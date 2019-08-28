Log in
Banco Santander Chile : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

08/28/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Commission File Number: 001-14554

Banco Santander Chile

Santander Chile Bank

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

Bandera 140

Santiago, Chile

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A

Banco Santander Chile

The following exhibit is attached:

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION

  1. Presentation
  2. Press Release

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

By: /s/ Cristian Florence

Name:Cristian Florence

Title: General Counsel

Date: August 28, 2019

2

Exhibit 99.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:35:02 UTC
