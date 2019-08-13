Banco Santander Chile : Material Fact - Opinion letters from Directors

Log in
FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Commission File Number: 001-14554

Banco Santander Chile

Santander Chile Bank

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

Bandera 140

Santiago, Chile

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes

No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A

Santiago, August 13, 2019

Mr.

Joaquín Cortez Huerta

President

Financial Markets Commission

Present

Ref. Communication of Material Fact as indicated

Mr President,

In accordance with the provisions of Articles 9 and 10 of Law 18,045 and the provisions of Article 147 of Law 18,046, we report that the opinion of each director of Banco Santander Chile regarding the operation of the acquisition of 51% of the sharres of Santander Consumer Chile S.A. is available for shareholders at www.santander.cl, section "Accionistas" and is available at the Bank's headquarters located a 140 Bandera, Floor 19, Santiago.

Sincerely,

Miguel Mata Huerta

Chief Executive Officer

C.c:

  • Stock Exchange
  • President of the Board of Santander Consumer Chile S.A.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

By: /s/ Cristian Florence

Name:Cristian Florence

Title: General Counsel

Date: August 13, 2019

2

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 21:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
