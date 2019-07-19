Banco Santander Chile : Weekly Market Outlook - July 17,2019

Mixed financial markets in the forefront of monetary policy meetings of the main central banks.

The financial markets presented mixed and limited movements during the week. Declines in the stock markets predominated, in a context where the first releases of corporate results for the second quarter of the S&P 500 companies have been mixed compared to what was expected. On the other hand, the expectations of rate cuts by both the Fed and the ECB persist, which would give new impetus to global monetary conditions. In this context, long-term rates in advanced economies decreased again.

The activity in the United States continues to be dynamic. Retail sales in June surprised on the upside with a monthly expansion of 0.4% (0.2% expected), while manufacturing output was relatively in line with expectations (0% m / m vs. 0.1% m / m). In recent days, statements by some members of the Fed Committee reaffirmed the need for more stimulus, even though the activity data remain robust. With this, the expectations of a rate cut of federal funds at the meeting of July 31 have continued to increase and are around 100% (60% for a 25 bp cut and 40% for a cut of 50 bp). In this context, the dollar at the global level showed ups and downs and closed slightly strengthened in a context where emerging currencies showed mixed returns.

Next week, at the July meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), we estimate that clearer signals will be delivered regarding future monetary policy easing actions. The probability of a cut in this meeting - implicit in financial prices - is less than 50%, which points to a maintained reference rate on this occasion. However, a cut in the monetary policy rate is fully incorporated by September.

Graph 2: Probability of a rate cut by the Fed (%) Graph 3: Probability of a rate cut by the ECB (%)

100 100 75 75 50 50 25 25 0 0 Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jul-19 Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19 Jul-19 'July-19 'Sept-19 'Dec-19 'July-19 'Sept-19 'Dec-19 Source: Bloomberg and Santander Source: Bloomberg and Santander

