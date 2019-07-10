Log in
Banco Santander Chile : Monthly Financial Summary June 2019

07/10/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of June 30, 2019

The principal balances and results accumulated for the period ending June 2019 (amounts in millions of Chilean pesos).

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Principal assets

Ch$ million

Operational results

Ch$ million

Cash and deposits in banks

1,939,644

Net interest income

693,076

Interbank loans, net

8,606

Net fee and commission income

138,649

Loans and accounts receivables from customers, net

30,289,001

Result from financial operations

87,861

Total investments

3,061,405

Total operating income

919,586

Financial derivative contracts

4,195,904

Provision for loan losses

(152,622)

Other asset items

2,537,391

Support expenses

(371,652)

Total assets

42,031,951

Other results

(20,341)

Income before tax

374,971

Principal liabilities

Ch$ million

Income tax expense

(79,440)

Deposits and other demand liabilities

8,909,594

Continued operations result

295,531

Time deposits and other time liabilities

13,122,503

Discontinued operations result

1,699

Financial derivative contracts

3,829,988

Net income for the period

297,230

Issued debt instruments

8,935,664

Other liabilities items

3,902,756

Attributable to:

Total equity

3,331,446

Equity holders of the Bank

296,662

Total liabilities and Equity

42,031,951

Non-controlling interest

568

Equity attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

3,284,857

Non-controlling interest

46,589

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE Y AFILIADAS

INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADA

Al 30 de junio de 2019

A continuación se presentan los principales saldos de balance y resultados acumulados por el periodo de cierre de mes de junio de 2019 (cifras en millones de pesos).

ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA CONSOLIDADO RESUMIDO

ESTADO DE RESULTADOS CONSOLIDADO DEL PERIODO RESUMIDO

Principales rubros del activo

MM$

Resultados operacionales

MM$

Efectivo y depósitos en bancos

1.939.644

Ingreso neto por intereses y reajustes

693.076

Adeudado por bancos

8.606

Ingreso neto de comisiones

138.649

Créditos y cuentas por cobrar a clientes

30.289.001

Resultado de operaciones financieras

87.861

Inversiones totales

3.061.405

Total ingresos operacionales

919.586

Contratos de derivados financieros

4.195.904

Provisiones por riesgo de crédito

(152.622)

Otros rubros del activo

2.537.391

Gastos de apoyo

(371.652)

Total Activos

42.031.951

Otros resultados

(20.341)

Resultado antes de impuesto

374.971

Principales rubros del pasivo

MM$

Impuesto a la renta

(79.440)

Depósitos y otras obligaciones a la vista

8.909.594

Resultado de operaciones continuas

295.531

Depósitos y otras captaciones a plazo

13.122.503

Resultado de operaciones discontinuas

1.699

Contratos de derivados financieros

3.829.988

Utilidad consolidada del periodo

297.230

Instrumentos de deuda emitidos

8.935.664

Otros rubros del pasivo

3.902.756

Resultado atribuible a:

Total patrimonio

3.331.446

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

296.662

Total Pasivos y Patrimonio

42.031.951

Interés no controlador

568

Patrimonio atribuible a:

Tenedores patrimoniales del Banco

3.284.857

Interés no controlador

46.589

JONATHAN COVARRUBIAS H.

MIGUEL MATA HUERTA

Gerente de Contabilidad

Gerente General

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The unaudited financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Financial Market Commission (FMC), formerly Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (SBIF). The accounting principles issued by the FMC are substantially similar to IFRS but there are some exceptions. The FMC is the banking industry regulator according to article 2 of the General Banking Law, which by General Regulation establishes the accounting principles to be used by the banking industry. For those principles not covered by the Compendium of Accounting Standards banks can use generally accepted accounting principles issued by the Chilean Accountant's Association AG and which coincides with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). In the event that discrepancies exist between the accounting principles issued by the FMC (Compendium of Accounting Standards) and IFRS the Compendium of Accounting Standards will take precedence.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander-Chile published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 23:42:02 UTC
