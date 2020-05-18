Banco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation May 2020 0 05/18/2020 | 01:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Banco Santander Chile 1Q20 Results May, 2020 Important information Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank. 2 2 AGENDA COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS 3 3

FCIC line : For up to 4 years. Eligible collateral: Standard collaterals, corporate bonds, and high ratings commercial loans LCL line : For up to 2 years. Constraint: Banks reserves at the Central Bank Banco Santander Chile has requested a total of USD 1.4 bn from the LCL at the beginning in April 2020, with the possibility to take down an additional ~USD2.4 bn from the FCIC .

Bank bond purchase program up to USD 8 billion (USD 4.3 bn outstanding as of May 8, 2020)

Suspension of local liquidity requirements for maturity mismatch of 30 and 90 days. LCR limit continues at 70% for 2020. 7 7 Regulatory update Fiscal measures Expenditure increase :

Health's budget increased by USD 1.5bn (2% GDP) Cash transfers (USD 230) per family for the poorest segments, and allowance per family (USD 300) during three months for those without formal jobs

Tax cuts and liquidity measures :

Transitory reduction of the stamp tax Corporate tax provision, VAT and local taxes delayed 3 months

Job protection

Injection of USD 2 bn to the unemployment insurance fund. Salaries paid for by the unemployment insurance for those companies that retain workers. New unemployment insurance for those with independent formal jobs (fiscal cost: USD 300 mn).

Capitalization of Banco Estado (USD 0.5 bn) and FOGAPE (USD 3 bn) Necessary measures to help households and firms 8 8 Source: Min Hacienda and Santander Regulatory update State guarantees for working capital lines COVID-19 guarantee line : State guarantees for 60-85% of working capital loans to companies with annual sales of up to UF 1 mn (USD 35 mn). This is an extension of the current FOGAPE scheme. 1

: State guarantees for 60-85% of working capital loans to companies with annual sales of up to UF 1 mn (USD 35 mn). This is an extension of the current FOGAPE scheme. FOGAPE´s capital increase by USD3 bn should allow up to USD 24 bn in loans Maximum loan amount = 3 months of sales To be paid in 24 -48 months with 6 month grace period For clients not more than 30 days overdue as of March 2020 or for SMEs as of October 2019 Amortizations of existing loans with the same bank will be postponed for 6 months Working capital line cannot be used to increase investments or pay other debts or dividends

99.8% of companies in Chile would be eligible to receive guarantees. 40,000 operations already approved and 300,000 forecasted by the end of June. 9 9 1. FOGAPE: State guarantee for funding for small companies Regulatory update CMF announcements to support loan growth during this period Possibility of deferring payments without being considered a renegotiation

Mortgages and commercial loans: up to 6 months Consumer: up to 3 months

Phase in of Basel III postponed to December 2021

Allows 15% of FOGAPE guarantees to be treated as voluntary provision for TIER II calculations

Other initiatives:

Mortgage guarantee surpluses can be used to guarantee loans to SMEs Modification to the treatment of derivatives (capital charge reduction)

So far 800,000 requests to defer payments have been made to the banking system 10 10 Source: CMF and Santander AGENDA COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS 11 11 Balance sheet Positive evolution of funding mix Total Deposits Ch$bn +17.7% +7.5% 21,462 22,032 22,868 23,490 25,258 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 CLP Time Deposit Cost Evolution5 3.2% 2.9% 2.3% 2.8% 2.2% 2.50% 1.9% 0.50% Santander Chile BCI Central Bank Rate Ch$ bnS 3M20 YoY QoQ Demand deposits 11,048 29.6% 7.3% Time deposits 14,210 9.9% 7.7% Total Deposits 25,258 17.7% 7.5% Mutual funds1 6,979 20.0% 7.0% Loans/Deposits2 91.5% LCR3 205% NSFR4 109% Demand deposits by segment Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ Individuals 3,951 31.0% 8.3% SMEs 1,794 22.2% 5.7% Retail 5,745 28.1% 7.5% Middle Market 3,098 20.6% 3.9% Corporate (SCIB) 2,040 64.7% 24.3% Total6 11,048 29.6% 7.3% 12 12 1. Banco Santander Chile is the exclusive broker of mutual funds managed by Santander Asset Management, a subsidiary of SAM Investment Holdings Limited. 2. (Net Loans - portion of mortgages funded with long-term bonds) / (Time deposits + demand deposits). 3. LCR calculated following the new local Chilean models 4. Internal methodology and not the local Chilean regulator's guidelines still under discussion. 5. Source: CMF. Quarterly Calculation is based on time deposit in CLP average and interest paid on time deposits in pesos. August rate considers the last 3 months 6. Includes non-segmented deposits Balance sheet Solid levels of liquidity in the system Liquidity coverage ratio1 205% 152% 150% 125% 141% 107% 107% Average 70% Regulatory minimum Chile Scotiabank 13 13 1. LCR calculated following the new local Chilean models Source: public quarterly liquidity reports provided by each company Balance sheet Loan growth driven by Corporate and Middle-market Total Loans Ch$bn +12.3% +5.0% 30,600 31,095 31,905 32,732 34,355 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ Individuals1 19,262 12.3% 2.3% Consumer 5,451 10.8% (1.6%) Mortgages 11,664 12.9% 3.6% SMEs 4,129 7.7% 1.1% Retail 23,390 11.5% 2.1% Middle Market 8,789 11.5% 8.6% Corporate (SCIB) 2,173 36.6% 30.0% Total2 34,355 12.3% 5.0% 14 14 1. Includes other commercial loans to individuals. 2. Includes other non-segmented loans and interbank loans Balance sheet Improving our cost of risk compared to the system Total loans: NPLs, coverage and cost of risk Feb 2010 Earthquake in Maule Chile- 8.8Mw and destructive Tsunami 118% Economic Crisis US and Europe 71% 2.7% 2.8% 2.4% 2.4% 148% 2014: Changes to provisioning models: Consumer 2016: Standard and Commercial provisioning model 87% for mortgages (B1). Higher provisioning for LTV > 90% 3.1% Sept 2015:Earthquake in Coquimbo, Chile - 8.3Mw 2.6% 2.4% 2.2% Caso La Polar Borronazo DICOM 134% Oct. 2019: Start of social unrest July 2019: Standard provisioning model for SMEs (B1) 1.9% 1.2% Jan-09Apr-09Jul-09Oct-09Jan-10Apr-10Jul-10Oct-10Jan-11Apr-11Jul-11Oct-11Jan-12 Apr-12Jul-12Oct-12Jan-13Apr-13Jul-13Oct-13Jan-14Apr-14 Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17 Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19Jul-19Oct-19Jan-20 NPL (1) Cost of Risk (3) System Cost of Risk (4) Coverage (2) 15 15 1. Loans with 90 days or more overdue. 2. Stock of provisions divided by NPLs. 3. Quarterly cost of risk = quarterly provision expense/ quarterly average loans. 4. Quarterly cost of risk for the banking system. Source: CMF Balance sheet A better client mix through derisking Composition of loans to individuals 66.4% 69.2% 72.0% 74.9% 64.2% 61.2% 59.4% 55.1% 37.3% 33.6% 32.5% 30.6% 29.3% 27.8% 26.2% 23.9% 7.6% 7.1% 6.5% 5.4% 4.3% 3.1% 1.9% 1.2% High income Middle income Mass income 16 16 Balance sheet Better performance of evolution of consumer NPLs Consumer NPLs1 % of loans; base = 100 as of Dec. 2015 Santander Chile BCI 167 147 58 Dec-15Jun-16Dec-16Jun-17Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19Dec-19 Consumer Impaired loans 2 of loans; base = 100 as of Dec. 2015

Santander Chile BCI 110 91 63 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 17 17 1. 90 days or more NPLs. 2.Impaired NPLs + restructured loans. Source: CMF Balance sheet Healthy capital ratios Core capital BIS Ratio Core capital Exchange rate effect 12.9% 12.7% 2.6% 2.8% 10.1% ~67bp 2.4% 9.7% 10.2% 9.7% Dec-19 Mar-20 Dec-19 Mar-20 Tier 1 Tier 2 Proposed payout lowered to 30% to face uncertainty and facilitate potential volume growth from Covid-19 measures. US$200Mn in sub-bonds issued in 1Q20 18 18 AGENDA COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS 19 19 Business growth and results Clients: moving forward in our innovations Challenge Offer transactional products with access to digital economy Increase SME access to banks and to digital economy Enter the car loan market, creating synergies with other bank products, creating synergies with other bank products Reactivate loan growth within mass segment Continue expanding cross- selling with our clients with better products Offer differentiated and specialized service to gain loyalty Approach Acquiring Wealth management Progess More than 26,000 clients, with official launch in April 2020 Agreement with Evertec. First operation in Dec. 2019. Operations begin 1H20 Transaction complete. Acquired in November 2019 Over 136,800 new clients, including 58,000 through Life Launch of the first Insurtech company in Chile in April 2020 New private banking model to be launched 1H20 We have announced an investment plan of US$380 million for the period of 2019-2021 in technology, branch upgrading and new products and services. 20 20 Business growth and results Despite the Covid-19 crisis, the Bank is open for business Open for business Branches Over 80% open 9am - 2pm Contact center: 80% open (including home office) Tele-working +6,500 employees 95% of our central offices Supported by digital Digital clients banking1 N° of transactions +22.2% In branches: -13.2% 1,316,452 Online: +7.4% 1,076,937 +22.2% N° of digital clients +8.7% N° of purchases Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 online We will be investing more rapidly in automatization and digitalization of loan approvals for SMEs given the strong demand expected 21 21 1. 1Q20 vs. 1Q19 Business growth and results Record account openings in the quarter Quarterly new gross accounts +115% +18% 84,447 87,842 74,617 42,312 40,703 47,128 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 New Current accounts Cuenta Life Superdigital During the 1Q20 we opened 115% more accounts than in 1Q19 despite the social conflict and coronavirus, reflecting the strength of our brand and digital channels 22% Current account openings 12M192 Market share of 27.4% New current accounts Market share 100.0 current accounts2 90.0 95.0 25.00% 80.0 14.2% 13.1% 16.2% 20.00% 70.0 11.0% 27% 60.0 9.8% 15.00% 50.0 4.5% 56.1 40.0 10.00% Market share of 30.0 49.4 45.6 38.3 5.00% 20.0 34.1 current account 15.7 0.00% 10.0 openings2 0.0 -5.00% 22 22 1. Include current accounts, Life and Superdigital. First quarter of 2020 is data from January and February 2020 quartered. 2. Market share with information published by the CMF Business growth and results Reaching Top 1 in Net Promoter Score Net Promoter Score (NPS) Joint Top 1 40 39 41 39 34 33 23 23 23 18 10 9 Santander Competitor 1 Competitor 2 Competitor 3 Competitor 4 Competitor 5 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 23 23 Source: Study by Activa for Santander with a scope of 60,000 surveys to our own clients and over 1,200 surveys to each competitor's clients in the six month period ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Measures the Net Global Satisfaction and Net Promoter Score in three main aspects: service quality, product quality, and brand image. % of clients that value with grade 6 and 7 subtracted by clients that value with grade 1 through 4. Audited by an external provider. Business growth and results Higher inflation and lower cost of funds drives recovery in NIMs NIM1 & Inflation 4.9% 4.4% 6.50% 4.4% 4.2% 4.2% 3.9% 4.0% 5.50% 3.9% 3.00% 2.75% 4.50% 2.9% 2.50% 3.50% 2.00% 1.75% 2.50% 1.9% 1.0%1.50% Net interest income Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ Net interest income 388 20.3% 3.3% Average interest-earning assets 36,920 11.6% 3.1% Average loans 33,575 10.2% 7.0% Interest earning asset yield3 6.9% +137bp -6bp Cost of interest bearing 2.7% +99bp -9bp liabilities4 0.9% 1.2% NIM YTD 4.2% +31bp 0.9% 0.50% 0.8% 0.0% 0.5% 0.50% -0.1% -0.50% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 NIM (1) MPR (2) UF 24 24 1. Annualized Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. 2. MPR: Monetary Policy Rate. 3.Annualized gross interest income divided by average interest earning assets. 4. Annualized interest expense divided by sum of average interest bearing liabilities and demand deposits. Business growth and results Positive evolution of asset quality post social unrest Cost of risk1 % 1.9% 1.5% 1.0% 1.0% 1.7% 1.2% 1.1% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Cost of risk Adjusted cost of risk 2 Provision for loan losses Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ Gross provisions and (124,956) 28.0% (26.8%) write-offs Recoveries 22,086 3.6% 18.7% Provision for loan (102,870) 34.9% (32.3%) losses Cost of risk(YTD)1 1.23% No material impact for Covid-19 yet 25 25 1. Provision expense annualized divided by average interest earning assets. 2. Adjusted cost of risk for the change in the provisioning model for SMEs for Ch$ 31 billion in 3Q19 and Ch$16 billion in additional provisions for consumer in 4Q19. Business growth and results Non-interest income: Client driven Fees & financial transaction Ch$bn -11.2% 109.5 117.0 136.4 131.1 97.3 38.8 49.0 64.7 54.4 22.8 70.7 68.0 71.7 76.7 74.4 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Net fee income Financial trx Fees Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ Retail 58.3 2.0% (3.5%) Middle Market 10.7 8.0% 4.2% Corporate 6.4 (15.3%) (22.9%) Subtotal 75.5 1.1% (4.5%) Others (1.1) (73.4%) (54.7%) Total 74.4 5.3% (3.0%) Financial transactions, net Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ Client 30.4 0.5% (13.3%) Non-Client (7.6) (188.1%) (139.1%) Total 22.8 (41.2%) (58.0%) 26 26 Business growth and results Investing to improve productivity and efficiency Operating expenses Ch$bn 300 250 +1.1% Ch$ bn 3M20 YoY QoQ 60.0% Personnel expenses 99.8 5.6% (5.7%) Administrative 55.0% 63.6 7.2% 14.5% expenses 200 180 192 189 189 191 150 42.5% 40.3% 39.3% 40.6% 100 38.3% 50 0 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Expenses Efficiency 50Depreciation.0% 27.7 5.9% 0.2% Operational 191.2 6.2% 1.1% 45expenses.0% 1 Efficiency ratio2 40.6% -195bp +234bp 40.0% 1.4% -42.5bp -12bp Costs/assets 35.0% 30.0% 27 27 1. Operational expenses exclude impairment and other operating expenses. 2. Efficiency ratio: operating expenses excluding impairment / financial margin + fees+ financial transactions and net other operating income Conclusions 1Q20 results reflect strong core banking franchise The Central Bank and CMF have launched a series of initiatives that will help to maintain liquidity and capital levels. Measures are also coming to give people relief, which will help asset quality

Strong deposit growth in the quarter. High liquidity levels.

Capital ratios are healthy. Payout lowered to 30% to assure good core capital levels and to support loan growth

Loan growth centered on medium and larger corporates with renegotiation program for individuals and SMEs

Client growth has remained strong through digital channels driving fees and client treasury income

Solid efficiency levels in the quarter 28 28 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

