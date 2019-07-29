Log in
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(STG)
Banco Santander Chile : 2Q19 Earnings Webcast

07/29/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Banco

Santander

Chile

2Q19 Results

July 29, 2019

Important information

Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2018 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.

2 2

Agenda

Macro-economic environment

Strategy update

Results

Outlook

3 3

Macroeconomic environment

GDP growth of 2.7% expected in 2019 driven by investment…

GDP

YoY real growth, %

4.0

2.7

1.6 1.5

3.2

Investment

YoY real growth of fixed capital formation, %

4.7 4.0 4.8

2016

2017

2018 2019 (e) 2020(e)

Inflation

Annual change in UF inflation, %

2.8

2.9

2.3

2.8

1.7

2016

2017

2018 2019 (e) 2020 (e)

-1.3

-2.7

2016

2017

2018 2019 (e) 2020 (e)

Central Bank ST Reference Rate

%

3.50

2.50 2.75 2.00 2.25

2016

2017

2018 2019 (e) 2020 (e)

4 4

Source: Banco Central de Chile and estimates Santander Chile

Macroeconomic environment

..with a lower rate outlook

Quarterly GDP

YoY real growth, %

3.7

3.1

2.7

2.2

1.8

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

2019

Inflation

Quarterly change in UF inflation, %

Quarterly average of

0.5- 0.6% UF variation to reach 2.3% for the year

2.3

1.2

0.6

0.0

0.5

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019

Central Bank ST Reference Rate

%

2.75

3.00

2.50

2.25-

2.00

2.00

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

5 5

Source: Banco Central de Chile and estimates Santander Chile

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 15:19:09 UTC
