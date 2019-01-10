Log in
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary December 2018

01/10/2019

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of December 31, 2018

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending December 2018 (Amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONSUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

Ch$ million

Operational results

Ch$ million

Cash and deposits in banks

2,065,441

Net interest income

1,414,368

Interbank loans, net

15,065

Net fee and commission income

290,885

Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net

29,470,370

Result from financial operations

105,082

Total investments

2,471,543

Total operating income

1,810,335

Financial derivative contracts

3,100,635

Provision for loan losses

(325,085)

Other asset items

2,074,479

Support expenses

(721,933)

Total assets

39,197,533

Other results

(1,158)

Income before tax

762,159

Principal liabilities

Ch$ million

Income tax expense

(165,897)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

8,741,417

Time deposits and other time liabilities

13,067,819

Financial derivative contracts

2,517,728

Attributable to:

Issued debt instruments

8,115,233

Equity holders of the Bank

591,902

Other liabilities items

3,469,498

Non-controlling interest

4,360

Total equity

3,285,838

Total liabilities

39,197,533

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

3,239,611

Non-controlling interest

46,227

FELIPE CONTRERAS FAJARDO

Chief Accounting Officer

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA Chief Executive Officer

Net income for the period

596,262

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 31 de diciembre de 2018

A continuación se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de diciembre de 2018 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

2.065.441

Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes

1.414.368

Adeudado por bancos

15.065

Ingreso neto de comisiones

290.885

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes

29.470.370

Resultado de operaciones financieras

105.082

Inversiones totales

2.471.543

Total ingresos operacionales

1.810.335

Contratos de derivados financieros

3.100.635

Provisiones por riesgo de crédito

(325.085)

Otros rubros del activo

2.074.479

Gastos de apoyo

(721.933)

Total Activos

39.197.533

Otros resultados

(1.158)

Resultado antes de impuesto

762.159

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Impuesto a la renta

(165.897)

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

8.741.417

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

13.067.819

Contratos de derivados financieros

2.517.728

Resultado atribuible a:

Instrumentos de deuda emitidos

8.115.233

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

591.902

Otros rubros del pasivo

3.469.498

Interés no controlador

4.360

Total patrimonio

3.285.838

Total Pasivos

39.197.533

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

3.239.611

Interés no controlador

46.227

FELIPE CONTRERAS FAJARDO

Gerente de Contabilidad

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

596.262

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF) of Chile. The accounting principles issued by the SBIF are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The SBIF is the banking industry regulator that according to article 15 of the General Banking Law establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting

principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the SBIF (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.

#contribuir al progreso de las personas y las empresas.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:33:06 UTC
