Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Banco Santander-Chile    STG   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(STG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook – August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

AUGUST 13, 2019

Highlights

  • The commercial dispute escalates again. President Trump announced new tariffs to Chinese-made products, to which China retaliated by reducing imports of U.S. agricultural products and devaluing the Yuan. This - along with indicators that show a weakened global economic activity -strained markets again and renewed fears of a recession in the U.S. During the month, the FED reduced its reference rate for the first time in more than ten years, but it exhibited a less expansive stance than anticipated. Nevertheless, the escalating conflict could pressure policies to stimulate the economy with more strength in months to come. In this context, commodity prices had a significant drop.
  • Riskier assets in Chile retreat in the face of global turmoil. In Chile, the Peso depreciated, and local rates fell along the yield curve. We estimate that in the most likely scenario, with new tariffs to China being imposed, the price of copper will continue below US$ 2.6 per pound, and the exchange rate will end the year around $715 per dollar. Local interest rates meanwhile will remain low for a prolonged time.
  • Local activity disappoints during the second quarter. With an annual variation of 1.3% in June, the activity for the second quarter would have reached a growth of only 1.9%. The slower pace of expansion in recent months and the worsening external outlook, make us anticipate that the expected recovery for the second
    half of the year will be less intense than foreseen, whereby growth during 2019 will slide below our previous projection (2.7%). Once the National Account figures are known next August 19th, we will review our outlook.
  • Inflation remains moderate and still far from converging towards de target. The consumer price index (CPI) from July (0.2% MoM) was in line with the market's estimates, remaining low in the tolerance range of the Central Bank (2.2% YoY). In coming months, it could temporarily accelerate given the impact of the recent currency depreciation. Notwithstanding, a weak labor market and productivity gaps that have opened once again cause mid-termpressures to remain restricted, which is why a continued convergence of the CPI towards the target seems distant.
  • The Central Bank will again reduce its monetary policy rate. The minutes from July's meeting revealed that the majority of advisors see risks in the growth outlook and anticipate the need for a stronger monetary stimulus. We expect that during the next monetary policy report -whichconcurs with the MPR -theMonetary Policy Rate will be cut, possibly by 25 bps along with a commitment of an additional reduction by October, or of 50 bps. Furthermore, we do not rule another cut by the end of the year should external tensions persist.

1

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The commercial conflict escalates again

Tensions between China and the United States have reached new levels after the U.S. announced it would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, under Section 301 on national security grounds, that would have effect starting from September1. Should it be implemented, the average tariff the U.S. imposes on Chinese goods would rise over 20%. In response to this, Chinese authorities retaliated with restrictions to U.S. agricultural imports, in tandem with a sharp devaluation of their currency -the biggest since 2015- which awoke fears of an escalation in competitive devaluations. The stabilization of the Yuan at around 7 per dollar dissipated these concerns during the following days.

These actions have further strained financial markets. Stock indices of the major stock markets dropped sharply, and long-term rates renewed their decline. In the U.S. the 10-year bond retreated to 1.66%, while in Europe it retreated to -0.59%. The dollar, which had been strengthening, then tended to depreciate along with the drop in the Yuan.

Graph 1: Average tariff imposed by the US on Chinese goods (%)

30%

Section 301

27.8%

25%

Other

21.5%

6.3%

20%

NMF

12.4%

18.3%

3.2%

15%

5.9%

10%

3.1%

8.5%

5%

0.8%

0%

3.1%

2017

2018

May 2019

September

Pending

2019

Section 301:

Section 301:

Section 301:

Section 301:

10% tariff on

10% tariff on

10% tariff on

new 10% tariff

US$ 200bn

US$ 200bn

on US$ 300bn

US$ 300bn is

and 25% tariff

increases to

increased to

25%

on US$ 50bn

25%

Graph 2: Chinese imports covered by protective measures in the US (%)

100

96.7

90

80

70

60

50

50.6

40

30

20

10

0

1980

1984

1988

1992

1996

2000

2004

2008

2012

2016

(*) Other: Steel, iron, washers and solar panels

Source: Peterson Institute International Economics and

Source: Peterson Institute International Economics and

Santander

Santander

The fall in long-term rates in the US has caused the 10-year minus 3-month yield curve to become more negative

-a condition that has persisted since the first months of the year- which aggravated fears over a possible recession in that country. Even though we don't consider this will happen in our baseline scenario, we do anticipate a relevant slowdown caused by the increased global uncertainty, the repercussions of the trade conflict in the

1 10% tariff levied on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports still not covered by protective measures

2

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

manufacturing sector and the eventual decrease in the competition of its external sector due to the dollar appreciation.

Graph 3: US Dollar Index and the Yuan (Yuan index/US$)

Graph 4: US curve slope and probability of recession of the NY FED (%)

100

7.1

5

100

99

7.0

3

80

98

60

97

6.9

1

96

40

6.8

-1

95

20

94

6.7

-3

0

93

6.6

1990

1997

2004

2011

2018

Recession

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

10yr - 3m curve slope

Prob. Recession (Fed NY) (right)

DXY

CNY (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Prior to the new flare-up in tensions, and even though the labor market still remains solid with an unemployment rate of 3.7%, the Federal Reserve reduced its policy rate by 25 bps, the first cut since 2008. It also announced ending its balance sheet reduction earlier than planned. In a subsequent communication, the FED's president indicated that this reduction is a tactical move -rather than the beginning of a systematic reduction process as the market had anticipated-at the risk of an activity slowdown. Nevertheless, after further spats, traders of futures of the FED fund rate (FFR) are again betting heavily on more cuts in meetings to come, two more this year and two additional ones next year.

Graph 5: Fed Fund Rate Expectations (%)

Graph 6: 10-year rates (%)

3.0

1.0

3.5

2.5

0.7

3.0

2.0

0.5

1.5

0.2

2.5

1.0

-0.1

2.0

0.5

-0.3

1.5

-0.6

0.0

Jan-15

Jul-16

Jan-18

Jul-19

Jan-21

-0.8

1.0

Max-Min 1M

Futures 1M ago

Futures today

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Eurozone

U.S. (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

3

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Alongside commercial tensions, July's activity indices underlined concerns over the worsening of global activity. The manufacturing PMI of major economies fell once more, reflecting the impact the commercial conflict has had on the production of goods. In the U.S., the PMI settled at 50.4, slightly above the neutral pivot, while the Eurozone retreated to 46.5, in its sixth month within negative ground. Of particular attention is the substantial fall in the German index to 43.3, one of its lowest levels since the financial crisis. Concurrently, during the second quarter the United Kingdom's GDP abruptly contracted to 0.2% QoQ -its worst performance since 2012- while anticipating an even larger contraction if it exits the European Union in the absence of a deal, an event that has seen increased in likelihood after the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The political uncertainty has also returned to some countries in the Eurozone. In Italy, the government coalition of the League and the Five Star Movement collapsed, and thus the probability of early elections has strongly increased. This created a relevant rise in risk premiums on the Italian debt and has driven back the stock by over 2%. Meanwhile in Spain, the Socialist Party has not achieved the majority necessary to form a new government, which could lead to new elections to be held during September.

Graph 7: Manufacturing PMI (Neutral Index= 50)

58

56

54

52

50

48

46

Jun-16

Feb-17

Oct-17

Jun-18

Feb-19

Global

Emerging economies

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Graph 8: Chinese external sector and GDP (moving quarter, annual var. %)

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

Jan-15

Jul-16

Jan-18

Jul-19

Exports

Imports

Imports from the US

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

In China, activity data has displayed diverging tendencies in the margin. July's imports once more retreated (-5.6% YoY), reflecting the weakness of the internal demand, but exports showed moderate progress (3.3% YoY). Concurrently, the manufacturing PMI had a slight rebound, though it is still located in a contraction zone. In the political sphere, beyond the dispute with the US, China has had to confront a rising tide of protests in Hong-Kong that could potentially have an economic impact.

In Latin America, the economic outlook has tended to deteriorate. Prospects of growth in the major economies of the region have had a downward adjustment for this year and the next. In Mexico, the GDP of the second quarter increased by 0.1% QoQ, after it had decreased 0.2% QoQ during the first quarter, which meant the economy was very close to falling into a technical recession. Productivity gaps have widened at a speedy pace, which is pressuring the monetary authority to inject a greater incentive, in a context where inflation remains above its 3% target.

4

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

In Brazil, the weakened growth and the low inflation encouraged the Central Bank to reduce its SELIC rate by 50 bps, hitting a new low of 6%, the minimum historical level. In the meeting's communication, the Copom- which is how the Central Bank Committee is known- recognized the progress achieved in the reforms necessary for the economy's recovery and emphasized how restricted inflationary pressures would allow further cuts in the rate ahead.

At this report's conclusion, the primary elections results in Argentina were informed (also known as PASO, acronym for Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries), with the triumph of ex-president Cristina Fernandez's coalition, Frente de Todos. The wide margin obtained has highly increased the likelihood of her return to the Casa Rosada (as Alberto Fernández vice-president). The markets reacted with a strong hit to Argentinian assets: a devaluation of the Peso of over 16% during Monday, and the Merval Stock Index plummeting down by 35%.

Graph 9. Latin America: Activity Indicators (annual var. % of Graph 10. Growth prospects for 2019 and 2020 (%) 3 motnhs activity)

10

20

4.0

15

3.5

5

10

3.0

5

2.5

0

2.0

0

-5

1.5

-5

1.0

-10

-10

-15

0.5

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Brazil 2019

Brazil 2020

Mexico 2019

Mexicio

Colombia

Mexico 2020

Colombia

Colombia

Peru

Brazil (right)

Argentina (right)

Peru 2019

Peru 2020

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: LA Consensus Forecasts and Santander

Commodity prices are revised downwards at the resurgence of the commercial war.

The price of oil has fallen by around 10% since mid-July, affected by the diminished prospects of worldwide economic growth. This has dominated over the decreased global offer, displaying drops of almost 0.7 million of daily barrels compared to the previous year according to the figures, which is explained by the decrease of production in Iran -affected by the U.S. imposed sanctions-and also by the reduced production in Saudi Arabia.

Due to the resurgence of the commercial war and the worsening global outlook, we have lowered our projections of WTI oil price from US$ 61 per barrel to US$ 57 towards the end of the year, and from US$ 61 to US$ 59 during 2020.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
03:22pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Economic Outlook – August 2019
PU
08/13BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Material Fact - Opinion letters from Directors
PU
08/09BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Independent Evaluator Report in the context of the acqui..
PU
07/31BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the ..
PU
07/29BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : 2Q19 Earnings Webcast
PU
07/26BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
AQ
07/19BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Weekly Market Outlook - July 17,2019
PU
07/15BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Economic Outlook – July 2019
PU
07/10BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Financial Summary June 2019
PU
07/09NEW DATE : Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Inve..
GL
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2019 1 962 B
EBIT 2019 1 111 B
Net income 2019 627 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,40x
Capitalization 9 535 B
Chart BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander-Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,03  CLP
Last Close Price 50,60  CLP
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Óscar Enrique von Chrismar Carvajal Second Vice Chairman
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE13 458
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.35%344 382
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 455
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%251 603
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.67%195 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%185 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group