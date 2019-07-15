Log in
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(STG)
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook – July 2019

07/15/2019

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

JULY 2019

Highlights

VISIÓN DE MERCADO

  • Looser monetary policy outlook invigorates global markets. The low inflationary figures recorded by the major economies, the Eurozone reduced growth, and the risks of a sharp slowdown in the U.S. have driven the major central banks to lean towards a more expansive monetary policy. This further curtailed long-terminterest rates, invigorated stock markets and strengthened the U.S. dollar worldwide.
  • Commodity prices follow diverging dynamics. The price of oil has been pressured upwards by offer restrictions and strains in the Persian Gulf. Conversely, after temporarily rising, copper has again settled slightly above the US$ 2.6 per pound, amidst global uncertainty and the fears surrounding the commercial war.
  • Economic Activity in Chile maintains a slow growth. Both the Central Bank's Imacec-orMonthly Indicator of Economic Activity-ofMay (2.3%), and the available data for June, predict a slowdown in growth of around 2.2% during the second quarter. Whereas the labor market shows some signs of improvement, and the prospect of investment in major projects remains favorable, the uncertainty at the external landscape, and the fall in confidence at a domestic level, will hinder any substantial acceleration in the economy. Therefore, we estimate the year will end at 2.7% growth or slightly less.
  • Inflationary pressures remain low: The consumer price index CPI from June (0% MoM) has again established that prices are contained. Wider productivity gaps and a low conveyance of exchange-rate movements anticipate that low CPI will continue and will end the year with an annual variation of around 2.6%.
  • The Central Bank could cut the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) down again in upcoming meetings. The slow growth, which will be below the range of the last Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), along with the restricted inflationary pressures, allows room for further monetary stimulus. Therefore, it is possible that the MPR will be cut down around another 25 bps to 50 bps in what remains of the year.
  • Public Deficit will be greater than foreseen. In its last Public Finances Report (IFP), the Ministry of Finance recognized the worsening of the macroeconomic landscape, which led to an upward revision of the public deficit projected, from 1.8% to 2.1% of the GDP. With this, debt could end the year at around 27% of the GDP.

July 2019

1

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Looser monetary policy outlook invigorates invigorate global markets.

Throughout June, the idea of shifting monetary policies worldwide consolidated. The low inflationary records of advanced economies, the moderate growth of the Eurozone, and the risks of a sharp slowdown in the U.S. drove the major stock markets to lean towards more expansive monetary policies.

The European Central Bank's outgoing president, Mario Draghi-which will be replaced by IMF's executive director Christine Lagarde-indicated that, if inflation continues to linger far from the 2% target, the ECB is prepared to adopt new incentives, from interest rate cuts to new asset purchasing programs. Concerning the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting in June, despite maintaining the reference rate at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%, it adjusted its dots downward, signaling possible further cuts throughout next year. Concurrently, future contracts imply two cuts during 2019, with several analysts indicating that one could be indicted in the upcoming meeting in July. Regarding the People's Bank of China (PBC), it has continued to provide liquidity to ease the credit in the economy, though the Yuan tended to appreciate against the dollar after the Fed's verbal interventions.

Other central Banks in the world have also initiated rate cut processes in their governing rates or are expected to do so during the next months. This way, financial conditions worldwide have leaned towards expansion, with additional drops in long-term interest rates -which in several countries are reaching all-timelows-and rebounds in stock market indicators.

Graph 1: Fed Fund Rate Prospects (%)

3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

Jan-15

Jul-16

Jan-18

Jul-19

Jan-21

Max-Min 1M

Futures 1M ago

FFR

Mar-19 Dots

Jun-19 Dots

Bloomberg Survey

Graph 1: Changes to the Monetary Policy Rate since January 2019 (bps)

NOR

UK

SUE

JPY

CAD

EUR

MXN

KOR

USA

BRL

AUS

CHL

-75

-50

-25

0

25

50

75

Effective Jan-Jul 2019

Expected for end of 2019

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

July 2019

2

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Graph 2: Long rates (%)

Graph 3: International Stocks (Index 100 = Jan.19)

1.0

3.5

140

0.8

3.0

130

0.5

120

2.5

0.3

110

2.0

0.0

100

-0.3

1.5

90

-0.5

1.0

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

MSCI EM

Eurozone

US S&P

China

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Eurozone

US (der.)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

During this month, tensions derived from the commercial conflict between the U.S. and China abated after the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in the context of the G-20 summit. While no concrete steps towards an agreement were taken, room for negotiation was re-established after the break in relations that took place mid- May, when the U.S. increased tariffs by 25% to US$ 200,000 million of Chinese goods. During the hours following the Summit the markets reacted favorably, but expectations dispelled thereafter, while the risks surrounding the possibility of the conflict escalating still remain latent.

While both parts have presented incentives towards reaching some kind of understanding in the short term - in Trump's case due to the proximity of presidential elections - the possibility of a lasting agreement on the medium and long term seems distant, since the strategic visions of both countries are divergent and considering the sceptic attitude the U.S. government has adopted regarding the benefits of international commerce.

Nuances considered, the activity indicators from June confirmed the growth slowdown of the major regions in the world. In the U.S., the manufacturing PMI steadied slightly above the pivot of expansion, while the services PMI had a slight regression following the sharp fall the previous month. Furthermore, May's industrial production sustained an upturn reaching 2.1%, after the 0.9% figure of the previous month, while employment creation was a relevant surprise on the upside, with 224 thousand new jobs (with only 160 thousand previously expected). This effectively curbs the Fed's likelihood to reduce the reference rate during their next meeting in July like many anticipate.

July 2019

3

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Graph 4. U.S. Activity indicators

Graph 5. U.S. labor market (thousands, %)

(Var. Index. Annual QoQ)

62

60

58

56

54

52

50

48

46

Sep-15

May-16

Jan-17

Sep-17

May-18

Jan-19

Manufacturing PMI

Services PMI

GDP (right)

4.5

350

3.6

300

3.2

3.0

250

2.8

200

2.4

150

2.0

1.5

100

1.6

50

1.2

0.0

0

0.8

Mar-12Sep-13Mar-15Sep-16Mar-18Mar-19

Payroll

Payroll Var. Y/Y (right)

Salaries (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

In China and Europe, the manufacturing PMI remained constricted, being placed below the market's expectations. Chinese exports-despite the increased tariffs- unexpectedly grew during May, but imports declined once more, reflecting their weak internal demand. Concurrently, Germany remains weak, while Italy and Spain's activity is moderated, and France displayed a slight upturn.

Graph 6: Eurozone GDP and activity indicators (neutral Graph 7: European countries manufacturing PMI

index= 50, annual var. %)

(neutral index= 50)

3.5

65

62

3.0

60

57

2.5

55

2.0

50

52

1.5

45

47

1.0

40

Sep-15

May-16

Jan-17

Sep-17

May-18

Jan-19

Aug-16

Feb-17

Aug-17

Feb-18

Aug-18

Feb-19

Manufacturing PMI

Services PMI

Spain

Italy

France

Germany

GDP (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

July 2019

4

MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Graph 8: Chinese PMI and GDP (Index, annual var. %)

Graph 9: Chinese external sector and GDP (moving

quarter annual var. %)

56

7.0

30

7.0

54

6.8

6.9

20

6.8

52

6.6

10

6.7

6.6

50

6.4

0

6.5

-10

6.4

48

6.2

6.3

Sep-15

May-16

Jan-17

Sep-17

May-18

Jan-19

Oficial manufacturing PMI

-20

6.2

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Services PMI

GDP (right)

Exports

Imports

GDP (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Activity in Latin American countries displays mixed signals. Colombia and México continue to demonstrate deceleration signs, while Brazil experienced a nascent upturn, in a context where its financial prices strongly rose above its regional counterparts. The latter follows the optimism surrounding the procedural progress of the pensions system's reform which, albeit less ambitious than originally proposed by the executive, is a crucial step towards medium-term fiscal solvency.

Concurrently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the fourth revision of the agreement with Argentina, which involved a disbursement of US$ 5,400 million, in a context where the GDP of the first quarter contracted by 5.8%-following the 6.1% of 2018's last quarter-, with inflation retaining levels near 50% and the country's risk reaching around the 880 bps. Nevertheless, currency has tended to appreciate in recent months, and inflation surprised on the downside. Markets are focusing on the upcoming presidential elections in October, with results still uncertain.

Graph 10. Latin America activity indicators (quarterly Graph 11. Latin America stock indices (Index 100 =

annual var. %)

Jan.19)

10

20

150

140

5

10

130

0

0

120

110

-5

-10

100

-10

-20

90

Jan-15

Jul-16

Jan-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Mexico

Colombia

Chile

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

Brazil (right)

Colombia

Peru

Argentina

Argentina (right)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

Source: Bloomberg and Santander

July 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:44:01 UTC
