after tax)

(per share)

(per share)

ON

R$ 0.12763992538

R$ 0.10849393658

(Common)

PN

R$ 0.14040391792

R$ 0.11934333023

(Preferred)

Unit(*)

R$ 0.26804384330

R$ 0.22783726680

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of July 5th, 2019 (including). Therefore, as of July 8th, 2019 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Intereston Equity".

The Interest on Equity approved will be paid as of July 31st, 2019 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for year 2019, without any compensation as monetary indexation.

[Free English Translation]

Regarding holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded in the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE, the payment will be carried out by The Bank of New York Mellon, depositary bank of the ADRs.

Information regarding the US Record Date, payment date, or any further information may be obtained at www.adrbnymellon.com.

São Paulo, June 28th, 2019.

Angel Santodomingo

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:37:03 UTC
