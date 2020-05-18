Banco Santander Chile : Equity Presentation May 2020
0
05/18/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Banco Santander
Chile
1Q20 Results
May, 2020
Important information
Banco Santander Chile caution that this presentation contains forward looking statementswithin the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends; (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; (3) competitive pressures; (4) technological developments; and (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.
Note: the information contained in this presentation is not audited and is presented in Chilean Bank GAAP which is similar to IFRS, but there are some differences. Please refer to our 2019 20-F filed with the SEC for an explanation of the differences between Chilean Bank GAAP and IFRS. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles. All figures presented are in nominal terms. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation. Please note that this information is provided for comparative purposes only and that this restatement may undergo further changes during the year and, therefore, historical figures, including financial ratios, presented in this report may not be entirely comparable to future figures presented by the Bank.
2 2
AGENDA
COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE
SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET
SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS
3 3
Macroeconomic environment
Economy affected by global uncertainty arising from Covid-19
Monthly economic activity (IMACEC)
GDP
%
YoY real growth, %
6
3.75 /
4
4.0
Latest Central
4.75
2
Bank's forecast
0
-2
1.0
-4
-6
abr.-18
oct.-18
abr.-19
oct.-19
-1.5 /-2.5
Mining
Non mining
Total activity
Inflation
Central Bank interest rate
Annual change in UF inflation, %
%
2.9
2.75
2.7
2.4
2.7
1.75
1.25
0.50
4 4
Source: Banco Central de Chile and Santander Chile estimates
Macroeconomic environment
So far mortality has been low in Chile and oil prices favor the terms of trade
Deaths on reaching 30,000 contagions
Number of deaths
(# as of May 11, 2020)
(logarithmic scale, 0= first day with 100 or more total cases)
2503
3752
100000
US: 79,526
UK: 31,930ITA: 30,395
2378
ESP: 26,621
2311
10000
BRA:…
1997
ECU: 2,127
1924
PER: 1,889
1795
1000
ARG: 305
1569
CL: 323
633
100
624
323586
10
256
157
1
-5
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
85
Commodities
Terms of trade
(US$/lb and US$/bbl)
Average 2012-2019=100)
4.0
Copper
WTI Oil (rhs)
120
3.5
100
3.0
2.5
80
2.0
60
1.5
40
1.0
0.5
20
0.0
0
5
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
5
Source: John Hopkins University, CBCh and Santander
Regulatory update
Central Bank, Government and CMF have launched different measures
to ensure companies have access to financing
Central Bank is providing
Fiscal measures including an
liquidity to banks
expanded public guarantee
scheme for working capital
Local regulation has been
adapted to address
treatment of credit deferrals
and guarantees
6 6
Regulatory update
The Central Bank is providing liquidity to banks
Two liquidity programs for banks during 6 months at MPR (0.5%) for up to USD 24bn in total, conditional on credit growth.
FCIC line: For up to 4 years. Eligible collateral: Standard collaterals, corporate bonds, and high ratings commercial loans
LCL line: For up to 2 years. Constraint: Banks reserves at the Central Bank
Banco Santander Chile has requested a total of USD 1.4 bn from the LCL at the beginning in April 2020, with the possibility to take down an additional ~USD2.4 bn from the FCIC.
Bank bond purchase program up to USD 8 billion (USD 4.3 bn outstanding as of May 8, 2020)
Suspension of local liquidity requirements for maturity mismatch of 30 and 90 days. LCR limit continues at 70% for 2020.
7 7
Regulatory update
Fiscal measures
Expenditure increase:
Health's budget increased by USD 1.5bn (2% GDP)
Cash transfers (USD 230) per family for the poorest segments, and allowance per family (USD 300) during three months for those without formal jobs
Tax cuts and liquidity measures:
Transitory reduction of the stamp tax
Corporate tax provision, VAT and local taxes delayed 3 months
Job protection
Injection of USD 2 bn to the unemployment insurance fund. Salaries paid for by the unemployment insurance for those companies that retain workers.
New unemployment insurance for those with independent formal jobs (fiscal cost: USD 300 mn).
Capitalization of Banco Estado (USD 0.5 bn) and FOGAPE (USD 3 bn)
Necessary measures to help households and firms
8 8
Source: Min Hacienda and Santander
Regulatory update
State guarantees for working capital lines
COVID-19guarantee line: State guarantees for 60-85% of working capital loans to companies with annual sales of up to UF 1 mn (USD 35 mn). This is an extension of the current FOGAPE scheme.1
FOGAPE´s capital increase by USD3 bn should allow up to USD 24 bn in loans
Maximum loan amount = 3 months of sales
To be paid in 24 -48 months with 6 month grace period
For clients not more than 30 days overdue as of March 2020 or for SMEs as of October 2019
Amortizations of existing loans with the same bank will be postponed for 6 months
Working capital line cannot be used to increase investments or pay other debts or dividends
99.8% of companies in Chile would be eligible to receive guarantees.
40,000 operations already approved and 300,000 forecasted by the end of June.
9 9
1. FOGAPE: State guarantee for funding for small companies
Regulatory update
CMF announcements to support loan growth during this period
Possibility of deferring payments without being considered a renegotiation
Mortgages and commercial loans: up to 6 months
Consumer: up to 3 months
Phase in of Basel III postponed to December 2021
Allows 15% of FOGAPE guarantees to be treated as voluntary provision for TIER II calculations
Other initiatives:
Mortgage guarantee surpluses can be used to guarantee loans to SMEs
Modification to the treatment of derivatives (capital charge reduction)
So far 800,000 requests to defer payments have been made to the banking
system
10 10
Source: CMF and Santander
AGENDA
COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE
SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET
SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS
11 11
Balance sheet
Positive evolution of funding mix
Total Deposits
Ch$bn
+17.7%
+7.5%
21,462
22,032
22,868
23,490
25,258
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
CLP Time Deposit Cost Evolution5
3.2%
2.9%
2.3%
2.8%
2.2%
2.50%
1.9%
0.50%
Santander
Chile
BCI
Central Bank Rate
Ch$ bnS
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Demand deposits
11,048
29.6%
7.3%
Time deposits
14,210
9.9%
7.7%
Total Deposits
25,258
17.7%
7.5%
Mutual funds1
6,979
20.0%
7.0%
Loans/Deposits2
91.5%
LCR3
205%
NSFR4
109%
Demand deposits by segment
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Individuals
3,951
31.0%
8.3%
SMEs
1,794
22.2%
5.7%
Retail
5,745
28.1%
7.5%
Middle Market
3,098
20.6%
3.9%
Corporate (SCIB)
2,040
64.7%
24.3%
Total6
11,048
29.6%
7.3%
12
12
1. Banco Santander Chile is the exclusive broker of mutual funds managed by Santander Asset Management, a subsidiary of SAM Investment Holdings Limited. 2. (Net Loans - portion of mortgages funded with long-term bonds) / (Time deposits + demand deposits). 3. LCR calculated following the new local Chilean models 4. Internal methodology and not the local Chilean regulator's guidelines still under discussion. 5. Source: CMF. Quarterly Calculation is based on time deposit in CLP average and interest paid on time deposits in pesos. August rate considers the last 3 months 6. Includes non-segmented deposits
Balance sheet
Solid levels of liquidity in the system
Liquidity coverage ratio1
205%
152%
150%
125%
141%
107%
107%
Average
70%
Regulatory
minimum
Chile
Scotiabank
13
13
1. LCR calculated following the new local Chilean models Source: public quarterly liquidity reports provided by each company
Balance sheet
Loan growth driven by Corporate and Middle-market
Total Loans
Ch$bn
+12.3%
+5.0%
30,600
31,095
31,905
32,732
34,355
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Individuals1
19,262
12.3%
2.3%
Consumer
5,451
10.8%
(1.6%)
Mortgages
11,664
12.9%
3.6%
SMEs
4,129
7.7%
1.1%
Retail
23,390
11.5%
2.1%
Middle Market
8,789
11.5%
8.6%
Corporate (SCIB)
2,173
36.6%
30.0%
Total2
34,355
12.3%
5.0%
14 14
1. Includes other commercial loans to individuals. 2. Includes other non-segmented loans and interbank loans
Balance sheet
Improving our cost of risk compared to the system
Total loans: NPLs, coverage and cost of risk
Feb 2010 Earthquake in
Maule Chile- 8.8Mw
and destructive Tsunami
118%
Economic Crisis
US and Europe
71%
2.7%
2.8%
2.4%
2.4%
148%
2014: Changes to
provisioning
models: Consumer
2016: Standard
and Commercial
provisioning model
87%
for mortgages (B1).
Higher provisioning
for LTV > 90%
3.1%
Sept 2015:Earthquake in
Coquimbo, Chile - 8.3Mw
2.6%
2.4%
2.2%
Caso La Polar
Borronazo DICOM
134%
Oct. 2019: Start of social unrest
July 2019: Standard provisioning model for SMEs (B1)
1. Loans with 90 days or more overdue. 2. Stock of provisions divided by NPLs. 3. Quarterly cost of risk = quarterly provision expense/ quarterly average loans. 4. Quarterly cost of risk for the banking system. Source: CMF
of loans; base = 100 as of Dec. 2015
Santander Chile BCI
110
91
63
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
17 17
1. 90 days or more NPLs. 2.Impaired NPLs + restructured loans. Source: CMF
Balance sheet
Healthy capital ratios
Core capital
BIS Ratio
Core capital
Exchange rate effect
12.9%
12.7%
2.6%
2.8%
10.1%
~67bp
2.4%
9.7%
10.2%
9.7%
Dec-19
Mar-20
Dec-19
Mar-20
Tier 1
Tier 2
Proposed payout lowered to 30% to face uncertainty and facilitate potential volume growth from Covid-19 measures. US$200Mn in sub-bonds issued in 1Q20
18 18
AGENDA
COVID19: REGULATORY UPDATE
SAN CHILE: BALANCE SHEET
SAN CHILE: BUSINESS GROWTH AND RESULTS
19 19
Business growth and results
Clients: moving forward in our innovations
Challenge
Offer transactional products with access to digital economy
Increase SME access to banks
and to digital economy
Enter the car loan market, creating synergies with other bank products, creating synergies with other bank products
Reactivate loan growth within
mass segment
Continue expanding cross- selling with our clients with better products
Offer differentiated and specialized service to gain loyalty
Approach
Acquiring
Wealth management
Progess
More than 26,000 clients, with official launch in April 2020
Agreement with Evertec. First operation in Dec. 2019. Operations begin 1H20
Transaction complete. Acquired in November 2019
Over 136,800 new clients, including 58,000 through Life
Launch of the first Insurtech company in Chile in April 2020
New private banking model to be launched 1H20
We have announced an investment plan of US$380 million for the period of 2019-2021 in
technology, branch upgrading and new products and services.
20 20
Business growth and results
Despite the Covid-19 crisis, the Bank is open for business
Open for business
Branches
Over 80% open 9am - 2pm
Contact center: 80% open
(including home office)
Tele-working
+6,500 employees
95% of our central offices
Supported by digital
Digital clients
banking1
N° of transactions
+22.2%
In branches: -13.2%
1,316,452
Online: +7.4%
1,076,937
+22.2%
N° of digital clients
+8.7%
N° of purchases
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
online
We will be investing more rapidly in automatization and digitalization of loan approvals for
SMEs given the strong demand expected
21 21
1. 1Q20 vs. 1Q19
Business growth and results
Record account openings in the quarter
Quarterly new gross accounts
+115%
+18%
84,447
87,842
74,617
42,312 40,703 47,128
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
New Current accounts
Cuenta Life
Superdigital
During the 1Q20 we opened 115% more accounts than in 1Q19 despite the social conflict and coronavirus, reflecting the strength of our brand and digital channels
22%
Current account openings 12M192
Market share of
27.4%
New current accounts
Market share
100.0
current accounts2
90.0
95.0
25.00%
80.0
14.2%
13.1%
16.2%
20.00%
70.0
11.0%
27%
60.0
9.8%
15.00%
50.0
4.5%
56.1
40.0
10.00%
Market share of
30.0
49.4
45.6
38.3
5.00%
20.0
34.1
current account
15.7
0.00%
10.0
openings2
0.0
-5.00%
22
22
1. Include current accounts, Life and Superdigital. First quarter of 2020 is data from January and February 2020 quartered. 2. Market share with information published by the CMF
Business growth and results
Reaching Top 1 in Net Promoter Score
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
Joint Top 1
40
39
41
39
34
33
23
23
23
18
10
9
Santander
Competitor 1
Competitor 2
Competitor 3
Competitor 4
Competitor 5
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2323 Source: Study by Activa for Santander with a scope of 60,000 surveys to our own clients and over 1,200 surveys to each competitor's clients in the six month period ended March 31, 2020 and
December 31, 2019. Measures the Net Global Satisfaction and Net Promoter Score in three main aspects: service quality, product quality, and brand image. % of clients that value with grade 6 and 7 subtracted by clients that value with grade 1 through 4. Audited by an external provider.
Business growth and results
Higher inflation and lower cost of funds drives recovery in NIMs
NIM1 & Inflation
4.9%
4.4%
6.50%
4.4%
4.2%
4.2%
3.9%
4.0%
5.50%
3.9%
3.00%
2.75%
4.50%
2.9%
2.50%
3.50%
2.00% 1.75%
2.50%
1.9%
1.0%1.50%
Net interest income
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Net interest income
388
20.3%
3.3%
Average interest-earning assets
36,920
11.6%
3.1%
Average loans
33,575
10.2%
7.0%
Interest earning asset yield3
6.9%
+137bp
-6bp
Cost of interest bearing
2.7%
+99bp
-9bp
liabilities4
0.9%
1.2%
NIM YTD
4.2% +31bp
0.9%
0.50%
0.8%
0.0%
0.5%
0.50%
-0.1%
-0.50%
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
NIM (1) MPR (2) UF
24 24
1. Annualized Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. 2. MPR: Monetary Policy Rate. 3.Annualized gross interest income divided by average interest earning assets. 4. Annualized interest expense divided by sum of average interest bearing liabilities and demand deposits.
Business growth and results
Positive evolution of asset quality post social unrest
Cost of risk1
%
1.9%
1.5%
1.0%
1.0%
1.7%
1.2%
1.1%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Cost of risk
Adjusted cost of risk 2
Provision for loan losses
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Gross provisions and
(124,956)
28.0%
(26.8%)
write-offs
Recoveries
22,086
3.6%
18.7%
Provision for loan
(102,870)
34.9%
(32.3%)
losses
Cost of risk(YTD)1
1.23%
No material impact for Covid-19 yet
25 25
1. Provision expense annualized divided by average interest earning assets. 2. Adjusted cost of risk for the change in the provisioning model for SMEs for Ch$ 31 billion in 3Q19 and Ch$16 billion in additional provisions for consumer in 4Q19.
Business growth and results
Non-interest income: Client driven
Fees & financial transaction
Ch$bn
-11.2%
109.5
117.0
136.4
131.1
97.3
38.8 49.0 64.7 54.422.8
70.7 68.0 71.7 76.7 74.4
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Net fee income
Financial trx
Fees
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Retail
58.3
2.0%
(3.5%)
Middle Market
10.7
8.0%
4.2%
Corporate
6.4
(15.3%)
(22.9%)
Subtotal
75.5
1.1%
(4.5%)
Others
(1.1)
(73.4%)
(54.7%)
Total
74.4
5.3%
(3.0%)
Financial transactions, net
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
Client
30.4
0.5%
(13.3%)
Non-Client
(7.6)
(188.1%)
(139.1%)
Total
22.8
(41.2%)
(58.0%)
26 26
Business growth and results
Investing to improve productivity and efficiency
Operating expenses
Ch$bn
300
250
+1.1%
Ch$ bn
3M20
YoY
QoQ
60.0%
Personnel expenses
99.8
5.6%
(5.7%)
Administrative
55.0%
63.6
7.2%
14.5%
expenses
200
180
192
189
189
191
150 42.5%
40.3%
39.3%
40.6%
100
38.3%
50
0
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Expenses
Efficiency
50Depreciation.0%
27.7
5.9%
0.2%
Operational
191.2
6.2%
1.1%
45expenses.0%
1
Efficiency ratio2
40.6%
-195bp
+234bp
40.0%
1.4%
-42.5bp
-12bp
Costs/assets
35.0%
30.0%
27 27
1. Operational expenses exclude impairment and other operating expenses. 2. Efficiency ratio: operating expenses excluding impairment / financial margin + fees+ financial transactions and net other operating income