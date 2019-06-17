Banco Santander Chile : Weekly Market Outlook June 14, 2019

MARKET OUTLOOK

• Commercial tensions remain high. The tense relationship between the United States and China has begun to open a new focus with disputes between the US government and Germany. The agreement with Mexico, which avoided the increase in tariffs, is subject to testing.

• Oil had a hectic week. After the attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices rose, but then fell due to estimates of lower demand. However, the geopolitical conflict in the Persian Gulf will maintain the value of crude oil subject to volatility.

• June's Monetary Policy Report adjusts structural parameters and reduces growth for the year. The latest report of the Central Bank adjusted downward the growth prospects for this year, down to a range of 2.75% -3.5%(previously 3% -4%),explained by the deterioration of the external scenario and a start of year below expectations.

• The surprising Central Bank decision could be followed by additional cuts before the end of the year. At the June MPR, prior to the publication of the latest Monetary Policy Report, the Central Bank surprised by applying a 50bp cut to the rate, an adjustment not seen since 2009. We estimate that it could be followed by additional cuts before the end of the year if growth eventually ends up below the range projected by the issuing institute.

Commercial tensions remain high

The USA and Mexico reached an immigration agreement and tariff threats were dropped. However, Washington continues to affirm that the success of the negotiation will depend on AMLO managing to stop the flow of people from their country to the United States. However, although at this point there is a relief from the tensions, the White House is opening a new front with Germany for the handling of the euro and for the development of more intense energy ties with Russia due to the construction of a gas pipeline between both countries.

Meanwhile, President Trump insists that the resolution of the conflict with Beijing will only be resolved after a personal meeting with President Xi. The trade negotiations are broken for the time being, but the Asian country is redesigning its negotiating team with the recruitment of its ambassador in Switzerland, Yu, an expert in trade negotiations whose experience includes important agreements in the WTO and with the US. In this way, Vice President Liu would leave the first line, which would be transferred to the Ministry of Commerce. However, President Xi is facing a sword of Damocles, because he can not be weak in the face of the demands of a foreign power, but he must contribute so that the economy of his country regains momentum.

