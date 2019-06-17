Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook - June 2019
GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
JUNE 2019
Highlights
VISIÓN DE MERCADO
Global uncertainty intensifies. In the last few weeks, tensions between the USA and its commercial partners reached new heights, with sanctions imposed on technological businesses and the announcement of new tariffs for Mexico. The latter situation has driven back the value of riskier assets and has renewed the apprehension regarding global growth. In this context, the Federal Reserve has shown signs of willingness to provide further monetary stimulus, which has already been discounted from the financial prices
Strong downward adjustment in commodity prices.Fears regarding worldwide activity, in tandem with the global weakening of the U.S. dollar, has led to sharp drops in the prices of copper and oil. We believe that these movements are in part due to an overreaction of the markets, which is why we foresee a gradual recovery of said prices by the end of the year.
Growth in Chile will settle between 2.5% and 3%.Even though the labor market displays some signs of recovery and the outlook for investments in large projects remains favorable, the worsening international climate, and the decrease in confidence will encumber the economic acceleration necessary to close the current exercise at the 3% of our previous forecast.
Despite the high inflation during May, underlying pressures are held at bay.The month's figure (0.6%) was decidedly influenced by volatile items, which is why a reversal is likely to happen during the following months. Thus, we uphold our previous outlook of the year closing with an inflation of 2.6%, below the Central Bank's target for the fourth consecutive year.
The Central Bank may drop the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) during the last quarter.The following Monetary Policy Report of June has new structural parameters that will display greater economic gaps and a reduced monetary incentive. This, added to a possible downward revision for this year's growth-ata range of 2.75% to 3.5%- will provide ground for reductions to the MPR by the fourth quarter.
Diminished growth and a decline in the price of copper will increase the fiscal deficit.The fiscal deficit should settle at around 2.2% of the GDP, a greater value than the one estimated by the last Public Finance Report and at the end of 2018. However, this will not entail a change in the structural balance - which depends upon long term parameters-whichis why the target would be achieved.
June, 2019
1
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Global uncertainty intensifies
The last few weeks witnessed a new rise in the tensions between the USA and its commercial partners, which had a negative impact on the price of riskier assets, and has renewed fears regarding the world growth dynamic. The flow to safer assets drove back long-term rates in the USA to figures unseen for over a year, and the yield curve displayed a significant inversion.
Together with the 25% tariff rise on Chinese goods for US$ 200,000 million, a series of measures were added tending to limit the participation of Chinese business Huawei in the American market, in a strategy that goes beyond the commercial relationship between the two world powers. On the other hand, President Trump announced that he will impose tariffs to all goods from Mexico if the Latin American country does not halt the illegal immigrant flow towards his country. If an agreement fails to succeed during this month, tariffs would reach 5%, and would increase gradually up to 25% by October.
The G-20 summit by the end of June may offer points for common ground between China and the USA; Nevertheless, an agreement between both countries is unlikely to happen in the short term. The American government is increasingly displaying a preference for the use of trading politics as a tool to achievemid-termgeopolitical goals, while Beijing has expanded its range of retaliation- with foreign businesses being black listed and with restrictions to "rare earth" exports, which are quite a necessary product for the American economy-providing them leverage.
The commercial tensions have been accompanied by data regarding the weakening activities in the USA. April's industrial production dropped by 0.9%, levels that had not been observed since February 2017. Meanwhile, the May reading of the Manufacturing and Services PMI decreased considerably further than expected, placing it only slightly above the expansion pivot points. Likewise, private employment creation strongly fell during the last month, contrasting with the solid figures at the first part of the year. Inflationary pressures have remained contained, with
June, 2019
2
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
an underlying inflation (measured by the personal consumption expenditure deflator or PCE deflator), of around 1.6%.
In this context, the monetary policy expectation maintained a downward adjustment. At this report's conclusion, the Fed Fund Rate futures included up to two rate cuts during this year, with an additional one expected for 2020. Furthermore, a FOMC member explicitly recognized the rate might be cut sooner if the global slowdown risks and minor inflationary pressures intensified, while their president, Jerome Powell, remained open to lower the rate if trading tensions and other risks warranted it.
At this report's conclusion, the chance of a greater monetary stimulus on behalf of the FED weakened the dollar worldwide-which drew back pressure from emerging currencies-and fostered relative relief in financial markets, with a partial recovery of the major stock markets.
As expected, parliamentary elections in Europe resulted in a retreat from the traditional center-left and center- right parties, which used to hold 50% of the seats. In contrast, liberals and the green party had significant advances, just like the extreme-right parties that won in France and Italy. Overall, representation of Euro-sceptic groups increased only from 20 to 23%, less than anticipated. In the UK, the recently convened Brexit party obtained a considerable voting (30%), which will further the pressure for a hard departure from the European Union, that will probably be concreted by October.
The region's activity indicators tended to stabilize, displaying a slowdown of its deterioration. The manufacturing PMI remained stable during May but still in a zone of contraction, while services PMI marginally receded during April. In the case of Europe, the repercussions of the conflict are accompanied by internal political problems that continue to foster uncertainty and affect trust. The underlying inflation of May was 0.8% YoY, quite below the European Central Bank (ECB) 2% target.
June, 2019
3
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
In their last meeting (June), the ECB increased their growth and inflation expectations for this year to 1.2% and 1.3% respectively-both estimates are 10bps higher than what was projected in March-, though there are downside risks. For 2020 and 2021 the growth projection was diminished to 1.4% in both terms. Regarding the reference rate, they indicated it will maintain its current level at least until the first semester of 2020.
In China, activity has continued to deteriorate. May's manufacturing PMI was again in negative ground, while industrial production and retail sales displayed a low dynamism. This suggests that the effects of the commercial conflict are being felt in the economy already. In this context, the possibility of the government implementing new stimulus measures has emerged. At this report's conclusion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) marginally revised downwards its growth projections of China for this year, from 6.3% to 6.2%.
In Latin America, activity has also shown signs of deceleration. Brazil's first quarter data showed a surprising contraction (-0.2%QoQ), the first since 2016. Reasons for this phenomenon can be found in the reduced investment and the decrease in exports. During April in Argentina, industrial production reached 2.3%, which could translate into growth figures for this month's activity, though it is too early to surmise that these recent readings will indicate a tendency change in our neighboring country. In turn, global rating companies lowered Mexico's outlook from stable to negative, affected by the tariff threats announced by the USA.
June, 2019
4
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Strong downward adjustment in commodity prices.
The recent escalation of the commercial war between China and the USA, and the prospects of a global slowdown have strongly affected the price of raw materials. Despite the tight supply of the market, in the case of oil, the price has fallen by 20% since it reached its peak levels by the end April.
June, 2019
5
