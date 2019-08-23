Banco Santander Chile : Weekly Market Outlook - August 23, 2019 0 08/23/2019 | 05:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MARKET OUTLOOK WEEK: July 19 - August 23, 2019 Highlights The commercial conflict deepens. A new round of the VISIÓN commercial DE war played MERCADO down the long-awaited speech by Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole. China announced that it will impose new tariffs on US imports, which will be

enforced on September 1 and December 15. For his part, President Trump ruled that he would respond with new countermeasures, without giving details at the close of this report. In this way, it is clear that the two powers are far from reaching a definitive agreement.

A new round of the commercial war played down the long-awaited speech by Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole. China announced that it will impose new tariffs on US imports, which will be enforced on September 1 and December 15. For his part, President Trump ruled that he would respond with new countermeasures, without giving details at the close of this report. In this way, it is clear that the two powers are far from reaching a definitive agreement. No clear signals from the Fed. Jerome Powell did not deliver clear signals regarding the future trajectory of the benchmark rate. In his long-awaited words at Jackson Hole, he said the economy is still dynamic, and that the outlook for inflation and employment remains favorable. However, he stressed that the risks are significant. We estimate that the Fed will cut the rate two more times during the year, although this strategy will be very conditioned to the development of the commercial conflict, which we anticipate will remain in force, with advances and setbacks, in the remainder of the year. The commercial conflicto deepens During the day today - when all the market's attention was on Jerome Powell's statements in Jackson Hole - China announced that it will impose additional fees on US $ 75 billion on US goods. The countermeasure will take effect in two stages, on September 1 and December 15. On this last date, the 25% tariffs on American cars will also resume. After the response of the Asian giant, a feeling of greater risk aversion in the financial markets prevailed. As a result, President Trump - via Twitter - announced that he would respond with countermeasures. At the close of this report, they did not know what they would be, but the markets reacted downward, with significant corrections in asset prices. Although Powell, in his long-awaited speech, did not deliver clear signals regarding the future trajectory of the benchmark rate, it temporarily contained the fall of the markets following the reprisals of China. In Powell's words, the economy is dynamic, although the downside risks are significant and the committee will do what is necessary to maintain the expansion of activity, in a context in which the prospects for inflation and employment remain favorable. He also stated that monetary policy is not responsible for providing rules for international trade, suggesting that the commercial dispute is the factor of greatest uncertainty about the future actions of the Fed. He stressed that since the July meeting, international risks have been accentuated. The UK's exit from the EU without an agreement is increasingly likely, along with political disruptions in Italy and greater signs of a slowdown in Germany and China increase the uncertainty of the global environment. 1 VISIÓN DE MERCADOS In the prelude to the statements of the Fed president, several FOMC members evidenced the division that exists within the council regarding the future trajectory of the fed fund rate, which had also been reflected in the minutes of the July meeting . Three members of the FOMC indicated that the US economy did not need further cuts in the reference rate, while a fourth pointed out that the rate should decrease 50 bp. Given the deepening of the commercial conflict, we estimate that the Fed will cut the rate twice more during the year, although this strategy will be very conditioned to the development of the commercial conflict, which we anticipate will remain in force, with advances and setbacks, in what remains of the year. Graph 1: US financial assets (%, Index 100 = Jun.19) Graph 2: International exchanges (Index 100 = Jan.19) 2,40 111 120 115 2,15 108 110 1,90 104 105 100 1,65 101 95 90 1,40 97 85 Jun-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Jul-19 Jul-19Aug-19 Jan-19 FFR implicit at Dec. 2019 10Y rate DXY (right) S&P 500 (right) Mar-19 May-19 Jul-19 IPSA USD IPSA MSCI Latam MSCI Global Source: Bloomberg and Santander Source: Bloomberg and Santander Activity in Europe remains weak The August manufacturing PMI of the Euro Zone was above the expected in the surveys, although it still remains in pessimistic terrain. Germany's indicator continued to decline in a context in which the government was willing to implement the fiscal measures necessary to stimulate the economy. In this context, the yield curve of government bonds is completely in negative territory, after the first issue of a 30-year paper at a rate less than zero. In Italy the political crisis continued to escalate. The prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, delivered his resignation to the president of the Republic after irreconcilable differences with the interior minister, Matteo Salvini, of the ultra- right-wing La Liga party, a sector that had significant support in the last parliamentary elections in May. The president will meet with the different political blocs to evaluate the options of new coalitions or otherwise dissolve parliament and anticipate elections, which is the most likely scenario. In this context of greater political uncertainty, where the most extreme blocks continue to be relevant, the risk premiums of Italian bonds increased temporarily. The perception survey of the US manufacturing sector was lower than market expectations and was slightly below the pivot, a level that had not been observed since September 2009 (49.9 vs. 50.5 expected). This downward trend 2 VISIÓN DE MERCADOS which has been observed since the second quarter of 2018 - reflects the adverse effects of the commercial conflict in the sector. Graph 3: Manufacturing PMI Euro zone (neutral = 50) 65 60 55 50 45 40 Aug-16 Jun-17 Apr-18 Feb-19 Euro zone France Germany Source: Bloomberg and Santander Graph 4: US PMI (neutral = 50) 58 4,5 4,0 56 3,5 3,0 54 2,5 52 2,0 1,5 50 1,0 0,5 48 0,0 Sep-15 May-16 Jan-17 Sep-17 May-18 Jan-19 Manufacturing PMI Services PMI GDP (right) Source: Bloomberg and Santander 3 MARKETPANOUTLOOKRAMA ECONÓMICO MENSUAL DATA THAT WAS PUBLISHED / this week DAY COUNTRY INDICATOR PERIOD ANTERIOR ESTIMATION ACTUAL MONDAY 19 Chile GDP 2Q 1.60% 1.90% 1.90% Euro zone Underlying inflation y/y July 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Euro zone Inflation m/m July 0.2% -0.4% -0.5% Euro zone Inflation y/y July 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% TUESDAY 20 WEDNESDAY 21 US Minutes FOMC July -- -- -- THURSDAY 22 US Unemployment requests (thous) 220k 216k 209k US PMI Markit manufacturing August 50.4 50.5 49.9 US PMI Markit Serivces August 53.0 52.8 50.9 Euro zone PMI Markit Manufacturing August 46.5 46.2 47.0 Euro zone PMI Markit Services August 53.2 53.0 53.4 Euro zone Consumer confidence August -6.6 -7.0 -7.1 FRIDAY 23 US Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole 4 MARKETPANOUTLOOKRAMA ECONÓMICO MENSUAL DATA THAT WILL BE PUBLISHED / next week DAY COUNTRY INDICATOR PERIOD ANTERIOR PREVIOUS MONDAY 26 US Activity index of Fed Chicago July -0.02 -- US Durable goods orders July 1.9% 1.3% US Manufacturing index Fed Dallas August -6.3 -1.0 TUESDAY 27 US Consumer confidence (Conf. Board) August 135.7 130.0 WEDNESDAY 28 THURSDAY 29 Chile Financial operators survey -- -- -- US GDP annualized q/q 2Q S 2.1% 2.0% US PCE Core q/q 2Q S 1.8% -- US Unemployment requests (thous) 209k -- Euro zone Economic confidence August 102.7 102.4 Euro zone Consumer confidence August -7.1 -7.1 FRIDAY 30 Chile Chile US US US Euro zone China China Manufacturing production July -5.4% 5.5% Unemployment rate July 7.1% 7.2% PCE total y/y July 1.4% 1.4% PCE core y/y July 1.6% 1.6% Consumer confidence U. de Michigan August 92.1 92.5 Core inflation y/y August 0.9% 1.0% PMI Official manufacturing August 49.7 49.7 PMI Oficial non manufacturing August 53.7 53.6 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 21:40:09 UTC 0 Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 05:41p BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Weekly Market Outlook - August 23, 2019 PU 08/22 BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a new 1.. AQ