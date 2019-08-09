Banco Santander Chile : Independent Evaluator Report in the context of the acquisition of Santander Consumer Chile S.A

Deloitte Advisory SpA (hereafter "Deloitte") would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to assist Banco Santander Chile S.A. (hereafter, "Santander", "the Cliente" or "the Administration"), with an independent evaluation report to be presented to the Board of Directors as a result of the potential operation between related parties in the context of the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Santander Consumer Chile SA (hereinafter "Santander Consumer", "SC" or "the Company "). The foregoing, in accordance with our professional services proposal approved in July 2019.
We deliver our independent evaluation report (hereinafter the "Report"), which contains the results of our financial advice within the framework of the article 147 of the "Ley de Sociedades Anónimas", as of March 31, 2019, (hereinafter " Evaluation Date ").
This Report describes the purpose, use and scope of the Service provided, the procedures performed, premises and results of our work. The results and comments included in this Report are subject to the Limitations on the Scope of our service.
We appreciate the opportunity to provide you with this service. If you have any questions or concerns regarding our analysis or Report please contact Rafael Malla (562) 2729 8150.
The objective of our valuation analysis was to provide the Client with an independent evaluation report on the occasion of the operation between related parties in the context of the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Santander Consumer Chile SA. The evaluation was carried out as of March 31, 2019 ("Evaluation Date").
Our Service does not constitute, in any form, an audit of the Client or Company's financial statements, nor of the parameters, assumptions and/or data used for this analysis. Deloitte shall not be held responsible for or guarantee the accuracy of any information or data received.
Similarly, the Service provided in this Report does not represent (1) a recommendation regarding the acquisition or financing of any business, asset, liability or financial instrument; (2) a financial or market feasibility study; (3) a fairness opinion or solvency review. This Service and the deliverables are not intended to nor should be considered to constitute investment advice.
The Service in this report does not include procedures that are typically performed during a Due Diligence process.
The ownership of this Report, or of any of its copies, does not confer the right of publication, distribution or use by third parties. Any third party that makes use of the information contained herein does so at its own risk and agrees to release Deloitte Advisory SPA, its subcontractors, and its respective personnel from any damage resulting from the use of any third party. Access to this information by any third party does not establish any contractual relationship between Deloitte Advisory SPA and any third party.
Type of Value
For the purpose of this report, the type of value applicable is economic value or market value, the definition of the American Association of Appraisers is taken as reference:
The market value is defined as "the estimated amount to which a property must be exchanged on the date of valuation, between a willing buyer and seller, in a prudent transaction after proper commercialization, where the parties act, with knowledge, prudently and without coercion ".
Information Provided
The information provided by the Administration for the development of our Service is detailed below:
Presentation to the Directory of Strategic Considerations of the Operation
This work was developed based on the information provided by the Client's administration. It was not within the scope of this project to carry out an audit of this information, nor a test of internal controls or review of services in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Deloitte does not express any opinion or assurance regarding (1) financial statements, (2) internal or operational controls of any entity included in the project for any date or period, and (3) future operations of any entity included in the work. In this way, Deloitte does not assume responsibility for the accuracy of the information used. Some of the considerations are based on future events that are part of the Client's expectations and their management on the Valuation Date. These future events may not occur and the conclusions presented in this Report may suffer alterations.
The projected financial information used in the analysis was prepared and approved by the Client's administration and is the responsibility of the company. The Client is responsible for the representations regarding their plans and expectations and for the disclosure of important information that could affect the realization of the projected results. Deloitte has no responsibility with respect to the ability of the entity to achieve the projected results.
Deloitte does not provide any kind of assurance or guarantee that any of the projected results contained in this Report will be achieved given that events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected. There will commonly be differences between projected financial information and actual results, and those differences can be material. The achievement of the projected results depends on the actions, plans and assumptions of the Administration.
Procedures Performed
Our work was focused on carrying out an independent evaluation of the conditions of the operation proposed by the Client, in response to the requirements of article 147 of the "Ley de Sociedades Anónimas", which generally included the following activities:
Interviews with the Administration, in order to understand the history of the Company, nature of its operations, competitive position, strengths and challenges, operational and non-operational assets; historical commercial and economic financial performance of operations;
Understanding the Proposed Operation;
Update of the market value of Santander Consumer's equity, as of March 31, 2019 based on the valuation report delivered by Deloitte in March 2019 and updated information provided by the Administration;
Analysis of the potential impacts and effects of the proposed operation based on available public information and information provided by the Administration;
Preparation of this Independent Evaluator Report for the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Chile.
