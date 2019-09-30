Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Santander Brasil SA    SANB4   BRSANBACNPR5

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA

(SANB4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/30
21.8 BRL   -0.46%
06:18pBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Interest on Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Brasil : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Interest on Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

[Free English Translation]

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Public-held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 90.400.888/0001-42

Company Registry No. 35.300.332.067

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration and payment of Interest on Equity

We hereby inform the Shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Company"), at the meeting held on the present date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal, ad referendum of the General Annual Meeting to be held on 2020, for the distribution of Interest on Company's Equity, pursuant to Articles 17, item XVIII, and 37, second paragraph of the Company's Bylaws, in the gross amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00 (one billion Brazilian Reais), which, after the deduction of the amount related to the Income Tax Withheld at Source ("IRRF"), pursuant to the laws in force, result the net amount corresponding to R$ 850,000,000.00 (eight hundred and fifty million Reais), except for immune and/or exempt shareholders:

Interest on Equity

Interest on Equity

Shares

(gross value)

(after tax)

(per share)

(per share)

ON

R$ 0.12766104468

R$ 0.10851188798

(Common)

PN

R$ 0.14042714915

R$ 0.11936307678

(Preferred)

Unit(*)

R$ 0.26808819384

R$ 0.22787496476

(*) One (1) Unit is comprised of 1 (one) Common Share and 1 (one) Preferred Share

The shareholders entitled for the Interest on Company's Equity approved will be the ones registered in the Company's books at the end of October 8th, 2019 (including). Therefore, as of October 9th, 2019 (including) the Company's shares shall be traded "Ex-Intereston Equity".

The Interest on Equity approved will be paid as of October 30, 2019 and fully considered within the amount of mandatory dividends to be distributed by the Company for year 2019, without any compensation as monetary indexation.

[Free English Translation]

Regarding holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded in the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE, the payment will be carried out by The Bank of New York Mellon, depositary bank of the ADRs.

Information regarding the US Record Date, payment date, or any further information may be obtained at www.adrbnymellon.com.

São Paulo, September 30th, 2019.

Angel Santodomingo

Investor Relations Officer

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA
06:18pBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Interest on Eq..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 65 305 M
EBIT 2019 33 936 M
Net income 2019 14 036 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander Brasil SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 21,80  BRL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Álvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Chairman
Angel Santodomingo Martell CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Director
José de Paiva Ferreira Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA6.67%41 296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.59%376 352
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.12%273 199
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.05%223 434
CITIGROUP INC.33.42%156 914
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.49%155 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group