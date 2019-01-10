Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2018
0
01/10/2019 | 05:34pm EST
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of December 31, 2018
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending December 2018 (Amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONSUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
Ch$ million
Operational results
Ch$ million
Cash and deposits in banks
2,065,441
Net interest income
1,414,368
Interbank loans, net
15,065
Net fee and commission income
290,885
Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net
29,470,370
Result from financial operations
105,082
Total investments
2,471,543
Total operating income
1,810,335
Financial derivative contracts
3,100,635
Provision for loan losses
(325,085)
Other asset items
2,074,479
Support expenses
(721,933)
Total assets
39,197,533
Other results
(1,158)
Income before tax
762,159
Principal liabilities
Ch$ million
Income tax expense
(165,897)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
8,741,417
Time deposits and other time liabilities
13,067,819
Financial derivative contracts
2,517,728
Attributable to:
Issued debt instruments
8,115,233
Equity holders of the Bank
591,902
Other liabilities items
3,469,498
Non-controlling interest
4,360
Total equity
3,285,838
Total liabilities
39,197,533
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,239,611
Non-controlling interest
46,227
FELIPE CONTRERAS FAJARDO
Chief Accounting Officer
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA Chief Executive Officer
Net income for the period
596,262
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 31 de diciembre de 2018
A continuación se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de diciembre de 2018 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
2.065.441
Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes
1.414.368
Adeudado por bancos
15.065
Ingreso neto de comisiones
290.885
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes
29.470.370
Resultado de operaciones financieras
105.082
Inversiones totales
2.471.543
Total ingresos operacionales
1.810.335
Contratos de derivados financieros
3.100.635
Provisiones por riesgo de crédito
(325.085)
Otros rubros del activo
2.074.479
Gastos de apoyo
(721.933)
Total Activos
39.197.533
Otros resultados
(1.158)
Resultado antes de impuesto
762.159
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Impuesto a la renta
(165.897)
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
8.741.417
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
13.067.819
Contratos de derivados financieros
2.517.728
Resultado atribuible a:
Instrumentos de deuda emitidos
8.115.233
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
591.902
Otros rubros del pasivo
3.469.498
Interés no controlador
4.360
Total patrimonio
3.285.838
Total Pasivos
39.197.533
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
3.239.611
Interés no controlador
46.227
FELIPE CONTRERAS FAJARDO
Gerente de Contabilidad
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
596.262
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium ofAccounting Standards issued by the Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF) of Chile.The accounting principles issued by the SBIF are substantially similar to IFRS but there are someexceptions. The SBIF is the banking industry regulator that according to article 15 of the General Banking Law establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting
principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with InternationalFinancial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the SBIF (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.
#contribuir al progreso de las personas y las empresas.
Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:33:06 UTC