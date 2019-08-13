Banco Santander Chile : Material Fact - Opinion letters from Directors

FORM 6-K
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Report of Foreign Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Commission File Number: 001-14554
Banco Santander Chile
Santander Chile Bank
(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)
Bandera 140
Santiago, Chile
(Address of principal executive office)
Santiago, August 13, 2019
Mr.
Joaquín Cortez Huerta
President
Financial Markets Commission
Present
Ref. Communication of Material Fact as indicated
Mr President,
In accordance with the provisions of Articles 9 and 10 of Law 18,045 and the provisions of Article 147 of Law 18,046, we report that the opinion of each director of Banco Santander Chile regarding the operation of the acquisition of 51% of the sharres of Santander Consumer Chile S.A. is available for shareholders at www.santander.cl, section "Accionistas" and is available at the Bank's headquarters located a 140 Bandera, Floor 19, Santiago.
Sincerely,
Miguel Mata Huerta
Chief Executive Officer
C.c:
-
Stock Exchange
-
President of the Board of Santander Consumer Chile S.A.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
By: /s/ Cristian Florence
Name:Cristian Florence
Title: General Counsel
Date: August 13, 2019
