Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Economic Outlook – July 2019

Graph 2: Long rates (%) Graph 3: International Stocks (Index 100 = Jan.19)

1.0 3.5 140 0.8 3.0 130 0.5 120 2.5 0.3 110 2.0 0.0 100 -0.3 1.5 90 -0.5 1.0 Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jul-19 MSCI EM Eurozone US S&P China 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Eurozone US (der.)

Source: Bloomberg and Santander Source: Bloomberg and Santander

During this month, tensions derived from the commercial conflict between the U.S. and China abated after the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in the context of the G-20 summit. While no concrete steps towards an agreement were taken, room for negotiation was re-established after the break in relations that took place mid- May, when the U.S. increased tariffs by 25% to US$ 200,000 million of Chinese goods. During the hours following the Summit the markets reacted favorably, but expectations dispelled thereafter, while the risks surrounding the possibility of the conflict escalating still remain latent.

While both parts have presented incentives towards reaching some kind of understanding in the short term - in Trump's case due to the proximity of presidential elections - the possibility of a lasting agreement on the medium and long term seems distant, since the strategic visions of both countries are divergent and considering the sceptic attitude the U.S. government has adopted regarding the benefits of international commerce.

Nuances considered, the activity indicators from June confirmed the growth slowdown of the major regions in the world. In the U.S., the manufacturing PMI steadied slightly above the pivot of expansion, while the services PMI had a slight regression following the sharp fall the previous month. Furthermore, May's industrial production sustained an upturn reaching 2.1%, after the 0.9% figure of the previous month, while employment creation was a relevant surprise on the upside, with 224 thousand new jobs (with only 160 thousand previously expected). This effectively curbs the Fed's likelihood to reduce the reference rate during their next meeting in July like many anticipate.