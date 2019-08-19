Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook – August 2019
08/19/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
AUGUST 13, 2019
Highlights
The commercial dispute escalates again. President Trump announced new tariffs to Chinese-made products, to which China retaliated by reducing imports of U.S. agricultural products and devaluing the Yuan. This - along with indicators that show a weakened global economic activity -strained markets again and renewed fears of a recession in the U.S. During the month, the FED reduced its reference rate for the first time in more than ten years, but it exhibited a less expansive stance than anticipated. Nevertheless, the escalating conflict could pressure policies to stimulate the economy with more strength in months to come. In this context, commodity prices had a significant drop.
Riskier assets in Chile retreat in the face of global turmoil.In Chile, the Peso depreciated, and local rates fell along the yield curve. We estimate that in the most likely scenario, with new tariffs to China being imposed, the price of copper will continue belowUS$ 2.6 per pound, and the exchange rate will end the year around $715 per dollar. Local interest rates meanwhile will remain low for a prolonged time.
Local activity disappoints during the second quarter. With an annual variation of 1.3% in June, the activity for the second quarter would have reached a growth of only 1.9%. The slower pace of expansion in recent months and the worsening external outlook, make us anticipate that the expected recovery for the second
half of the year will be less intense than foreseen, whereby growth during 2019 will slide below our previous projection (2.7%). Once the National Account figures are known next August 19th, we will review our outlook.
Inflation remains moderate and still far from converging towards de target. The consumer price index (CPI) from July (0.2% MoM) was in line with the market's estimates, remaining low in the tolerance range of the Central Bank (2.2% YoY). In coming months, it could temporarily accelerate given the impact of the recent currency depreciation. Notwithstanding, a weak labor market and productivity gaps that have opened once again causemid-termpressures to remain restricted, which is why a continued convergence of the CPI towards the target seems distant.
The Central Bank will again reduce its monetary policy rate.Theminutes from July's meeting revealed that the majority of advisors see risks in the growth outlook and anticipate the need for a stronger monetary stimulus. We expect that during the next monetary policy report-whichconcurs with the MPR-theMonetary Policy Rate will be cut, possibly by 25 bps along with a commitment of an additional reduction by October, or of 50 bps. Furthermore, we do not rule another cut by the end of the year should external tensions persist.
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
The commercial conflict escalates again
Tensions between China and the United States have reached new levels after the U.S. announced it would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, under Section 301 on national security grounds, that would have effect starting from September1. Should it be implemented, the average tariff the U.S. imposes on Chinese goods would rise over 20%. In response to this, Chinese authorities retaliated with restrictions to U.S. agricultural imports, in tandem with a sharp devaluation of their currency -the biggest since 2015- which awoke fears of an escalation in competitive devaluations. The stabilization of the Yuan at around 7 per dollar dissipated these concerns during the following days.
These actions have further strained financial markets. Stock indices of the major stock markets dropped sharply, and long-term rates renewed their decline. In the U.S. the 10-year bond retreated to 1.66%, while in Europe it retreated to -0.59%. The dollar, which had been strengthening, then tended to depreciate along with the drop in the Yuan.
Graph 1: Average tariff imposed by the US on Chinese goods (%)
30%
Section 301
27.8%
25%
Other
21.5%
6.3%
20%
NMF
12.4%
18.3%
3.2%
15%
5.9%
10%
3.1%
8.5%
5%
0.8%
0%
3.1%
2017
2018
May 2019
September
Pending
2019
Section 301:
Section 301:
Section 301:
Section 301:
10% tariff on
10% tariff on
10% tariff on
new 10% tariff
US$ 200bn
US$ 200bn
on US$ 300bn
US$ 300bn is
and 25% tariff
increases to
increased to
25%
on US$ 50bn
25%
Graph 2: Chinese imports covered by protective measures in the US (%)
100
96.7
90
80
70
60
50
50.6
40
30
20
10
0
1980
1984
1988
1992
1996
2000
2004
2008
2012
2016
(*) Other: Steel, iron, washers and solar panels
Source: Peterson Institute International Economics and
Source: Peterson Institute International Economics and
Santander
Santander
The fall in long-term rates in the US has caused the 10-year minus 3-month yield curve to become more negative
-a condition that has persisted since the first months of the year- which aggravated fears over a possible recession in that country. Even though we don't consider this will happen in our baseline scenario, we do anticipate a relevant slowdown caused by the increased global uncertainty, the repercussions of the trade conflict in the
1 10% tariff levied on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports still not covered by protective measures
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
manufacturing sector and the eventual decrease in the competition of its external sector due to the dollar appreciation.
Graph 3: US Dollar Index and the Yuan (Yuan index/US$)
Graph 4: US curve slope and probability of recession of the NY FED (%)
100
7.1
5
100
99
7.0
3
80
98
60
97
6.9
1
96
40
6.8
-1
95
20
94
6.7
-3
0
93
6.6
1990
1997
2004
2011
2018
Recession
Jan-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jul-19
10yr - 3m curve slope
Prob. Recession (Fed NY) (right)
DXY
CNY (right)
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
Prior to the new flare-up in tensions, and even though the labor market still remains solid with an unemployment rate of 3.7%, the Federal Reserve reduced its policy rate by 25 bps, the first cut since 2008. It also announced ending its balance sheet reduction earlier than planned. In a subsequent communication, the FED's president indicated that this reduction is a tactical move -rather than the beginning of a systematic reduction process as the market had anticipated-at the risk of an activity slowdown. Nevertheless, after further spats, traders of futures of the FED fund rate (FFR) are again betting heavily on more cuts in meetings to come, two more this year and two additional ones next year.
Graph 5: Fed Fund Rate Expectations (%)
Graph 6: 10-year rates (%)
3.0
1.0
3.5
2.5
0.7
3.0
2.0
0.5
1.5
0.2
2.5
1.0
-0.1
2.0
0.5
-0.3
1.5
-0.6
0.0
Jan-15
Jul-16
Jan-18
Jul-19
Jan-21
-0.8
1.0
Max-Min 1M
Futures 1M ago
Futures today
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Eurozone
U.S. (right)
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Alongside commercial tensions, July's activity indices underlined concerns over the worsening of global activity. The manufacturing PMI of major economies fell once more, reflecting the impact the commercial conflict has had on the production of goods. In the U.S., the PMI settled at 50.4, slightly above the neutral pivot, while the Eurozone retreated to 46.5, in its sixth month within negative ground. Of particular attention is the substantial fall in the German index to 43.3, one of its lowest levels since the financial crisis. Concurrently, during the second quarter the United Kingdom's GDP abruptly contracted to 0.2% QoQ -its worst performance since 2012- while anticipating an even larger contraction if it exits the European Union in the absence of a deal, an event that has seen increased in likelihood after the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.
The political uncertainty has also returned to some countries in the Eurozone. In Italy, the government coalition of the League and the Five Star Movement collapsed, and thus the probability of early elections has strongly increased. This created a relevant rise in risk premiums on the Italian debt and has driven back the stock by over 2%. Meanwhile in Spain, the Socialist Party has not achieved the majority necessary to form a new government, which could lead to new elections to be held during September.
Graph 7: Manufacturing PMI (Neutral Index= 50)
58
56
54
52
50
48
46
Jun-16
Feb-17
Oct-17
Jun-18
Feb-19
Global
Emerging economies
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
Graph 8: Chinese external sector and GDP (moving quarter, annual var. %)
30
20
10
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
Jan-15
Jul-16
Jan-18
Jul-19
Exports
Imports
Imports from the US
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
In China, activity data has displayed diverging tendencies in the margin. July's imports once more retreated (-5.6% YoY), reflecting the weakness of the internal demand, but exports showed moderate progress (3.3% YoY). Concurrently, the manufacturing PMI had a slight rebound, though it is still located in a contraction zone. In the political sphere, beyond the dispute with the US, China has had to confront a rising tide of protests in Hong-Kong that could potentially have an economic impact.
In Latin America, the economic outlook has tended to deteriorate. Prospects of growth in the major economies of the region have had a downward adjustment for this year and the next. In Mexico, the GDP of the second quarter increased by 0.1% QoQ, after it had decreased 0.2% QoQ during the first quarter, which meant the economy was very close to falling into a technical recession. Productivity gaps have widened at a speedy pace, which is pressuring the monetary authority to inject a greater incentive, in a context where inflation remains above its 3% target.
MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
In Brazil, the weakened growth and the low inflation encouraged the Central Bank to reduce its SELIC rate by 50 bps, hitting a new low of 6%, the minimum historical level. In the meeting's communication, the Copom- which is how the Central Bank Committee is known- recognized the progress achieved in the reforms necessary for the economy's recovery and emphasized how restricted inflationary pressures would allow further cuts in the rate ahead.
At this report's conclusion, the primary elections results in Argentina were informed (also known as PASO, acronym for Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries), with the triumph of ex-president Cristina Fernandez's coalition, Frente de Todos. The wide margin obtained has highly increased the likelihood of her return to the Casa Rosada (as Alberto Fernández vice-president). The markets reacted with a strong hit to Argentinian assets: a devaluation of the Peso of over 16% during Monday, and the Merval Stock Index plummeting down by 35%.
Graph 9. Latin America: Activity Indicators (annual var. % of Graph 10. Growth prospects for 2019 and 2020 (%) 3 motnhs activity)
10
20
4.0
15
3.5
5
10
3.0
5
2.5
0
2.0
0
-5
1.5
-5
1.0
-10
-10
-15
0.5
Jan-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jul-19
Jan-15
Jan-16
Jan-17
Jan-18
Jan-19
Brazil 2019
Brazil 2020
Mexico 2019
Mexicio
Colombia
Mexico 2020
Colombia
Colombia
Peru
Brazil (right)
Argentina (right)
Peru 2019
Peru 2020
Source: Bloomberg and Santander
Source: LA Consensus Forecasts and Santander
Commodity prices are revised downwards at the resurgence of the commercial war.
The price of oil has fallen by around 10% since mid-July, affected by the diminished prospects of worldwide economic growth. This has dominated over the decreased global offer, displaying drops of almost 0.7 million of daily barrels compared to the previous year according to the figures, which is explained by the decrease of production in Iran -affected by the U.S. imposed sanctions-and also by the reduced production in Saudi Arabia.
Due to the resurgence of the commercial war and the worsening global outlook, we have lowered our projections of WTI oil price from US$ 61 per barrel to US$ 57 towards the end of the year, and from US$ 61 to US$ 59 during 2020.
