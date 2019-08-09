Banco Santander Chile : Independent Evaluator Report in the context of the acquisition of Santander Consumer Chile S.A

Scope and Limitations of Our Service

Objective and Scope of Our Service

The objective of our valuation analysis was to provide the Client with an independent evaluation report on the occasion of the operation between related parties in the context of the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Santander Consumer Chile SA. The evaluation was carried out as of March 31, 2019 ("Evaluation Date").

Our Service does not constitute, in any form, an audit of the Client or Company's financial statements, nor of the parameters, assumptions and/or data used for this analysis. Deloitte shall not be held responsible for or guarantee the accuracy of any information or data received.

Similarly, the Service provided in this Report does not represent (1) a recommendation regarding the acquisition or financing of any business, asset, liability or financial instrument; (2) a financial or market feasibility study; (3) a fairness opinion or solvency review. This Service and the deliverables are not intended to nor should be considered to constitute investment advice.

The Service in this report does not include procedures that are typically performed during a Due Diligence process.

The ownership of this Report, or of any of its copies, does not confer the right of publication, distribution or use by third parties. Any third party that makes use of the information contained herein does so at its own risk and agrees to release Deloitte Advisory SPA, its subcontractors, and its respective personnel from any damage resulting from the use of any third party. Access to this information by any third party does not establish any contractual relationship between Deloitte Advisory SPA and any third party.