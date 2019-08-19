Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook – August 2019

Alongside commercial tensions, July's activity indices underlined concerns over the worsening of global activity. The manufacturing PMI of major economies fell once more, reflecting the impact the commercial conflict has had on the production of goods. In the U.S., the PMI settled at 50.4, slightly above the neutral pivot, while the Eurozone retreated to 46.5, in its sixth month within negative ground. Of particular attention is the substantial fall in the German index to 43.3, one of its lowest levels since the financial crisis. Concurrently, during the second quarter the United Kingdom's GDP abruptly contracted to 0.2% QoQ -its worst performance since 2012- while anticipating an even larger contraction if it exits the European Union in the absence of a deal, an event that has seen increased in likelihood after the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The political uncertainty has also returned to some countries in the Eurozone. In Italy, the government coalition of the League and the Five Star Movement collapsed, and thus the probability of early elections has strongly increased. This created a relevant rise in risk premiums on the Italian debt and has driven back the stock by over 2%. Meanwhile in Spain, the Socialist Party has not achieved the majority necessary to form a new government, which could lead to new elections to be held during September.