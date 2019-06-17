Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook - June 2019

an underlying inflation (measured by the personal consumption expenditure deflator or PCE deflator), of around 1.6%.

In this context, the monetary policy expectation maintained a downward adjustment. At this report's conclusion, the Fed Fund Rate futures included up to two rate cuts during this year, with an additional one expected for 2020. Furthermore, a FOMC member explicitly recognized the rate might be cut sooner if the global slowdown risks and minor inflationary pressures intensified, while their president, Jerome Powell, remained open to lower the rate if trading tensions and other risks warranted it.

At this report's conclusion, the chance of a greater monetary stimulus on behalf of the FED weakened the dollar worldwide-which drew back pressure from emerging currencies-and fostered relative relief in financial markets, with a partial recovery of the major stock markets.

Graph 3: Activity indicators in the USA Graph 4: Fed Fund Rate Expectations (%)

(%, QoQ yearly)

62 4.5 3.5 60 4.0 3.0 58 3.5 2.5 56 3.0 2.0 2.5 54 1.5 2.0 52 1.5 1.0 50 1.0 0.5 48 0.5 0.0 46 0.0 Jan-15 Jul-16 Jan-18 Jul-19 Jan-21 Sep-15 May-16 Jan-17 Sep-17 May-18 Jan-19

Max-Min 1M Futures 1M ago Futures today PMI Services PMI Manufacturing GDP (Der) Dots Dec-18 Dots Mar-19 BBG Survey Source: Bloomberg and Santander Source: Bloomberg and Santander

As expected, parliamentary elections in Europe resulted in a retreat from the traditional center-left and center- right parties, which used to hold 50% of the seats. In contrast, liberals and the green party had significant advances, just like the extreme-right parties that won in France and Italy. Overall, representation of Euro-sceptic groups increased only from 20 to 23%, less than anticipated. In the UK, the recently convened Brexit party obtained a considerable voting (30%), which will further the pressure for a hard departure from the European Union, that will probably be concreted by October.

The region's activity indicators tended to stabilize, displaying a slowdown of its deterioration. The manufacturing PMI remained stable during May but still in a zone of contraction, while services PMI marginally receded during April. In the case of Europe, the repercussions of the conflict are accompanied by internal political problems that continue to foster uncertainty and affect trust. The underlying inflation of May was 0.8% YoY, quite below the European Central Bank (ECB) 2% target.