Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary June 2019
07/10/2019 | 07:43pm EDT
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of June 30, 2019
The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending June 2019 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Principal assets
Ch$ million
Operational results
Ch$ million
Cash and deposits in banks
1,939,644
Net interest income
693,076
Interbank loans, net
8,606
Net fee and commission income
138,649
Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net
30,289,001
Result from financial operations
87,861
Total investments
3,061,405
Total operating income
919,586
Financial derivative contracts
4,195,904
Provision for loan losses
(152,622)
Other asset items
2,537,391
Support expenses
(371,652)
Total assets
42,031,951
Other results
(20,341)
Income before tax
374,971
Principal liabilities
Ch$ million
Income tax expense
(79,440)
Deposits and other demand liabilities
8,909,594
Continued operations result
295,531
Time deposits and other time liabilities
13,122,503
Discontinued operations result
1,699
Financial derivative contracts
3,829,988
Net income for the period
297,230
Issued debt instruments
8,935,664
Other liabilities items
3,902,756
Attributable to:
Total equity
3,331,446
Equity holders of the Bank
296,662
Total liabilities and Equity
42,031,951
Non-controlling interest
568
Equity attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
3,284,857
Non-controlling interest
46,589
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS
INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA
Al 30 de junio de 2019
A continuación se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de junio de 2019 (cifras en millones de pesos).
ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO
Principales rubros del activo
MM$
Resultados operacionales
MM$
Efectivo y depósitos en bancos
1.939.644
Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes
693.076
Adeudado por bancos
8.606
Ingreso neto de comisiones
138.649
Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes
30.289.001
Resultado de operaciones financieras
87.861
Inversiones totales
3.061.405
Total ingresos operacionales
919.586
Contratos de derivados financieros
4.195.904
Provisiones por riesgo de crédito
(152.622)
Otros rubros del activo
2.537.391
Gastos de apoyo
(371.652)
Total Activos
42.031.951
Otros resultados
(20.341)
Resultado antes de impuesto
374.971
Principales rubros del pasivo
MM$
Impuesto a la renta
(79.440)
Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista
8.909.594
Resultado de operaciones continuas
295.531
Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo
13.122.503
Resultado de operaciones discontinuas
1.699
Contratos de derivados financieros
3.829.988
Utilidad consolidada del periodo
297.230
Instrumentos de deuda emitidos
8.935.664
Otros rubros del pasivo
3.902.756
Resultado atribuible a:
Total patrimonio
3.331.446
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
296.662
Total Pasivos y Patrimonio
42.031.951
Interés no controlador
568
Patrimonio atribuible a:
Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco
3.284.857
Interés no controlador
46.589
JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.
MIGUEL MATA HUERTA
Gerente de Contabilidad
Gerente General
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC), formerly Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law, which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.
