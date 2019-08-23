Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Chile : Weekly Market Outlook - August 23, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

MARKET OUTLOOK

WEEK: July 19 - August 23, 2019

Highlights

  • The commercial conflict deepens. A new round of theVISIÓNcommercial DEwar playedMERCADOdown the long-awaited speech by Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole. China announced that it will impose new tariffs on US imports, which will be
    enforced on September 1 and December 15. For his part, President Trump ruled that he would respond with new countermeasures, without giving details at the close of this report. In this way, it is clear that the two powers are far from reaching a definitive agreement.
  • No clear signals from the Fed. Jerome Powell did not deliver clear signals regarding the future trajectory of the benchmark rate. In his long-awaited words at Jackson Hole, he said the economy is still dynamic, and that the outlook for inflation and employment remains favorable. However, he stressed that the risks are significant. We estimate that the Fed will cut the rate two more times during the year, although this strategy will be very conditioned to the development of the commercial conflict, which we anticipate will remain in force, with advances and setbacks, in the remainder of the year.

The commercial conflicto deepens

During the day today - when all the market's attention was on Jerome Powell's statements in Jackson Hole - China announced that it will impose additional fees on US $ 75 billion on US goods. The countermeasure will take effect in two stages, on September 1 and December 15. On this last date, the 25% tariffs on American cars will also resume. After the response of the Asian giant, a feeling of greater risk aversion in the financial markets prevailed.

As a result, President Trump - via Twitter - announced that he would respond with countermeasures. At the close of this report, they did not know what they would be, but the markets reacted downward, with significant corrections in asset prices.

Although Powell, in his long-awaited speech, did not deliver clear signals regarding the future trajectory of the benchmark rate, it temporarily contained the fall of the markets following the reprisals of China.

In Powell's words, the economy is dynamic, although the downside risks are significant and the committee will do what is necessary to maintain the expansion of activity, in a context in which the prospects for inflation and employment remain favorable. He also stated that monetary policy is not responsible for providing rules for international trade, suggesting that the commercial dispute is the factor of greatest uncertainty about the future actions of the Fed. He stressed that since the July meeting, international risks have been accentuated. The UK's exit from the EU without an agreement is increasingly likely, along with political disruptions in Italy and greater signs of a slowdown in Germany and China increase the uncertainty of the global environment.

1

VISIÓN DE MERCADOS

In the prelude to the statements of the Fed president, several FOMC members evidenced the division that exists within the council regarding the future trajectory of the fed fund rate, which had also been reflected in the minutes of the July meeting . Three members of the FOMC indicated that the US economy did not need further cuts in the reference rate, while a fourth pointed out that the rate should decrease 50 bp.

Given the deepening of the commercial conflict, we estimate that the Fed will cut the rate twice more during the year, although this strategy will be very conditioned to the development of the commercial conflict, which we anticipate will remain in force, with advances and setbacks, in what remains of the year.

Graph 1: US financial assets (%, Index 100 = Jun.19)

Graph 2: International exchanges (Index 100 = Jan.19)

2,40

111

120

115

2,15

108

110

1,90

104

105

100

1,65

101

95

90

1,40

97

85

Jun-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Jul-19

Jul-19Aug-19

Jan-19

FFR implicit at Dec. 2019

10Y rate

DXY (right)

S&P 500 (right)

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

IPSA USD

IPSA

MSCI Latam

MSCI Global

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Activity in Europe remains weak

The August manufacturing PMI of the Euro Zone was above the expected in the surveys, although it still remains in pessimistic terrain. Germany's indicator continued to decline in a context in which the government was willing to implement the fiscal measures necessary to stimulate the economy. In this context, the yield curve of government bonds is completely in negative territory, after the first issue of a 30-year paper at a rate less than zero.

In Italy the political crisis continued to escalate. The prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, delivered his resignation to the president of the Republic after irreconcilable differences with the interior minister, Matteo Salvini, of the ultra- right-wing La Liga party, a sector that had significant support in the last parliamentary elections in May. The president will meet with the different political blocs to evaluate the options of new coalitions or otherwise dissolve parliament and anticipate elections, which is the most likely scenario. In this context of greater political uncertainty, where the most extreme blocks continue to be relevant, the risk premiums of Italian bonds increased temporarily.

The perception survey of the US manufacturing sector was lower than market expectations and was slightly below the pivot, a level that had not been observed since September 2009 (49.9 vs. 50.5 expected). This downward trend

2

VISIÓN DE MERCADOS

  • which has been observed since the second quarter of 2018 - reflects the adverse effects of the commercial conflict in the sector.

Graph 3: Manufacturing PMI Euro zone (neutral = 50)

65

60

55

50

45

40

Aug-16

Jun-17

Apr-18

Feb-19

Euro zone

France

Germany

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Graph 4: US PMI (neutral = 50)

58

4,5

4,0

56

3,5

3,0

54

2,5

52

2,0

1,5

50

1,0

0,5

48

0,0

Sep-15

May-16

Jan-17

Sep-17

May-18

Jan-19

Manufacturing PMI

Services PMI

GDP (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

3

MARKETPANOUTLOOKRAMA ECONÓMICO MENSUAL

DATA THAT WAS PUBLISHED / this week

DAY

COUNTRY

INDICATOR

PERIOD

ANTERIOR

ESTIMATION

ACTUAL

MONDAY 19

Chile

GDP

2Q

1.60%

1.90%

1.90%

Euro zone

Underlying inflation y/y

July

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

Euro zone

Inflation m/m

July

0.2%

-0.4%

-0.5%

Euro zone

Inflation y/y

July

1.1%

1.1%

1.0%

TUESDAY 20

WEDNESDAY 21

US

Minutes FOMC

July

--

--

--

THURSDAY 22

US

Unemployment requests (thous)

220k

216k

209k

US

PMI Markit manufacturing

August

50.4

50.5

49.9

US

PMI Markit Serivces

August

53.0

52.8

50.9

Euro zone

PMI Markit Manufacturing

August

46.5

46.2

47.0

Euro zone

PMI Markit Services

August

53.2

53.0

53.4

Euro zone

Consumer confidence

August

-6.6

-7.0

-7.1

FRIDAY 23

US

Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole

4

MARKETPANOUTLOOKRAMA ECONÓMICO MENSUAL

DATA THAT WILL BE PUBLISHED / next week

DAY

COUNTRY

INDICATOR

PERIOD

ANTERIOR

PREVIOUS

MONDAY 26

US

Activity index of Fed Chicago

July

-0.02

--

US

Durable goods orders

July

1.9%

1.3%

US

Manufacturing index Fed Dallas

August

-6.3

-1.0

TUESDAY 27

US

Consumer confidence (Conf. Board)

August

135.7

130.0

WEDNESDAY 28

THURSDAY 29

Chile

Financial operators survey

--

--

--

US

GDP annualized q/q

2Q S

2.1%

2.0%

US

PCE Core q/q

2Q S

1.8%

--

US

Unemployment requests (thous)

209k

--

Euro zone

Economic confidence

August

102.7

102.4

Euro zone

Consumer confidence

August

-7.1

-7.1

FRIDAY 30

Chile

Chile

US

US

US

Euro zone

China

China

Manufacturing production

July

-5.4%

5.5%

Unemployment rate

July

7.1%

7.2%

PCE total y/y

July

1.4%

1.4%

PCE core y/y

July

1.6%

1.6%

Consumer confidence U. de Michigan

August

92.1

92.5

Core inflation y/y

August

0.9%

1.0%

PMI Official manufacturing

August

49.7

49.7

PMI Oficial non manufacturing

August

53.7

53.6

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 21:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
05:41pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Weekly Market Outlook - August 23, 2019
PU
08/22BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a new 1..
AQ
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2019 1 962 B
EBIT 2019 1 111 B
Net income 2019 627 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 9 422 B
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,03  CLP
Last Close Price 50,70  CLP
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Óscar Enrique von Chrismar Carvajal Second Vice Chairman
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE13 375
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.37%347 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%259 736
BANK OF AMERICA9.29%253 093
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.00%201 007
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group